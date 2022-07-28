Zynex Announces 2022 Second Quarter Earnings

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Revenue increased 18% year over year to $36.8 million

Net income increased 19% to $3.3 million ; Diluted EPS of $0.08

Adjusted EBITDA increased 16% to $5.5 million

Completed initial $10 million share buyback and announced an additional program of $10 million

Recorded highest number of orders in Company history

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Summary:

For the second quarter, the Company reported net revenue of $36.8 million, an 18% increase over second quarter of 2021. Gross margins were 80% and net income was $3.3 million, a 19% increase from Q2 2021.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had working capital of $51.8 million. Cash on hand was $26.9 million at the end of the second quarter.

President and CEO Commentary:

"In Q2, we posted another quarter of top line growth and increased profitability. Our reps are becoming highly efficient and revenue projections reflect our confidence in the sales force to produce exceptional results. The record orders we posted in second quarter will put us in a position to realize strong results in the second half of 2022," said Thomas Sandgaard, President and CEO. "Additionally, we completed an initial $10 million share buyback program and announced another $10 million program to signal our ability to drive shareholder value."

Third Quarter and Full Year 2022 Guidance:

Zynex is reaffirming its full year 2022 revenue estimates in the range of $150-$170 million and Adjusted EBITDA between $25-$35 million.

The estimated range for third quarter 2022 revenue is between $40-$43 million, an increase of approximately 20% from Q3 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter 2022 is estimated to range between $7-$9 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Zynex reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). In addition, the Company is providing in this news release financial information in the form of Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, other income/expense, stock compensation, restructuring and non-cash lease charges). Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and lenders in evaluating the overall financial health of the Company in that they allow for greater transparency of additional financial data routinely used by management to evaluate performance. Adjusted EBITDA can be useful for investors or lenders as an indicator of available earnings. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Zynex, Inc.

Zynex, founded in 1996, develops, manufactures, markets and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. For additional information, please visit: www.zynex.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, forecasts, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The Company makes no express or implied representation or warranty as to the completeness of forward-looking statements or, in the case of projections, as to their attainability or the accuracy and completeness of the assumptions from which they are derived. Factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the need to obtain CE marking of new products, the acceptance of new products as well as existing products by doctors and hospitals, larger competitors with greater financial resources, the need to keep pace with technological changes, our dependence on the reimbursement for our products from health insurance companies, our dependence on third party manufacturers to produce our goods on time and to our specifications, implementation of our sales strategy including a strong direct sales force, the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 as well as our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

ZYNEX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS) (unaudited)









June 30, 2022

December 31,



2021 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash

$26,877

$42,612 Accounts receivable, net

27,824

28,632 Inventory, net

14,572

10,756 Prepaid expenses and other

1,357

689 Total current assets

70,630

82,689









Property and equipment, net

2,277

2,186 Operating lease asset

14,719

16,338 Finance lease asset

329

389 Deposits

591

585 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization

9,525

9,975 Goodwill

20,401

20,401 Deferred income taxes

1,103

711 Total assets

$ 119,575

$ 133,274









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued expenses

5,236

4,739 Cash dividends payable

16

3,629 Operating lease liability

3,391

2,859 Finance lease liability

123

118 Income taxes payable

160

2,296 Current portion of debt

5,333

5,333 Accrued payroll and related taxes

4,564

3,897 Total current liabilities

18,823

22,871 Long-term liabilities:







Long-term portion of debt, less issuance costs

7,949

10,605 Contingent consideration

9,600

9,700 Operating lease liability

13,941

15,856 Finance lease liability

253

317 Total liabilities

50,566

59,349









Stockholders' equity:







Common stock

40

41 Additional paid-in capital

81,412

80,397 Treasury stock

(17,166)

(6,513) Retained earnings

4,723

- Total stockholders' equity

69,009

73,925 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 119,575

$ 133,274

ZYNEX, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) (unaudited)





















For the Three Months

Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 NET REVENUE















Devices

$ 9,505

$ 7,828

$ 16,230

$ 14,193 Supplies

27,254

23,194

51,612

40,956 Total net revenue

36,759

31,022

67,842

55,149

















COSTS OF REVENUE AND

OPERATING EXPENSES















Costs of revenue - devices and

supplies

7,305

7,267

14,226

13,153 Sales and marketing

16,314

13,752

30,738

27,579 General and administrative

8,776

6,188

16,608

11,683 Total costs of revenue and operating

expenses

32,395

27,207

61,572

52,415

















Income from operations

4,364

3,815

6,270

2,734

















Other income (expense)















Gain (loss) on change in fair value of

contingent consideration

(100)

-

100

- Interest expense

(115)

(45)

(239)

(54) Other expense, net

(215)

(45)

(139)

(54)

















Income from operations before income

taxes

4,149

3,770

6,131

2,680 Income tax expense

803

962

1,408

578 Net income

$ 3,346

$ 2,808

$ 4,723

$ 2,102

















Net income per share:















Basic

$ 0.09

$ 0.07

$ 0.12

$ 0.05 Diluted

$ 0.08

$ 0.07

$ 0.12

$ 0.05

















Weighted average basic shares

outstanding

38,851

38,291

39,305

38,306 Weighted average diluted shares

outstanding

39,893

39,141

40,367

39,192

ZYNEX, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands) (unaudited)

















For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Adjusted EBITDA:













Net income $ 3,346

$ 2,808

$ 4,723

$ 2,102 Depreciation and Amortization* 411

242

807

510 Stock-based compensation expense 535

401

1,124

509 Restructuring/severance** -

-

-

318 Interest expense and other, net 215

45

139

54 Non-cash lease expense *** 227

303

410

303 Income tax expense 803

962

1,408

578 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,537

$ 4,761

$ 8,611

$ 4,374 % of Net Revenue 15 %

15 %

13 %

8 %















* Depreciation does not include amounts related to units on lease to third parties which are depreciated and included in cost of goods sold. ** Severance of former COO Giusseppe Papandrea which was fully expensed in Q1 2021 *** Amount expensed on new company headquarters in excess of cash payments due to abated rent

