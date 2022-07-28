Wix Unveils New Editor Experience with Leading-Edge AI and Advanced Features for the Next Generation of Web Creation

Combining the company's two flagship editors, Wix Artificial Design Intelligence (ADI) and the classic Wix Editor, the new Wix Editor provides a powerful and efficient unified web creation and management experience

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence, today announced the release of the new Wix Editor. This offering brings together Wix ADI, the editor that instantly designs tailored websites based on the users' intent and design preferences, and the classic Wix Editor, which enables limitless design possibilities, into one powerful solution for web design. The new offering simplifies complex design capabilities and enables all users, from self-creators to professional web developers, designers, and agencies, to swiftly turn their web creation visions into realities by providing a unique creation experience paired with advanced AI features.

The new offering personalizes the web creation process for each users' intent. Wix ADI users now have the freedom of customization the classic editor offers, and existing Wix Editor users now have enhanced AI technology to help guide creation and design elements, along with more flexibility and freedom of customization. From any starting point of website creation, whether from a blank canvas, pre-designed templates, or utilizing Wix's AI technology, all users will have new advanced features , all in one efficient platform. Users can work side-by-side with AI tools to create, customize and update their online presence more swiftly and efficiently to keep up with the ever-changing design trends and business climate.

"Our users' needs and intents are at the forefront of our product development," said Avishai Abrahami, Co-Founder and CEO of Wix. "I'm proud of our dedicated team who has listened to our users' needs, predicted trends, and worked to innovate the entire creation process, making web design more rapid and intuitive to meet the online demands of creators and business owners today. Our mission has always been to be a platform where any type of user and any type of business can create their dreams online, and the new Wix Editor helps to set the stage for the future of creation."

"With the creation of the new Wix Editor, we wanted users to have the feeling that a professional web designer is supporting them during their creation process. Each aspect of this was built to help guide users based on their intent and simplify the creation process," said Oded Nachshon, Head of Wix Editor. "This new offering aligns with the needs of today's self-creators as well as professional users. The platform removes barriers that generally complicate website building and enables users to keep their site updated and on brand with the latest technology."

Highlights of the new offering include:

Quick creation with total editing freedom : Users can quickly create tailor-made websites that align with their brand. This provides users the ability to begin their design using advanced technology and then continue with complete customization and flexibility.

Themed design kits for brand alignment: Users can create their own theme or use pre-designed kits that include colors and fonts that are wired to the site elements enabling customization of their site theme to cohesively represent their brand across their website. With a range of theme options like retro vibrant, nostalgic, energetic or tech-savvy, users can play around with different themes before committing to one, decide to customize certain colors or fonts within the theme—or even decide to create their own distinct brand.

Sections for easy navigation: Sections are new full-width customizable building blocks that allow users to divide the page into meaningful content pieces. These help users interact, arrange and navigate content within the page more intuitively and work on one section at a time. Users can build their own or choose from a variety of designed presets to create an engaging and cohesive experience for visitors whether they come from a desktop or mobile device.

Section layout suggestions for design optimization: This feature uses AI capabilities to identify the elements within the section and their semantics. Then it suggests beautiful layouts that serve the sections' business goals. This feature allows users to update their pages' look or layout with ease and confidence, without affecting existing content.

Quick edit tool for content management: Users can skim through all the elements in the section and change them on the sidebar without touching the canvas. This allows users to update content without worrying that it will accidentally move or change an element that will impact the design.

The new Wix Editor experience is in its final stages of the rollout and will gradually be available to all users.

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is a leading platform to create, manage and grow a digital presence. What began as a website builder in 2006 is now a complete platform providing users with enterprise-grade performance, security and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, Wix enables users to have full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, anyone can build a powerful digital presence to fulfill their dreams on Wix.

