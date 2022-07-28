Bariatric Fusion Introduces Digestive Support: First-to-Category Complete Digestive Solution for Postoperative Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Patients*

Digestive Support is the first and only enzyme plus probiotic solution specifically formulated to support patients who experience digestive discomfort following metabolic and bariatric surgery*

ELMA, N.Y., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bariatric Fusion, a globally recognized nutraceutical brand offering a safe, affordable, great-tasting line of quality bariatric supplements to support patient compliance, today announced the launch of Digestive Support, the first complete digestive solution in the bariatric market featuring digestive enzymes plus probiotics. This product was formulated to support postoperative metabolic and bariatric surgery (MBS) patients who experience digestive discomfort.*

First-to-Category Complete Digestive Support Solution for Postoperative Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Patients

According to The American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS), sleeve gastrectomy and roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB) are the most popular MBS procedures, accounting for nearly 80% of all surgical weight loss procedures.[i] Food Sensitivities and digestive discomfort, such as bloating, occasional gas and indigestion are common among post operative patients. More than 90% of sleeve gastrectomy patients report upper gastrointestinal symptoms.[ii] Chronic GI symptoms are also common among RYGB patients.[iii]

Taken with a meal, this unique enzyme and probiotic combination product is formulated to help relieve occasional gas, bloating, indigestion, and irregularity more effectively than most stand-alone enzyme products.* The product provides 110 mg of Biocore® Optimum Complete, a Digestive Enzyme Blend to promote breakdown of all types of food over a broad pH range. The probiotic strain Bacillus subtilis DE111®, which is backed by more than 30 research studies, is also included.*

"We formulated this product to offer a critically needed comprehensive digestive solution for post-operative metabolic and bariatric surgery patients," said John P. Troup, Ph.D., Chief Science and Education Officer, Bariatric Fusion, "We also understand that food sensitivities are common following metabolic and weight loss surgeries, therefore formulating a clean product profile for the most sensitive patients was of utmost importance."

PRODUCT FORMULATION:

DIGESTIVE ENZYME

110 MG DIGESTIVE ENZYME BLEND (BIOCORE® OPTIMUM COMPLETE)

Provides relief from occasional gas, bloating and indigestion*

Promotes digestive comfort and regularity*

Supports healthy digestive function and nutrient availability*

PROBIOTIC

1 BILLION CFU BACILLUS SUBTILIS (DE111®)

Unique spore-forming probiotic that supports healthy digestion, nutrition and microbiome*

Supports healthy gastric function and immune responses*

Promotes regularity and healthy stool formation*

Supports healthy cholesterol levels within normal range*

CLEAN FORMULATION

Free of gluten, dairy, soy, peanut, tree nut, fish, shellfish

Free of artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners

Non-GMO

Vegan

"In practice, I frequently work with patients experiencing digestive discomfort following ASBMS endorsed MBS procedures. Until now, I haven't had a comprehensive solution," said Dr. Lillian Craggs-Dino, Registered and Licensed Dietitian and Nutritionist, and Bariatric Fusion Medical Advisory Board Member. "Digestive Support from Bariatric Fusion has been an excellent addition to my practice, and we've already had excellent results incorporating it into patient regimens."

About Bariatric Fusion

Bariatric Fusion is a leading nutritional a supplement brand founded by a bariatric healthcare practioner, passionate about providing metabolic and bariatric patients a comprehensive line of affordable, convenient and great tasting vitamins that meet their unique nutritional needs. Today, this line includes a complete range of clinically supported products that help increase patient compliance and improve outcomes after weight loss surgery. Bariatric Fusion is part of the Blueroot Health family of companies. For more information visit bariatricfusion.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

