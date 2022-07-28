InMode Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results; Record Quarterly Revenue of $113.5M, Represents 30% Year-Over-Year Growth

YOKNEAM, Israel, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Second Quarter 2022 Highlights:
U.S. GAAP Results
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
Revenues
$113,547
$87,325
Gross Margins
83 %
85 %
Net Income
$44,048
$40,925
Earnings per Diluted Share(1)
$0.52
$0.48
*Non-GAAP Results
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
Gross Margins
84 %
86 %
Net Income
$50,401
$43,873
Earnings per Diluted Share(1)
$0.59
$0.51
*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP financial results exclude share-based compensation adjustments.
(1) The GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-2 stock split of InMode shares by way of an issuance of bonus shares that occurred pursuant to a resolution of our board of directors dated September 14, 2021.
Management Comments
"We are pleased to report another record-setting quarter, with growth and solid profitability across all key metrics," said Moshe Mizrahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of InMode. "The growing demand for InMode platforms in the U.S. and globally led us to increase our guidance for the full year of 2022 to an unprecedented range of $425 million to $435 million."
Shakil Lakhani, President of InMode North America, said, "Once again, we saw a robust demand for InMode's innovative platforms, resulting in another record revenue quarter as well as record sales from consumables and service."
"We recently received the endorsement of Health Canada for our EmpowerRF platform designed for women's health," added Dr. Spero Theodorou, Chief Medical Officer. "In addition to this certification, we continue to receive positive feedback from both patients and physicians in the U.S."
Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Total revenues for the second quarter of 2022 reached $113.5 million, an increase of 30% compared to the second quarter of 2021.
"We are proud to deliver record revenue in the second quarter," said Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer. "Despite the global supply chain constraints, InMode was able to successfully manage and control expenses while improving our margins compared to the previous quarter."
GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 83%, compared to a gross margin of 85% in the second quarter of 2021. *Non-GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 84% and 86% for the second quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily due to the inflationary pressure on our raw materials and increased level of consumable sales as part of the revenue mix.
GAAP operating margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 43%, compared to a gross operating margin of 48% in the second quarter of 2021. *Non-GAAP operating margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 49% compared to the operating margin of 51% in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in GAAP operating margin is primarily attributable to change in share-based compensation expense, and the decrease in *non-GAAP operating margin is primarily attributable to change in gross margin.
InMode reported GAAP net income of $44.0 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $40.9 million, or $0.48 per diluted share(1), in the second quarter of 2021. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income of $50.4 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $43.9 million, or $0.51 per diluted share(1), in the second quarter of 2021.
(1) The GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-2 stock split of InMode shares by way of an issuance of bonus shares, that occurred pursuant to a resolution of our board of directors dated September. 14, 2021.
2022 Financial Outlook
Management provided an outlook for the full year of 2022, ending Dec. 31, 2022. Based on current estimates, management expects:
- Revenues between $425 million and $435 million
- *Non-GAAP gross margin between 83% and 85%
- *Non-GAAP income from operations between $204 million and $209 million
- *Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share between $2.11 and $2.16
This outlook is not a guarantee of future performance and stockholders should not rely on such forward-looking statements. See "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information.
*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP financial results exclude share-based compensation adjustments.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to InMode's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, and non-GAAP operating margin. Because these measures are used in InMode's internal analysis of financial and operating performance, management believes they provide investors with greater transparency of its view of InMode's economic performance. Management also believes the presentation of these measures, when analyzed in conjunction with InMode's GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate and compare InMode's performance to that of its peers, although InMode's presentation of its non-GAAP measures may not be strictly comparable to the similarly titled measures of other companies. Schedules reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to this release.
About InMode
InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the future performance described above under the heading titled "2021 Financial Outlook." Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategic plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including with respect to the impact of the COVID-19 global outbreak. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 10, 2022, as well as risk factors relating to the COVID-19 global outbreak and our future public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which pertain only as of the date of this press release.
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
REVENUES
113,547
87,325
199,468
152,849
COST OF REVENUES
18,946
12,723
33,718
22,802
GROSS PROFIT
94,601
74,602
165,750
130,047
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
3,183
2,455
5,998
4,756
Sales and marketing
39,653
28,670
70,502
53,232
General and administrative
2,562
1,941
5,039
3,752
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
45,398
33,066
81,539
61,740
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
49,203
41,536
84,211
68,307
Finance income (expense), net
(918)
428
(539)
472
INCOME BEFORE TAXES
48,285
41,964
83,672
68,779
INCOME TAXES
4,237
1,039
8,649
1,108
NET INCOME
44,048
40,925
75,023
67,671
Add: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
(103)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD.
44,048
40,925
75,023
67,568
NET INCOME PER SHARE (1):
Basic
0.54
0.50
0.91
0.85
Diluted
0.52
0.48
0.88
0.79
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING
Basic
82,216
81,700
82,590
79,894
Diluted
84,663
85,762
85,236
85,451
(1) The number of shares have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-2 stock split of InMode shares by way of an issuance of bonus shares that occurred pursuant to a resolution of our board of directors dated September 14, 2021.
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
Assets
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
88,404
68,136
Marketable securities
299,322
294,530
Short-term bank deposits
55,913
53,248
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
21,261
20,236
Other receivables
14,548
12,938
Inventories
29,760
21,026
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
509,208
470,114
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Accounts receivable
3,685
768
Deferred income taxes, net
2,737
1,334
Operating lease right-of-use assets
5,004
4,321
Property and equipment, net
1,971
1,404
Other investments
600
600
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
13,997
8,427
TOTAL ASSETS
523,205
478,541
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
11,833
8,779
Contract liabilities
18,102
13,805
Other liabilities
28,054
29,266
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
57,989
51,850
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Contract liabilities
3,385
2,751
Other liabilities
5,339
4,831
Operating lease liabilities
3,678
3,307
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
12,402
10,889
TOTAL LIABILITIES
70,391
62,739
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
452,814
415,802
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
523,205
478,541
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
44,048
40,925
75,023
67,671
Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
155
128
293
242
Share-based compensation expenses
6,353
2,948
9,447
5,646
Allowance for doubtful accounts
142
287
352
327
Loss on marketable securities, net
23
3
37
7
Finance expenses, net
851
404
941
809
Deferred income taxes, net
169
(101)
147
(202)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Increase in accounts receivable
(8,247)
(3,506)
(4,294)
(8,075)
Decrease (increase) in other receivables
(398)
1,063
(1,593)
(317)
Increase in inventories
(4,660)
(1,694)
(8,734)
(2,411)
Increase in accounts payable
2,292
313
3,054
1,313
Increase (decrease) in other liabilities
4,105
5,832
(770)
5,037
Increase in contract liabilities
2,148
151
4,931
1,472
Net cash provided by operating activities
46,981
46,753
78,834
71,519
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Investment in short-term deposits
(22,500)
(20,000)
(45,611)
(41,000)
Proceeds from short-term deposits
23,000
19,090
43,000
38,090
Purchase of fixed assets
(561)
(338)
(860)
(503)
Purchase of marketable securities
(17,545)
(63,482)
(38,754)
(125,727)
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
15,232
21,180
27,159
47,982
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,374)
(43,550)
(15,066)
(81,158)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Repurchase of ordinary shares
-
(11,057)
(42,637)
(11,921)
Exercise of options
204
4,711
365
14,603
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
204
(6,346)
(42,272)
2,682
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
(1,077)
14
(1,228)
(209)
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
43,734
(3,129)
20,268
(7,166)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
44,670
64,901
68,136
68,938
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
88,404
61,772
88,404
61,772
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues by Category:
Capital Equipment revenues - United States
62,960
56 %
49,812
57 %
107,720
54 %
88,330
58 %
Capital Equipment revenues - International
35,560
31 %
28,034
32 %
62,743
31 %
47,247
31 %
Total Capital Equipment revenues
98,520
87 %
77,846
89 %
170,463
85 %
135,577
89 %
Consumables and service revenues
15,027
13 %
9,479
11 %
29,005
15 %
17,272
11 %
Total Net Revenue
113,547
100 %
87,325
100 %
199,468
100 %
152,849
100 %
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
%
%
%
%
United States
International
Total
United States
International
Total
United States
International
Total
United States
International
Total
Revenues by Technology:
Minimal-Invasive
84
74
80
69
73
71
84
72
79
67
75
70
Hands-Free
14
5
11
29
10
22
13
6
11
31
8
23
Non-Invasive
2
21
9
2
17
7
3
22
10
2
17
7
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
100
INMODE LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended June 30, 2022
Three months ended June 30, 2021
GAAP
Share Based
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Share Based
Non-GAAP
REVENUES
113,547
-
113,547
87,325
-
87,325
COST OF REVENUES
18,946
(496)
18,450
12,723
(274)
12,449
GROSS PROFIT
94,601
496
95,097
74,602
274
74,876
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
3,183
(866)
2,317
2,455
(386)
2,069
Sales and marketing
39,653
(4,459)
35,194
28,670
(2,014)
26,656
General and administrative
2,562
(532)
2,030
1,941
(274)
1,667
TOTAL OPERATING
45,398
(5,857)
39,541
33,066
(2,674)
30,392
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
49,203
6,353
55,556
41,536
2,948
44,484
Finance income (expense), net
(918)
-
(918)
428
-
428
INCOME BEFORE TAXES
48,285
6,353
54,638
41,964
2,948
44,912
INCOME TAXES
4,237
-
4,237
1,039
-
1,039
NET INCOME
44,048
6,353
50,401
40,925
2,948
43,873
NET INCOME PER
Basic
0.54
0.61
0.50
0.54
Diluted
0.52
0.59
0.48
0.51
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN
Basic
82,216
82,216
81,700
81,700
Diluted
84,663
85,366
85,762
86,160
(1) The number of shares have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-2 stock split of InMode shares by way of an issuance of bonus shares that occurred pursuant to a resolution of our board of directors dated September 14, 2021.
INMODE LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Six months ended June 30, 2022
Six months ended June 30, 2021
GAAP
Share Based
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Share Based
Non-GAAP
REVENUES
199,468
-
199,468
152,849
-
152,849
COST OF REVENUES
33,718
(810)
32,908
22,802
(503)
22,299
GROSS PROFIT
165,750
810
166,560
130,047
503
130,550
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
5,998
(1,391)
4,607
4,756
(687)
4,069
Sales and marketing
70,502
(6,354)
64,148
53,232
(3,946)
49,286
General and administrative
5,039
(892)
4,147
3,752
(510)
3,242
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
81,539
(8,637)
72,902
61,740
(5,143)
56,597
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
84,211
9,447
93,658
68,307
5,646
73,953
Finance income (expense), net
(539)
-
(539)
472
-
472
INCOME BEFORE TAXES
83,672
9,447
93,119
68,779
5,646
74,425
INCOME TAXES
8,649
-
8,649
1,108
-
1,108
NET INCOME
75,023
9,447
84,470
67,671
5,646
73,317
Add: Net Income attributable to non-controlling interests
-
-
-
(103)
-
(103)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD.
75,023
9,447
84,470
67,568
5,646
73,214
NET INCOME PER SHARE:
Basic
0.91
1.02
0.85
0.92
Diluted
0.88
0.98
0.79
0.85
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN
Basic
82,590
82,590
79,894
79,894
Diluted
85,236
85,786
85,451
85,803
(1) The number of shares have been adjusted retroactively for a 1-for-2 stock split of InMode shares by way of an issuance of bonus shares that occurred pursuant to a resolution of our board of directors dated September 14, 2021.
View original content:
SOURCE InMode Ltd.