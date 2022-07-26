Philip Niedermair, NCG's Chair of the Board of Advisors, Inducted into the Military Cyber Professionals Association's (MCPA) Order of Thor

STERLING, Va., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Cyber Group (NCG) announced Philip Niedermair, Chair of the Board of Advisors and Member of the Board, Senior Advisor to the US Cyberspace Solarium Commission, was inducted into the Military Cyber Professionals Association's (MCPA) Order of Thor. This prestigious award was presented to Mr. Philip Niedermair in honor of his contributions in supporting the overall National Cyber Mission with the US Cyberspace Solarium Commission, his work in cybersecurity education, and preparing the next generation of cyber professionals.

The prestigious Order of Thor Medal recognizes great service and contributions to the American military cyber community.

During the award presentation on July 21, 2022, Chris Cleary, Principal Cyber Advisor to the Department of the Navy, commended Mr. Niedermair for his contributions over the last decade in supporting the Cyber Mission in Education, working to solve the massive cybersecurity job gap, and for bringing diverse groups together to address our nation's overall cyber challenge.

Mr. Niedermair commented, "I am deeply honored by the recognition, most notably when you look at the caliber of people and the accomplishments of past recipients, as with all commendations of this type, I could not have achieved this without the help of many people, particularly Dick Schaeffer, Lt. Gen. Rhett Hernandez (ret.), RADM Mark Montgomery (ret.) LTC John Quigg (ret.), and Peter Watts."

"This award is well-earned as Philip has worked relentlessly over the past four years towards the formation of NCG to execute the daunting mission of building an elite cybersecurity corps who can hit the ground running day one on the job," said David Moon, National Cyber Group's CEO.

The prestigious Order of Thor Medal recognizes great service and contributions to the American military cyber community. The Order of Thor is named for the mythological warrior who battles beyond the clouds – appropriate, considering the cloud is a widely recognized symbol of cyberspace. Being inducted into the Order of Thor is a recognition of members of the military community who have made considerable contributions and embody the Military Cyber Professionals Association's (MCPA) values of loyalty, duty, and excellence. Inductees are presented a medal symbolizing the appreciation on behalf of the American military cyber profession.

The MCPA is a non-profit organization and counts service members, retirees, and civilians in the cyber community among its members. Learn more: https://milcyber.org

About Philip Niedermair

Philip Niedermair is the Managing Director of Alliances and Development at Ward & Berry, Chairs the Advisory Board, and a member of the Board of Directors of NCG (National Cyber Group). He is also a Senior Advisor to the US Cyberspace Solarium Commission and serves as a board member for Nsiontec, Occamsec, and Platform Aerospace.

Philip also acts as an advisor to and sits on multiple boards including the Gula Tech Foundation, LP First Capital, Squadra Ventures, the Army Cyber Institute at West Point, The Industry Round Table of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, University of Baltimore Merrick School of Business, DEA Education Foundation, Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and Historic Ships of Baltimore. Previously, he formally advised the Eisenhower Memorial Presidential Commission and National Law Enforcement Officers Museum. He has worked in almost every state, and over 40 countries, and managed several global programs as a Staff Consultant for his clients like Coca-Cola, MasterCard, UPS, and Citibank.

To participate in upcoming training sessions where Philip or his colleagues will be participating, visit https://cybernowlabs.com/analyst.php

About National Cyber Group

National Cyber Group offers cyber security workforce development and talent solutions by combining the forces of America's most-known name in foundational IT certification training, Total Seminars, and the most disruptive hands-on cyber training program, CyberNow Labs, with new job placement and staffing solutions to attract, train and transmit thousands of career-seekers into entry-and-mid-level jobs as the nation's 'Elite Cybersecurity Corps.'

Learn more: nationalcyber.com

About the Cyberspace Solarium Commission



The Cyberspace Solarium Commission (CSC) was established in the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2019 to "develop a consensus on a strategic approach to defending the United States in cyberspace against cyber attacks of significant consequences." The finished report was presented to the public on March 11, 2020. The William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 reauthorized the Commission to collect and assess feedback on the analysis and recommendations contained within the final report, review the implementation of the recommendations contained within the final report, and completing the activities originally set forth for the Commission. Learn more: cybersolarium.org

