Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

MENDOTA, Ill., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. (The Company) (OTCQX: TYFG) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $2.5 million ($0.99 per share), compared to $3.6 million ($1.44 per share) during the second quarter of 2021.

Net interest income was $11.2 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $10.6 million in the same period of 2021, an increase of 6%. The net interest margin was 3.31% for the second quarter of 2022.

Noninterest income was $2.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, a decrease of $3.0 million, or 50%, compared to $5.9 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The decrease can be primarily attributed to lower mortgage volume from the prior year. First State Mortgage net income decreased by $1.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Noninterest expense was $10.3 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $11.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $0.9 million, or 8%. The decrease is related primarily to variable expenses resulting from lower mortgage activity.

Total loans increased $88 million, or 9%, to $1.11 billion from $1.02 billion at June 30, 2021. Commercial real estate and agricultural lending activity increased compared to the prior year. Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans were 0.19% as of June 30, 2022, down from 0.43% at June 30, 2021.

The provision for loan loss remained at $0.9 million as asset quality continues to remain strong. The Company provided $450,000 during the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same amount in the prior year period. The allowance for loan loss ended at $16.97 million at June 30, 2022 and represented 1.54% of gross loans compared to 1.56% at June 30, 2021.

Deposits increased $7.6 million, or 1%, year-over-year. The investment portfolio rose $134.3 million or 106% year over year and totaled $261.4 million at June 30, 2022 due to the significant increase in liquidity from net loan runoff and direct deposit of government relief funds.

The Company's capital levels remain solid as of June 30, 2022, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.17%, up from 8.96% last year.

On June 14, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of $0.20 per share payable July 7, 2022, to shareholders of record on June 30, 2022.

In announcing the results, President and CEO, Tim McConville, stated "Our second quarter numbers, although down from one of our record quarters a year ago, represented strong earnings performance from a peak refinance period last year. Asset quality as measured by nonperforming loans to total loans is stable as we continue to see strong agricultural performance and good liquidity with our borrowers. We continue to monitor the impact of supply chain issues and staffing shortages on our businesses and consumers. Overall, we anticipate loan demand to remain strong, and we look forward to supporting the credit needs of our businesses and communities."

Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. is the parent holding company for First State Bank, with offices in Mendota, Batavia, Bloomington, Champaign, Geneva, LaMoille, McNabb, North Aurora, Ottawa, Peru, Princeton, Rochelle, Shabbona, St. Charles, Streator, Sycamore, Waterman and West Brooklyn. First State Bank is the parent company of First State Mortgage, LLC and First State Insurance. Tri-County Financial Group, Inc. shares are quoted under the symbol TYFG and traded on OTCQX.

TRI COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30TH (000s omitted, except share data)

















2022

2021











Interest Income



$ 12,470

$ 12,367 Interest Expense



1,232

1,733 Net Interest Income



11,238

10,634 Provision for Loan Losses



450

450 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

10,788

10,184











Other Income



2,941

5,887 FDIC Assessments



90

60 Other Expenses



10,337

11,175 Income Before Income Taxes



3,302

4,836











Applicable Income Taxes



837

1,264 Security Gains (Losses)



-

- Net Income (Loss)



$ 2,465

$ 3,572











Basic Net Income Per Share



$ 0.99

$ 1.44 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

2,482,821

2,482,675



** Certain reclassifications have been made to preserve consistency between the periods presented.

TRI-COUNTY FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. & SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (000s omitted, except share data)









ASSETS

6/30/2022

6/30/2021 Cash and Due from Banks

$ 19,175

$ 140,677 Federal Funds Sold

1,027

26,179 Investment Securities

261,440

127,108 Loans and Leases

1,105,015

1,016,719 Less: Reserve for Loan Losses

(16,970)

(15,837) Loans, Net

1,088,045

1,000,882 Bank Premises & Equipment

26,759

27,323 Intangibles

8,788

8,392 Other Real Estate Owned

2,376

2,968 Accrued Interest Receivable

5,421

4,821 Other Assets

30,567

34,254









TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,443,598

$ 1,372,604









LIABILITIES







Demand Deposits

180,075

170,055 Interest-bearing Demand Deposits

406,883

388,595 Savings Deposits

293,440

270,274 Time Deposits

307,788

351,637 Total Deposits

1,188,186

1,180,561 Repurchase Agreements

27,865

17,816 Fed Funds Purchased

43,038

0 FHLB and Other Borrowings

35,505

5,000 Interest Payable

73

240 Subordinated Debt

9,773

15,723 Total Repos & Borrowings

116,254

38,779 Other Liabilities

11,544

20,011 Dividends Payable

507

382 TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 1,316,491

$ 1,239,733









CAPITAL







Common Stock

2,484

2,485 Surplus

25,742

25,871 Preferred Stock

0

0 Retained Earnings

109,999

101,770 FASB 115 Adjustment

(11,118)

2,745 TOTAL CAPITAL

127,107

132,871









TOTAL LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL

$ 1,443,598

$ 1,372,604









Book Value Per Share

$ 51.19

$ 53.52 Tangible Book Value Per Share

$ 47.66

$ 50.14 Bid Price

$ 46.00

$ 45.60 Period End Outstanding Shares

2,482,821

2,482,675

