Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Record First Half-Year Revenue and Net Income

1H-2022 Revenue increases by 17.0% to $13.7 million

XI'AN, China, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bon Natural Life Limited (Nasdaq: BON) ("BON" or the "Company"), one of the leading bio-ingredient solutions providers in the natural, health and personal care industries, today announced its half-year financial results for the six months ended March 31, 2022.

1H-2022 Financial Highlights

Total net revenues were US$13.7 million , representing a 17.0% increase from US$11.7 million for the same period in 2021.

Gross profit increased by 19.6% to US$4.0 million from US$3.4 million for the same period in 2021.

Gross margin was 29.5%, an increase by 70 basis points from 28.8% for the same period in 2021, and an increase by 2.4% sequentially compared to that of the six months ended September 30, 2021 .

Sales volumes and gross profit of our bioactive food ingredient products increased by 47.5% and 191.1% compared to the same period of 2021.

Net income increased by 10.2% to US$2.5 million from US$2.3 million for the same period in 2021.

Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.30 , compared to $0.40 for the same period in 2021.

Diluted weighted-average number of ordinary shares outstanding increased to 8,386,306 from 5,800,000 for the same period in 2021 due to more shares issued in connection with IPO.

Management Commentary

"We are pleased with a strong start to 2022 and a positive momentum across many of our new initiatives despite unprecedented challenges caused by the pandemic and the most recent macro-economic conditions." Said Richard (Yongwei) Hu, BON's Chairman & CEO, "I am incredibly proud of our teams' achievements to adapt these conditions and help offset pressures over time by our pricing actions, in combination with our continuing cost discipline and market strategy adjustment. In the first six months of the current fiscal year, the average selling prices of fragrance compound, health supplemental powder drinks and bioactive food ingredients increased by 64.1%, 11.2% and 79.2% year over year, respectively, as we effectively passed through the rising raw material costs downstream by raising our selling prices on top of our product mix shift to higher value added and higher margin products. We are encouraged by the positive trending of our gross margin, which has been on a stable upward trajectory and expanded 2.4% sequentially."

"We are excited about the multiple near term catalysts ahead of us. In this fiscal half year, we kept investing in our future and our third production base, Yumen plant is on track to complete construction as scheduled and expected to be operational in the fourth quarter of 2022. Once up and running, Yumen plant will add 200% increase in production capacity in fragrance compounds and bioactive food ingredients and 150% overall revenue growth potential on an annualized basis. In addition, with the successful rollout of our new proprietary vegetable based probiotic powder drink for regulation and improvement of human's overall microbiome and digestive health, stachyose and apple extract based personal care product for female hygiene health, we are expecting growing demand from natural and health -conscious consumers. Our new Yumen Plant and the expansion of Tongchuan plant, coupled with our new product initiatives will enable us to meet more customer demand efficiently, accelerate our global business expansion and deliver lasting long-term value for our shareholders."

1H-2022 Product Categories Summary: Growth vs. Prior Year



Revenues increase

(decrease) Gross Profits increase

(decrease) Fragrance Compounds 24.9 % 53.9 % Health Supplements (Powder Drinks) (28.5 %) (36.4 %) Bioactive Food Ingredients 171.8 % 191.1 %

Fragrance Compounds

Revenue from sales of fragrance compound products increased by 24.9% to US$7.4 million from US$6.0 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to a 64.1% increase in average selling price driven by our product mix shift towards higher value added and higher margin products, such as ambroxide, a key ingredient of fragrance, as well as a 2.8% positive impact from currency exchange, partially offset by a decrease of 26.0% in sales volume due to shortage of material supply.

Gross profit from fragrance compound increased by 53.9% from US$1.2 million to US$1.8 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was attributable to the above referenced factors.

Health Supplements (Powder Drinks)

Revenue from sales of health supplement (powder drinks) products decreased by 28.5% to US$3.3 million from US$4.7 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease in sales volume due to material supply shortage, partially offset by increase in average selling price and positive impact from currency exchange.

Gross profit from health supplement (powder drinks) decreased by 36.4% from US$1.8 million to US$1.2 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in sales volume and increase in weighted average unit cost, partially offset by positive impact from currency exchange.

Bioactive Food Ingredients

Revenue from sales of bioactive food ingredient products increased by 171.8% to US$2.9 million from US$1.1 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was mainly attributable to 79.2% and 47.5% increase in average selling price and sales volume due to strong customer demand and sales effort as well as a 2.8% positive impact from currency exchange.

Gross profit of our bioactive food ingredient products increased by 191.1% to $1.1 million from $365,867 for the same period in 2021. This increase was primarily due to the above referenced factors.

General and administrative expenses increased by $319,308, or approximately 47.0%, from $679,635 in the six months ended March 31, 2021, to $998,943 in the same period of 2022, mainly attributable to increase of $335,265 in professional service fees such as directors' and officers' liability insurance, investor relations management, etc. as we become a public company since we completed the IPO in July 2021.

Research and development ("R&D") expenses increased by $57,677, or approximately 53.9%, from $106,998 in the six months ended March 31, 2021, to $164,675 in the same period of 2022. The increase was mainly due to an increase of $69,022 in outsourcing R&D activities to external consulting firms.

Government subsidies received in the form of a grant and recognized as other operating income totaled $542,256 and $446,910 in the six months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Net income increased from $2.3 million in the six months ended March 31, 2021 to $2.5 million in the same period of 2022.

Net cash used in operating activities during the six months ended March 31, 2022 was $130,577 compared to net cash provided in operating activities of $2.0 million in the same period of 2021.

Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.30, compared to $0.40 for the same period in 2021.

Subsequent Events

On May 5, 2022, the Company announced that its third production site – Yumen Plant has completed the building structure of the facility as scheduled and forecasted to commence around September 2022.

On June 16, 2022, the Company launched a new cruciferous vegetable based probiotic powder drink that could help regulate digestive system.

Effective June 28, 2022, Jeffery Guzy was appointed as a new independent Director to the Company's Board of Directors and as Chair of the Audit Committee. Mr. Christopher Constable resigned as a director of the Company for personal reasons and stepped down as a member and chairman of the audit committee of the Board.

BON NATURAL LIFE LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)













As Of





March 31, 2022



September 30,

2021

ASSETS















CURRENT ASSETS















Cash

$ 1,609,079



$ 1,903,867

Short-term investments



132,114





1,703,314

Accounts receivable, net



7,534,786





6,152,807

Inventories, net



2,143,385





1,596,492

Advance to suppliers, net



3,187,116





4,094,312

Deferred offering costs



-





-

Acquisition deposit



1,000,000





1,000,000

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



95,286





98,960

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



15,701,766





16,549,752



















Property, plant and equipment, net



23,069,191





19,228,642

Intangible assets, net



416,024





411,056

Right-of-use lease assets, net



171,380





201,007

Deferred tax assets, net



22,774





22,342

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 39,381,135



$ 36,412,799



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY















CURRENT LIABILITIES















Short-term loans

$ 1,615,503



$ 41,381

Current portion of long-term loans



1,845,275





448,005

Accounts payable



553,750





380,385

Due to related parties



272,942





245,104

Taxes payable



3,328,986





5,052,018

Deferred revenue



673,974





1,096,101

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



73,710





41,711

Finance lease liabilities, current



114,216





161,286

Operating lease liability, current



69,167





62,871

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

$ 8,547,523



$ 7,528,862

Long-term loans



1,080,402





2,173,532

Finance lease liabilities, noncurrent



-





28,953

Operating lease liability, noncurrent



113,478





146,703

TOTAL LIABILITIES



9,741,403





9,878,050



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES















EQUITY















Ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized,

8,350,381 and 8,330,000 shares issued and outstanding as of

March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively

$ 835



$ 833

Additional paid in capital



15,630,251





15,540,433

Statutory reserve



1,050,721





1,050,721

Retained earnings



11,741,354





9,192,676

Accumulated other comprehensive income



710,020





222,221

TOTAL BON NATURAL LIFE LIMITED SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY



29,133,181





26,006,884

Non-controlling interest



506,551





527,865

Total equity



29,639,732





26,534,749

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$ 39,381,135



$ 36,412,799



BON NATURAL LIFE LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)



























For the six months ended March 31,





2022



2021

REVENUE

$ 13,688,400



$ 11,698,830

COST OF REVENUE



(9,652,453)





(8,325,148)

GROSS PROFIT



4,035,947





3,373,682



















OPERATING EXPENSES















Selling expenses



(83,970)





(52,666)

General and administrative expenses



(998,943)





(679,635)

Research and development expenses



(164,675)





(106,998)

Total operating expenses



(1,247,588)





(839,299)



















INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



2,788,359





2,534,383



















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)















Interest income



589





294

Interest expense



(277,764)





(197,168)

Unrealized foreign transaction exchange loss



(16,994)





(65,691)

Government subsidies



542,256





446,910

Income from short-term investments



12,419





-

Other income



43,532





41,548

Total other income, net



304,038





225,893



















INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION



3,092,397





2,760,276



















INCOME TAX PROVISION



(562,737)





(465,077)



















NET INCOME



2,529,660





2,295,199

Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest



(19,018)





(16,200)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BON NATURAL LIFE

LIMITED

$ 2,548,678



$ 2,311,399



















NET INCOME



2,529,660





2,295,199



















OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME















Total foreign currency translation adjustment



485,503





406,143

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



3,015,163





2,701,342

Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest



(21,314)





(13,580)

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BON

NATURAL LIFE LIMITED

$ 3,036,477



$ 2,714,922



















EARNINGS PER SHARE















Basic

$ 0.31



$ 0.40

Diluted

$ 0.30



$ 0.40



















WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING















Basic



8,350,381





5,800,000

Diluted



8,386,306





5,800,000



BON NATURAL LIFE LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)









For the six months ended March 31,





2022



2021

Cash flows from operating activities















Net income

$ 2,529,660



$ 2,295,199

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating

activities















Allowance for doubtful accounts



187





6,323

Depreciation and amortization



112,945





117,888

Deferred income tax



(28)





13,879

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets



33,122





26,195

Amortization of stock options



89,820





-

Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss



16,994





65,691

Gain on disposal of property and equipment



(745)





-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable



(1,265,109)





(2,898,493)

Inventories



(515,690)





(391,958)

Advance to suppliers, net



977,033





1,738,442

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(38,795)





(99,108)

Accounts payable



165,741





(760,103)

Operating lease liabilities



(30,589)





(21,975)

Taxes payable



(1,806,543)





1,120,847

Deferred revenue



(440,032)





403,246

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



41,452





383,696

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



(130,577)





1,999,769



















Cash flows from investing activities















Purchase of short-term investments



(3,678,199)





-

Proceeds upon redemption of short-term investments



5,273,186





-

Purchase of property and equipment



(10,231)





(715)

Proceeds from sales of property and equipment



1,659









Capital expenditures on construction-in-progress



(3,577,995)





-

Net cash used in investing activities



(1,991,580)





(715)



















Cash flows from financing activities















Proceeds from short-term loans



1,608,378





943,517

Proceeds from long-term loans



594,864





685,067

Repayment of short-term loans



(41,945)





(457,729)

Repayment of long-term loans



(339,343)





(109,382)

Proceeds from (repayment of) borrowings from related parties



91,965





(1,391,813)

Proceeds from (repayment of) third party loans



-





(716,574)

Principal payment from (repayment of) capital lease



(89,465)





254,970

Payment for deferred offering costs



-





(155,557)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



1,824,454





(947,501)



















Effect of changes of foreign exchange rates on cash



2,915





(64,052)

Net increase (decrease) in cash



(294,788)





987,501

Cash, beginning of year



1,903,867





53,106

Cash, end of year

$ 1,609,079



$ 1,040,607



















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information















Cash paid for interest expense

$ 277,764



$ 215,268

Cash paid for income tax

$ 785,853



$ 1,424

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities















Amortization of share-based compensation for initial public offering

services

$ 89,820



$ 316,668

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease

obligations

$ -



$ 255,811



