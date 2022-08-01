Remark Holdings Sets Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Call for August 15, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions and digital media properties, today announced the company's conference call to review financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2022, will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. In addition to second quarter 2022 financial results, management will provide an update on the company's AI businesses in Asia, Europe, and the United States and progress made across its AI platform.

The live conference may be accessed via telephone or online webcast.

Date: Monday, August 15, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-Free Number: 800.289.0720

International Number: 323.701.0160

Conference ID: 7189339

Online Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1562633&tp_key=7bdfa0774e

Participants are advised to log in for the live webcast 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 20, 2022.

Toll-Free Replay Number: 844.512.2921

International Replay Number: 412.317.6671

Replay ID: 7189339

Remark Holdings, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Remark Media, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that enable businesses and organizations to solve problems, reduce risk and deliver positive outcomes. The company's easy-to-install AI products are being rolled out in various retail, public safety, and workplace applications. The company also owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focused on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company's corporate headquarters and U.S. operations are based in Las Vegas, Nevada, and it also maintains operations in London, England, and Shanghai, China. The operations of the variable interest entities that the company consolidates are headquartered in Chengdu, China, with additional offices in Hangzhou. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.remarkholdings.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment, and regulations. Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in Remark Holdings' Annual Report on Form 10-K and Remark Holdings' other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements reflect Remark Holdings' current views concerning future events, are based on assumptions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given such uncertainties, you should not rely on any forward-looking statements, which represent Remark Holdings' estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Remark Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Company Contacts

Fay Tian

Vice President of Investor Relations

F.Tian@remarkholdings.com

(+1) 626-623-2000

(+86) 13702108000

(+65) 8715-8007

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Remark Holdings, Inc.