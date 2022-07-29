AbbVie Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Reports Second-Quarter Diluted EPS of $0.51 on a GAAP Basis, an Increase of 21.4 Percent; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $3.37 , an Increase of 11.2 Percent; These Results Include an Unfavorable Impact of $0.14 Per Share related to Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expense 1



Delivers Second-Quarter Net Revenues of $14.583 Billion , an Increase of 4.5 Percent on a Reported Basis and 6.1 Percent Operationally



Second-Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Immunology Portfolio Were $7.207 Billion , an Increase of 17.8 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 19.2 Percent on an Operational Basis; U.S. Humira Net Revenues Were $4.664 Billion , an Increase of 9.6 Percent; Internationally, Humira Net Revenues Were $699 Million , a Decrease of 13.8 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 7.3 Percent on an Operational Basis, Due to Biosimilar Competition; Global Skyrizi Net Revenues Were $1.252 Billion ; Global Rinvoq Net Revenues Were $592 Million ; Combined Global Skyrizi and Rinvoq Net Revenues Were $1.844 Billion



Second-Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Hematologic Oncology Portfolio Were $1.650 Billion , a Decrease of 9.1 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 7.9 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Imbruvica Net Revenues Were $1.145 Billion , a Decrease of 17.1 Percent , with U.S. Net Revenues of $862 Million and International Profit Sharing of $283 Million ; Global Venclexta Net Revenues Were $505 Million



Second-Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Neuroscience Portfolio Were $1.658 Billion , an Increase of 13.7 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 15.2 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Botox Therapeutic Net Revenues Were $678 Million ; Vraylar Net Revenues Were $492 Million



Second-Quarter Global Net Revenues from the Aesthetics Portfolio Were $1.371 Billion , a Decrease of 4.4 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 2.1 Percent on an Operational Basis; Global Botox Cosmetic Net Revenues Were $695 Million ; Global Juvederm Net Revenues Were $344 Million , Unfavorably Impacted by COVID-19 Restrictions in China and Suspension of Aesthetics Operations in Russia



Confirms 2022 Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance Range of $13.78 - $13.98 , which Includes an Unfavorable Impact of $0.23 Per Share Related to Acquired IPR&D and Milestones Expense Incurred Year-To-Date Through the Second Quarter 2022

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"We delivered another strong quarter with substantial progress for our new products and indications. Importantly, Skyrizi and Rinvoq continued their impressive ramps and are on pace to deliver approximately $7.5 billion in combined annual sales, underscoring their significant potential," said Richard A. Gonzalez, chairman and chief executive officer, AbbVie. "The momentum of our business, combined with advances across our pipeline continue to support AbbVie's promising long-term outlook."

Note: "Operational" comparisons are presented at constant currency rates that reflect comparative local currency net revenues at the prior year's foreign exchange rates.

1 Beginning in the first quarter 2022, AbbVie includes the impact of upfront and milestone payments related to collaborations, licensing agreements and other asset acquisitions in its reported non-GAAP financial measures.

Second-Quarter Results

Worldwide net revenues were $14.583 billion , an increase of 4.5 percent on a GAAP basis, or 6.1 percent on an operational basis.





Global net revenues from the immunology portfolio were $7.207 billion , an increase of 17.8 percent on a reported basis, or 19.2 percent on an operational basis.

Global net revenues from the hematologic oncology portfolio were $1.650 billion , a decrease of 9.1 percent on a reported basis, or 7.9 percent on an operational basis.

Global net revenues from the neuroscience portfolio were $1.658 billion , an increase of 13.7 percent on a reported basis, or 15.2 percent on an operational basis.

Global net revenues from the aesthetics portfolio were $1.371 billion , a decrease of 4.4 percent on a reported basis, or 2.1 percent on an operational basis.

On a GAAP basis, the gross margin ratio in the second quarter was 71.4 percent. The adjusted gross margin ratio was 84.7 percent.



On a GAAP basis, selling, general and administrative expense was 37.1 percent of net revenues. The adjusted SG&A expense was 20.8 percent of net revenues.



Research and development expense was 11.0 percent of net revenues on both a GAAP and Non-GAAP adjusted basis.



Acquired IPR&D and milestones expense was 1.8 percent of net revenues.



On a GAAP basis, the operating margin in the second quarter was 22.6 percent. The adjusted operating margin was 51.0 percent, which includes an unfavorable 180 basis point impact from acquired IPR&D and milestones expense.



Net interest expense was $532 million .



On a GAAP basis, the tax rate in the quarter was 21.6 percent. The adjusted tax rate was 13.4 percent.



Diluted EPS in the second quarter was $0.51 on a GAAP basis. Adjusted diluted EPS, excluding specified items, was $3.37 . These results include an unfavorable impact of $0.14 per share related to acquired IPR&D and milestones expense.

Note: "Operational" comparisons are presented at constant currency rates that reflect comparative local currency net revenues at the prior year's foreign exchange rates.

Recent Events

AbbVie announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Skyrizi (risankizumab) as the first and only specific interleukin-23 inhibitor for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease (CD). The approval is supported by three pivotal Phase 3 studies in which Skyrizi demonstrated significant improvements in clinical remission and endoscopic response, compared to placebo, as both induction and maintenance therapy. This marks Skyrizi's third FDA approved indication. Skyrizi is a collaboration between Boehringer Ingelheim and AbbVie, with AbbVie leading development and commercialization globally.



AbbVie announced that the FDA approved Rinvoq (upadacitinib, 15 mg, once daily) for the treatment of adults with active ankylosing spondylitis (AS) who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blockers. The approval is supported by data from two pivotal clinical trials in which Rinvoq delivered rapid and meaningful disease control. This approval marks the fifth FDA approved indication for Rinvoq in chronic immune-mediated diseases.



AbbVie announced the European Commission (EC) approved Rinvoq (45 mg (induction dose) and 15 mg and 30 mg (maintenance doses)) for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC). The approval is based on results from two Phase 3 induction studies and one maintenance study in which significantly more patients treated with Rinvoq achieved the primary and all secondary endpoints compared to placebo.



AbbVie announced the EC approved Rinvoq (15 mg, once daily) for the treatment of adult patients with active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-Axial SpA). The approval is based on results from the Phase 3 SELECT-AXIS 2 study in which Rinvoq met the primary endpoint and 12 of 14 ranked secondary endpoints.



AbbVie announced that it submitted applications for a new indication to the FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA) for Rinvoq (45 mg (induction dose) and 15 mg and 30 mg (maintenance doses)) for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active CD. The submissions are supported by three Phase 3 clinical trials demonstrating Rinvoq achieved the co-primary endpoints of clinical remission and endoscopic response as induction and maintenance treatment.



AbbVie announced positive top-line results from the Phase 3 maintenance study, U-ENDURE, evaluating Rinvoq in adult patients with moderate to severe CD. The results showed Rinvoq (15 mg or 30 mg, once daily) achieved the co-primary endpoints of endoscopic response and clinical remission, as well as the secondary endpoint of endoscopic remission, at one year (week 52) compared to placebo. The safety results in this study were generally consistent with the known profile of Rinvoq, with no new safety risks observed. Full results from the study will be presented at upcoming medical conferences and published in a peer-reviewed journal.



At the Digestive Disease Week (DDW) Annual Meeting, AbbVie presented 27 abstracts that reinforced its leadership in advancing research and the standards of care across multiple gastroenterological conditions. Presentations included further analyses of Phase 3 clinical study programs for Rinvoq in moderately to severely active UC and investigational use of Skyrizi in moderately to severely active CD.



At the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) 2022 Congress, AbbVie showcased its leadership in rheumatology research with new data across multiple inflammatory joint diseases. Key data presented included SELECT-AXIS 2 trial results evaluating the efficacy and safety of Rinvoq in patients with nr-Axial SpA, and in patients with AS; two-year data from the SELECT-PsA 1 and SELECT-PsA 2 studies of Rinvoq in patients with psoriatic arthritis (PsA); and results of the one-year data evaluating the efficacy and safety of Skyrizi in patients with active PsA in the KEEPsAKE 1 and KEEPsAKE 2 clinical trials.



At the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress, AbbVie presented 46 abstracts for six investigational and approved medicines across eight cancer types. Highlights included new data that showed Venclexta (venetoclax) plus obinutuzumab demonstrated sustained progression-free survival (PFS) in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) patients after four years off treatment; results from a Phase 2 trial of epcoritamab which showed clinically meaningful efficacy in challenging-to-treat, highly refractory, large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) patients; and new data from the Phase 2 REFINE study of investigational navitoclax in combination with ruxolitinib that is supportive of early intervention in myelofibrosis (MF) to achieve improved clinical outcomes in spleen volume reduction (SVR), symptom score and bone marrow fibrosis (BMF). Venetoclax is being developed by AbbVie and Roche and is jointly commercialized by AbbVie and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, in the U.S. and by AbbVie outside of the U.S. Epcoritamab is being co-developed by AbbVie and Genmab.



AbbVie announced that it submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA for ABBV-951 (foscarbidopa/foslevodopa) for the treatment of motor fluctuations in patients with advanced Parkinson's disease (PD). The submission is based on results from a Phase 3, head-to-head, randomized and controlled clinical trial demonstrating statistically significant improvement in "On" time without troublesome dyskinesia compared to oral immediate-release carbidopa/levodopa (CD/LD). If approved, ABBV-951 will offer patients the first continuous subcutaneous delivery of CD/LD prodrugs.



AbbVie announced that it submitted a supplemental NDA to the FDA for Qulipta (atogepant) to support label expansion for the preventive treatment of migraine in adult patients with chronic migraine. AbbVie also submitted a marketing authorization application for Qulipta with the EMA for the preventive treatment of migraine in adult patients who have at least four migraine days per month.



At the American Headache Society (AHS) Annual Scientific Meeting, AbbVie presented 29 abstracts that covered a wide range of studies across AbbVie's migraine portfolio. Presentations highlighted positive results from the Phase 3 PROGRESS trial investigating Qulipta for the preventive treatment of migraine in patients with chronic migraine, clinical trial results evaluating Ubrelvy (ubrogepant) for acute treatment of migraine and data evaluating Botox (onabotulinumtoxinA) for the preventive treatment of migraine in patient with chronic migraine.



At the American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting, AbbVie presented positive data from a Phase 3 trial of Vraylar (cariprazine, 1.5 mg/day) for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in patients with an inadequate response to ongoing antidepressant therapy. The study met its primary endpoint of statistically significant improvement using the Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) total score in patients compared with placebo. Vraylar's safety profile was consistent with that of previous studies across indications in the treatment of adults with depressive episodes associated with bipolar I disorder, the acute treatment of manic or mixed episodes associated with bipolar I disorder and schizophrenia. Vraylar is being co-developed by AbbVie and Gedeon Richter Plc.



At the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting, AbbVie presented new data from its leading portfolio of eye care treatments. Highlights included new data on Vuity (pilocarpine HCl ophthalmic solution) 1.25%, the first and only FDA-approved eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia (age-related blurry near vision) in adults, and Durysta (bimatoprost intracameral implant), a first-of-its-kind biodegradable implant to lower eye pressure for glaucoma patients.



AbbVie and Cugene Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation precision immunology and oncology medicines to treat autoimmune disease and cancer, announced an exclusive worldwide license option agreement for CUG252, a potential best-in-class Treg-selective IL-2 mutein, as well as other novel IL-2 muteins, for the potential treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.



AbbVie and iSTAR Medical announced a strategic transaction to further develop and commercialize iSTAR Medical's MINIject device, a next-generation minimally invasive glaucoma surgical (MIGS) device for patients with glaucoma. This alliance accelerates iSTAR Medical's goal to bring MINIject to more patients globally and provides an opportunity for AbbVie to further expand its diverse eye care portfolio.

Full-Year 2022 Outlook

AbbVie is confirming its adjusted diluted EPS guidance range for the full-year 2022 of $13.78 - $13.98 which includes an unfavorable impact of $0.23 per share related to acquired IPR&D and milestones expense incurred year-to-date through the second quarter 2022. The company's 2022 adjusted diluted EPS guidance excludes any impact from acquired IPR&D and milestones that may be incurred beyond the second quarter of 2022, as both cannot be reliably forecasted.

AbbVie Inc. Key Product Revenues Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 (Unaudited)













% Change vs. 2Q21

Net Revenues (in millions)

Reported

Operationala

U.S.

Int'l.

Total

U.S.

Int'l.

Total

Int'l.

Total NET REVENUES $11,410

$3,173

$14,583

5.6 %

0.6 %

4.5 %

7.6 %

6.1 %































Immunology 6,155

1,052

7,207

20.3

4.9

17.8

13.4

19.2 Humira 4,664

699

5,363

9.6

(13.8)

5.8

(7.3)

6.8 Skyrizi 1,079

173

1,252

91.1

59.1

85.9

73.9

88.3 Rinvoq 412

180

592

39.4

>100.0

56.3

>100.0

60.7































Hematologic Oncology 1,115

535

1,650

(15.7)

8.5

(9.1)

12.9

(7.9) Imbruvicab 862

283

1,145

(21.6)

0.5

(17.1)

0.5

(17.1) Venclexta 253

252

505

13.4

19.1

16.2

29.3

21.2































Aesthetics 883

488

1,371

(4.5)

(4.2)

(4.4)

2.1

(2.1) Botox Cosmetic 449

246

695

22.4

12.9

18.9

19.2

21.2 Juvederm Collection 147

197

344

(24.9)

(15.0)

(19.5)

(8.1)

(15.7) Other Aesthetics 287

45

332

(20.9)

(24.4)

(21.4)

(20.2)

(20.8)































Neuroscience 1,438

220

1,658

16.2

(0.3)

13.7

9.4

15.2 Botox Therapeutic 557

121

678

14.2

5.6

12.6

15.6

14.5 Vraylar 492

—

492

13.9

n/a

13.9

n/a

13.9 Duodopa 26

94

120

3.2

(7.4)

(5.4)

2.2

2.3 Ubrelvy 185

—

185

47.6

n/a

47.6

n/a

47.6 Qulipta 33

—

33

n/m

n/a

n/m

n/a

n/m Other Neuroscience 145

5

150

(13.6)

9.6

(12.9)

12.9

(12.8)































Eye Care 407

310

717

(34.1)

2.5

(22.0)

10.8

(19.3) Lumigan/Ganfort 60

70

130

(17.4)

(8.1)

(12.5)

(0.9)

(8.7) Alphagan/Combigan 54

38

92

(48.5)

(2.3)

(35.6)

6.6

(33.1) Restasis 151

17

168

(51.5)

14.9

(48.4)

24.2

(48.0) Other Eye Care 142

185

327

9.7

7.4

8.4

16.0

13.2































Other Key Products 768

203

971

3.7

(17.8)

(1.6)

(9.7)

0.4 Mavyret 203

195

398

0.2

(18.0)

(9.7)

(9.8)

(5.3) Creon 318

—

318

13.6

n/a

13.6

n/a

13.6 Linzess/Constella 247

8

255

(4.2)

(12.5)

(4.5)

(7.8)

(4.4)

a "Operational" comparisons are presented at constant currency rates that reflect comparative local currency net revenues at the prior year's foreign exchange rates. b Reflects profit sharing for Imbruvica international revenues. n/a = not applicable n/m = not meaningful

AbbVie Inc. Key Product Revenues Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Unaudited)















% Change vs. 6M21

Net Revenues (in millions)

Reported

Operationala

U.S.

Int'l.

Total

U.S.

Int'l.

Total

Int'l.

Total NET REVENUES $21,758

$6,363

$28,121

5.9 %

(0.8) %

4.3 %

5.3 %

5.7 %































Immunology 11,240

2,108

13,348

15.3

(0.2)

12.5

7.0

13.8 Humira 8,657

1,442

10,099

6.0

(18.6)

1.7

(13.1)

2.7 Skyrizi 1,860

332

2,192

77.8

64.7

75.7

78.1

77.9 Rinvoq 723

334

1,057

33.7

>100.0

55.1

>100.0

59.2































Hematologic Oncology 2,217

1,079

3,296

(12.9)

14.4

(5.5)

18.5

(4.4) Imbruvicab 1,736

582

2,318

(17.2)

5.6

(12.5)

5.6

(12.5) Venclexta 481

497

978

7.5

26.8

16.5

36.7

21.1































Aesthetics 1,729

1,016

2,745

4.6

10.2

6.6

16.2

8.7 Botox Cosmetic 862

474

1,336

28.3

21.5

25.8

27.7

28.1 Juvederm Collection 295

459

754

(7.5)

6.7

0.7

13.0

4.3 Other Aesthetics 572

83

655

(13.6)

(18.3)

(14.2)

(14.3)

(13.7)































Neuroscience 2,711

435

3,146

19.2

0.8

16.2

9.1

17.5 Botox Therapeutic 1,057

235

1,292

15.3

8.0

13.9

16.3

15.5 Vraylar 919

—

919

18.1

n/a

18.1

n/a

18.1 Duodopa 50

191

241

(1.2)

(7.2)

(6.0)

1.3

0.8 Ubrelvy 323

—

323

56.4

n/a

56.4

n/a

56.4 Qulipta 44

—

44

n/m

n/a

n/m

n/a

n/m Other Neuroscience 318

9

327

(1.7)

10.4

(1.4)

12.6

(1.3)































Eye Care 903

585

1,488

(21.2)

(0.7)

(14.3)

7.4

(11.6) Lumigan/Ganfort 127

143

270

(8.3)

(6.9)

(7.5)

(0.1)

(3.9) Alphagan/Combigan 124

75

199

(32.3)

(3.1)

(23.6)

6.0

(20.9) Restasis 386

28

414

(33.2)

(0.2)

(31.7)

14.0

(31.0) Other Eye Care 266

339

605

7.7

2.6

4.8

10.5

9.3































Other Key Products 1,457

421

1,878

4.0

(15.6)

(1.1)

(8.2)

0.8 Mavyret 372

406

778

(0.4)

(15.9)

(9.1)

(8.4)

(4.9) Creon 605

—

605

9.2

n/a

9.2

n/a

9.2 Linzess/Constella 480

15

495

1.3

(3.8)

1.1

0.7

1.2

a "Operational" comparisons are presented at constant currency rates that reflect comparative local currency net revenues at the prior year's foreign exchange rates. b Reflects profit sharing for Imbruvica international revenues. n/a = not applicable n/m = not meaningful

AbbVie Inc. Consolidated Statements of Earnings Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)



Second Quarter Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net revenues $ 14,583

$ 13,959

$ 28,121

$ 26,969 Cost of products sold 4,170

4,523

8,222

8,736 Selling, general and administrative 5,412

3,164

8,539

6,006 Research and developmenta 1,609

1,767

3,106

3,434 Acquired IPR&D and milestonesa 269

132

414

317 Other operating income (172)

(68)

(172)

(68) Total operating costs and expenses 11,288

9,518

20,109

18,425















Operating earnings 3,295

4,441

8,012

8,544















Interest expense, net 532

606

1,071

1,228 Net foreign exchange loss 47

14

72

23 Other expense, net 1,533

2,658

757

2,263 Earnings before income tax expense 1,183

1,163

6,112

5,030 Income tax expense 255

394

691

706 Net earnings 928

769

5,421

4,324 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest 4

3

7

5 Net earnings attributable to AbbVie Inc. $ 924

$ 766

$ 5,414

$ 4,319















Diluted earnings per share attributable to AbbVie Inc. $ 0.51

$ 0.42

$ 3.03

$ 2.41















Adjusted diluted earnings per shareb $ 3.37

$ 3.03

$ 6.52

$ 5.92















Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 1,776

1,776

1,777

1,776

a During the three months ended March 31, 2022, AbbVie changed its classification of development milestone expense associated with licensing and collaboration arrangements in the consolidated statement of earnings. Milestone payments incurred prior to regulatory approval, which were previously included in research and development expense, are now presented as acquired IPR&D and milestones expense. The reclassification decreased research and development expense and increased acquired IPR&D and milestones expense by $35 million for the three months and $150 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The company believes this presentation assists users of the financial statements to better understand the total upfront and subsequent development milestone payments incurred to acquire in-process research and development projects. Prior periods have been revised to conform to the current period presentation. The reclassification had no impact on total operating costs and expenses, operating earnings, net earnings, net earnings attributable to AbbVie, Inc., earnings per share, or total equity.



b Refer to the Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information for further details.

AbbVie Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)

1. Specified items impacted results as follows:







2Q22

Earnings

Diluted

Pre-tax

After-taxa

EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 1,183

$ 924

$ 0.51 Adjusted for specified items:









Intangible asset amortization 1,849

1,556

0.88 Acquisition and integration costs 109

98

0.05 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,609

1,621

0.91 Pylera divestiture (172)

(126)

(0.07) Litigation matters 2,203

1,779

1.00 Other 159

154

0.09 As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 6,940

$ 6,006

$ 3.37

a Represents net earnings attributable to AbbVie Inc.



Acquisition and integration costs reflect integration costs related to the Allergan acquisition. Litigation matters primarily includes a charge related to a potential settlement of litigation involving Allergan's past sales of opioid products. Other primarily includes restructuring charges associated with streamlining global operations and COVID-19 related expenses.

Beginning in the first quarter of 2022, the company includes acquired IPR&D and milestones expense in its reported non-GAAP financial measures. Reported GAAP earnings and adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2022 included acquired IPR&D and milestones expense of $269 million on a pre-tax and $254 million on an after-tax basis, representing an unfavorable impact of $0.14 to both diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS.



2. The impact of the specified items by line item was as follows:



2Q22

Cost of

products

sold

SG&A

R&D

Other

operating

income

Other

expense,

net As reported (GAAP) $ 4,170

$ 5,412

$ 1,609

$ (172)

$ 1,533 Adjusted for specified items:

















Intangible asset amortization (1,849)

—

—

—

— Acquisition and integration costs (28)

(79)

(2)

—

— Change in fair value of contingent consideration —

—

—

—

(1,609) Pylera divestiture —

—

—

172

— Litigation matters —

(2,203)

—

—

— Other (61)

(95)

—

—

(3) As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 2,232

$ 3,035

$ 1,607

$ —

$ (79)



3. The adjusted tax rate for the second quarter of 2022 was 13.4 percent, as detailed below:





2Q22

Pre-tax

earnings

Income taxes

Tax rate As reported (GAAP) $ 1,183

$ 255

21.6 % Specified items 5,757

675

11.7 % As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 6,940

$ 930

13.4 %

AbbVie Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)

1. Specified items impacted results as follows:





2Q21

Earnings

Diluted

Pre-tax

After-taxa

EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 1,163

$ 766

$ 0.42 Adjusted for specified items:









Intangible asset amortization 1,999

1,662

0.95 Acquisition and integration costs 135

106

0.05 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 2,692

2,690

1.51 Litigation matters 107

93

0.05 Other 130

107

0.05 As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 6,226

$ 5,424

$ 3.03

a Represents net earnings attributable to AbbVie Inc.



Acquisition and integration costs reflect integration costs related to the Allergan acquisition. Other primarily includes the purchase of an FDA priority review voucher from a third party, restructuring charges associated with streamlining global operations and COVID-19 related expenses.

Beginning in the first quarter of 2022, the company includes acquired IPR&D and milestones expense in its reported non-GAAP financial measures. Reported GAAP earnings and adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2021 included acquired IPR&D and milestones expense of $132 million on a pre-tax and after-tax basis, representing an unfavorable impact of $0.08 to both diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS.



2. The impact of the specified items by line item was as follows:



2Q21

Cost of

products

sold

SG&A

R&D

Other

operating

income

Other

expense,

net As reported (GAAP) $ 4,523

$ 3,164

$ 1,767

$ (68)

$ 2,658 Adjusted for specified items:

















Intangible asset amortization (1,999)

—

—

—

— Acquisition and integration costs (24)

(94)

(17)

—

— Change in fair value of contingent consideration —

—

—

—

(2,692) Litigation matters —

(107)

—

—

— Other (21)

(10)

(167)

68

— As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 2,479

$ 2,953

$ 1,583

$ —

$ (34)



3. The adjusted tax rate for the second quarter of 2021 was 12.8 percent, as detailed below:





2Q21

Pre-tax

earnings

Income taxes

Tax rate As reported (GAAP) $ 1,163

$ 394

33.8 % Specified items 5,063

405

8.0 % As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 6,226

$ 799

12.8 %

AbbVie Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)



1. Specified items impacted results as follows:







6M22

Earnings

Diluted

Pre-tax

After-taxa

EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 6,112

$ 5,414

$ 3.03 Adjusted for specified items:









Intangible asset amortization 3,704

3,121

1.75 Acquisition and integration costs 247

219

0.12 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 861

875

0.49 Pylera divestiture (172)

(126)

(0.07) Litigation matters 2,387

1,927

1.08 Other 223

217

0.12 As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 13,362

$ 11,647

$ 6.52

a Represents net earnings attributable to AbbVie Inc.



Acquisition and integration costs reflect integration costs related to the Allergan acquisition. Litigation matters primarily includes a charge related to a potential settlement of litigation involving Allergan's past sales of opioid products. Other primarily includes restructuring charges associated with streamlining global operations.

Beginning in the first quarter of 2022, the company includes acquired IPR&D and milestones expense in its reported non-GAAP financial measures. Reported GAAP earnings and adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2022 included acquired IPR&D and milestones expense of $414 million on a pre-tax and $399 million on an after-tax basis, representing an unfavorable impact of $0.23 to both diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS.



2. The impact of the specified items by line item was as follows:



6M22

Cost of

products

sold

SG&A

R&D

Other

operating

income

Other

expense,

net As reported (GAAP) $ 8,222

$ 8,539

$ 3,106

$ (172)

$ 757 Adjusted for specified items:

















Intangible asset amortization (3,704)

—

—

—

— Acquisition and integration costs (62)

(172)

(13)

—

— Change in fair value of contingent consideration —

—

—

—

(861) Pylera divestiture —

—

—

172

— Litigation matters —

(2,387)

—

—

— Other (121)

(93)

(6)

—

(3) As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 4,335

$ 5,887

$ 3,087

$ —

$ (107)



3. The adjusted tax rate for the first six months of 2022 was 12.8 percent, as detailed below:





6M22

Pre-tax

earnings

Income taxes

Tax rate As reported (GAAP) $ 6,112

$ 691

11.3 % Specified items 7,250

1,017

14.0 % As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 13,362

$ 1,708

12.8 %

AbbVie Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)

1. Specified items impacted results as follows:



6M21

Earnings

Diluted

Pre-tax

After-taxa

EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 5,030

$ 4,319

$ 2.41 Adjusted for specified items:









Intangible asset amortization 4,008

3,344

1.88 Acquisition and integration costs 359

261

0.15 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 2,349

2,347

1.32 Litigation matters 107

93

0.05 Other 271

219

0.11 As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 12,124

$ 10,583

$ 5.92 a Represents net earnings attributable to AbbVie Inc.



Acquisition and integration costs reflect integration costs as well as amortization of the acquisition date fair value step-up for inventory related to the Allergan acquisition. Other primarily includes the purchase of FDA priority review vouchers from third parties, restructuring charges associated with streamlining global operations and COVID-19 related expenses.

Beginning in the first quarter of 2022, the company includes acquired IPR&D and milestones expense in its reported non-GAAP financial measures. Reported GAAP earnings and adjusted non-GAAP earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2021 included acquired IPR&D and milestones expense of $317 million on a pre-tax and $300 million on an after-tax basis, representing an unfavorable impact of $0.17 to both diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS.



2. The impact of the specified items by line item was as follows:

6M21

Cost of

products sold

SG&A

R&D

Other

operating

income

Other

expense, net As reported (GAAP) $ 8,736

$ 6,006

$ 3,434

$ (68)

$ 2,263 Adjusted for specified items:

















Intangible asset amortization (4,008)

—

—

—

— Acquisition and integration costs (123)

(170)

(66)

—

— Change in fair value of contingent

consideration —

—

—

—

(2,349) Litigation matters —

(107)

—

—

— Other (41)

(33)

(280)

68

15 As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 4,564

$ 5,696

$ 3,088

$ —

$ (71)



3. The adjusted tax rate for the first six months of 2021 was 12.7 percent, as detailed below:



6M21

Pre-tax

earnings

Income taxes

Tax rate As reported (GAAP) $ 5,030

$ 706

14.0 % Specified items 7,094

830

11.7 % As adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 12,124

$ 1,536

12.7 %

