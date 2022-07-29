Jing-A Brewing Co. Celebrates 10th Anniversary, Searching for Lao Beijing

BEIJING, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jing-A Brewing Co. is celebrating 10 years of experimenting with flavours, pushing the boundaries of Chinese craft beer, working with local artists and musicians, and partying with our fans in Beijing and beyond. They are doing it Jing-A style: telling a Beijing story as old as time (and as young as us), brewing a bold new beer, and inviting their friends to celebrate with them.

A Beer 10 Years in the Making

After 10 years, can they (finally) make a "Lao Beijing" beer that captures the city they love? Our 10th anniversary beer –a "neolithic" barleywine – tells a tongue-in-cheek story of Beijing's history and local quirks.

Based on the diet of Peking Man – the oldest resident of the Beijing area – the 10th anniversary beer is captured in a fun, documentary-style video released to coincide with their birthday.

Lao Beijing Neolithic Barleywine is only available in 750mL bottles. There are 1000 of them in existence. Each bottles features the 10th anniversary illustration by artist Luke Ramsey – a unique and playful homage to Jing-A's history, featuring the team, beers and ingredients, community events, and the city of Beijing.

Scratch and Win

Most of these bottles have been set aside as grand prizes in the golden ticket anniversary campaign. Between July 27th and August 12th, every Jing-A Taproom and Mini-Program purchase entitles people to a scratch and win ticket. These tickets are the chance to win 10 Year merchandise, as well as the coveted Lao Beijing Neolithic Barleywine.

If people don't want to try their luck, 100 bottles will be available for purchase at our Xingfucun Taproom for 1 day only during the 10 Year Bash on August 6th. Each bottle is 888RMB and sales are limited to 2 per person.

Party of the Decade

On Saturday August 6th the OG Xingfucun Brewpub will be homebase for the party of the decade. Founders, Alex and Kris, be breaking out the (IPA) bubbly and DJs will be on the decks all night.

