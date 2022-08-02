Caterpillar Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Results

Second-quarter 2022 sales and revenues increased 11% to $14.2 billion

Second-quarter 2022 profit per share of $3.13 ; adjusted profit per share of $3.18

Returned $1.7 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in the quarter

Second Quarter ($ in billions except profit per share)

2022 2021 Sales and Revenues

$14.2 $12.9 Profit Per Share

$3.13 $2.56 Adjusted Profit Per Share

$3.18 $2.60

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced second-quarter 2022 sales and revenues of $14.2 billion, an 11% increase compared with $12.9 billion in the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume.

Operating profit margin was 13.6% for the second quarter of 2022, compared with 13.9% for the second quarter of 2021. Second-quarter 2022 profit per share was $3.13, compared with second-quarter 2021 profit per share of $2.56. Adjusted profit per share in the second quarter of 2022 was $3.18, compared with second-quarter 2021 adjusted profit per share of $2.60. Adjusted profit per share for both quarters excluded restructuring costs. Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 13.

For the first half of 2022, enterprise operating cash flow was $2.5 billion. In the quarter, the company repurchased $1.1 billion of Caterpillar common stock and paid dividends of $0.6 billion. The company ended the period with $6.0 billion of enterprise cash.

"Our team delivered another good quarter with double-digit top line and adjusted profit per share growth despite ongoing supply chain challenges," said Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "Our second-quarter results reflect healthy demand across most of our end markets. We remain focused on executing our strategy for long-term profitable growth."

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison

Second Quarter 2022 vs. Second Quarter 2021

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the second quarter of 2021 (at left) and the second quarter of 2022 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees.

Total sales and revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were $14.247 billion, an increase of $1.358 billion, or 11%, compared with $12.889 billion in the second quarter of 2021. The increase was due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts primarily related to the euro, Australian dollar and Japanese yen. The increase in sales volume was driven by services, partially offset by lower sales of equipment to end users.

Sales were higher across the three primary segments.

Sales and Revenues by Segment (Millions of dollars) Second

Quarter

2021

Sales Volume

Price Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment /

Other

Second

Quarter

2022

$ Change

% Change































Construction Industries $ 5,656

$ (25)

$ 535

$ (122)

$ (11)

$ 6,033

$ 377

7 % Resource Industries 2,547

140

317

(33)

(10)

2,961

414

16 % Energy & Transportation 4,975

363

260

(103)

210

5,705

730

15 % All Other Segment 128

4

1

(1)

(14)

118

(10)

(8 %) Corporate Items and Eliminations (1,113)

17

(8)

1

(175)

(1,278)

(165)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 12,193

499

1,105

(258)

—

13,539

1,346

11 %































Financial Products Segment 774

—

—

—

24

798

24

3 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (78)

—

—

—

(12)

(90)

(12)



Financial Products Revenues 696

—

—

—

12

708

12

2 %































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 12,889

$ 499

$ 1,105

$ (258)

$ 12

$ 14,247

$ 1,358

11 %

































Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region

North America

Latin America

EAME

Asia/Pacific

External Sales

and Revenues

Inter-Segment

Total Sales

and Revenues (Millions of dollars) $

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg Second Quarter 2022





















































Construction Industries $ 3,006

20 %

$ 635

48 %

$ 1,202

(7 %)

$ 1,148

(17 %)

$ 5,991

7 %

$ 42

(21 %)

$ 6,033

7 % Resource Industries 1,027

29 %

466

(4 %)

489

(7 %)

913

38 %

2,895

17 %

66

(13 %)

2,961

16 % Energy & Transportation 2,277

14 %

382

53 %

1,215

2 %

766

12 %

4,640

13 %

1,065

25 %

5,705

15 % All Other Segment 18

64 %

—

(100 %)

5

25 %

15

(17 %)

38

12 %

80

(15 %)

118

(8 %) Corporate Items and Eliminations (20)





(2)





—





(3)





(25)





(1,253)





(1,278)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 6,308

20 %

1,481

27 %

2,911

(3 %)

2,839

4 %

13,539

11 %

—

— %

13,539

11 %























































Financial Products Segment 505

3 %

87

34 %

97

1 %

109

(13 %)

798

3 %

—

— %

798

3 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (42)





(21)





(10)





(17)





(90)





—





(90)



Financial Products Revenues 463

3 %

66

22 %

87

— %

92

(12 %)

708

2 %

—

— %

708

2 %























































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 6,771

18 %

$ 1,547

27 %

$ 2,998

(3 %)

$ 2,931

3 %

$ 14,247

11 %

$ —

— %

$ 14,247

11 %























































Second Quarter 2021





















































Construction Industries $ 2,498





$ 430





$ 1,291





$ 1,384





$ 5,603





$ 53





$ 5,656



Resource Industries 799





487





525





660





2,471





76





2,547



Energy & Transportation 1,992





250





1,196





682





4,120





855





4,975



All Other Segment 11





1





4





18





34





94





128



Corporate Items and Eliminations (31)





(1)





(1)





(2)





(35)





(1,078)





(1,113)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 5,269





1,167





3,015





2,742





12,193





—





12,193



























































Financial Products Segment 488





65





96





125





774





—





774



Corporate Items and Eliminations (38)





(11)





(9)





(20)





(78)





—





(78)



Financial Products Revenues 450





54





87





105





696





—





696



























































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 5,719





$ 1,221





$ 3,102





$ 2,847





$ 12,889





$ —





$ 12,889





























































Consolidated Operating Profit

Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison

Second Quarter 2022 vs. Second Quarter 2021

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the second quarter of 2021 (at left) and the second quarter of 2022 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses.

Operating profit for the second quarter of 2022 was $1.944 billion, an increase of $155 million, or 9%, compared with $1.789 billion in the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by higher manufacturing costs and higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected higher material and freight costs. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was mainly driven by investments aligned with the company's strategy for profitable growth and higher short-term incentive compensation expense.

Profit (Loss) by Segment (Millions of dollars) Second Quarter

2022

Second Quarter

2021

$ Change

% Change Construction Industries $ 989

$ 1,029

$ (40)

(4 %) Resource Industries 355

349

6

2 % Energy & Transportation 659

738

(79)

(11 %) All Other Segment 31

(10)

41

n/a Corporate Items and Eliminations (230)

(453)

223



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 1,804

1,653

151

9 %















Financial Products Segment 217

243

(26)

(11 %) Corporate Items and Eliminations 17

(29)

46



Financial Products 234

214

20

9 %















Consolidating Adjustments (94)

(78)

(16)



















Consolidated Operating Profit $ 1,944

$ 1,789

$ 155

9 % Corporate Items and Eliminations included corporate-level expenses, timing differences (as some expenses are reported in segment profit on a cash basis), methodology differences between segment and consolidated external reporting (the company values segment inventories and cost of sales using a current cost methodology), certain restructuring costs and inter-segment eliminations.

















Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items

Other income (expense) in the second quarter of 2022 was income of $260 million , compared with income of $201 million in the second quarter of 2021. The change was primarily driven by favorable impacts from foreign currency exchange, partially offset by unfavorable impacts from commodity hedges, unrealized losses on marketable securities and lower pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) plan income.





The provision for income taxes for the second quarter of 2022 reflected an estimated annual global tax rate of approximately 24%, compared with 26% for the second quarter of 2021, excluding the discrete items discussed below. The comparative tax rate for full-year 2021 was 23%.



In the second quarter of 2022, the company recorded discrete tax benefits of $55 million , primarily for a prior year tax adjustment due to a change in estimate, compared with a $17 million benefit in the second quarter of 2021 for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense.

CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































Second

Quarter 2021

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

Second

Quarter 2022

$ Change

% Change Total Sales

$ 5,656

$ (25)

$ 535

$ (122)

$ (11)

$ 6,033

$ 377

7 %

































Sales by Geographic Region



















Second

Quarter 2022

Second

Quarter 2021

$ Change

% Change















North America

$ 3,006

$ 2,498

$ 508

20 %















Latin America

635

430

205

48 %















EAME

1,202

1,291

(89)

(7 %)















Asia/Pacific

1,148

1,384

(236)

(17 %)















External Sales

5,991

5,603

388

7 %















Inter-segment

42

53

(11)

(21 %)















Total Sales

$ 6,033

$ 5,656

$ 377

7 %

















































Segment Profit



















Second

Quarter 2022

Second

Quarter 2021

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 989

$ 1,029

$ (40)

(4 %)















Segment Profit Margin

16.4 %

18.2 %

(1.8 pts)























































Construction Industries' total sales were $6.033 billion in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $377 million, or 7%, compared with $5.656 billion in the second quarter of 2021. The increase was due to favorable price realization, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts primarily related to the euro, Japanese yen and Australian dollar. Sales volume decreased slightly as lower sales of equipment to end users was mostly offset by higher sales of aftermarket parts.

In North America , sales increased due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume. Higher sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased more during the second quarter of 2021 than during the second quarter of 2022.

Sales increased in Latin America primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Higher sales volume was driven by higher sales of equipment to end users, partially offset by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased during the second quarter of 2022, compared with an increase during the second quarter of 2021.

In EAME, sales decreased due to lower sales volume and unfavorable currency impacts primarily related to the euro, partially offset by favorable price realization. Lower sales volume was primarily driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased during the second quarter of 2022, compared with an increase during the second quarter of 2021.

Sales decreased in Asia/Pacific mainly due to lower sales volume and unfavorable currency impacts primarily related to the Japanese yen and Australian dollar, partially offset by favorable price realization. Lower sales volume was driven by lower sales of equipment to end users, primarily in China .

Construction Industries' profit was $989 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $40 million, or 4%, compared with $1.029 billion in the second quarter of 2021. Favorable price realization was offset by unfavorable manufacturing costs and lower sales volume. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected higher material and freight costs.

RESOURCE INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































Second

Quarter 2021

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

Second

Quarter 2022

$ Change

% Change Total Sales

$ 2,547

$ 140

$ 317

$ (33)

$ (10)

$ 2,961

$ 414

16 %

































Sales by Geographic Region



















Second

Quarter 2022

Second

Quarter 2021

$ Change

% Change















North America

$ 1,027

$ 799

$ 228

29 %















Latin America

466

487

(21)

(4 %)















EAME

489

525

(36)

(7 %)















Asia/Pacific

913

660

253

38 %















External Sales

2,895

2,471

424

17 %















Inter-segment

66

76

(10)

(13 %)















Total Sales

$ 2,961

$ 2,547

$ 414

16 %

















































Segment Profit



















Second

Quarter 2022

Second

Quarter 2021

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 355

$ 349

$ 6

2 %















Segment Profit Margin

12.0 %

13.7 %

(1.7 pts)























































Resource Industries' total sales were $2.961 billion in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $414 million, or 16%, compared with $2.547 billion in the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume. The increase in sales volume was due to higher sales of aftermarket parts.

Resource Industries' profit was $355 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $6 million, or 2%, compared with $349 million in the second quarter of 2021. Unfavorable manufacturing costs were offset by favorable price realization and higher sales volume. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected higher material and freight costs.

ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































Second

Quarter 2021

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

Second

Quarter 2022

$ Change

% Change Total Sales

$ 4,975

$ 363

$ 260

$ (103)

$ 210

$ 5,705

$ 730

15 %

































Sales by Application



















Second

Quarter 2022

Second

Quarter 2021

$ Change

% Change















Oil and Gas

$ 1,232

$ 1,137

$ 95

8 %















Power Generation

1,186

1,052

134

13 %















Industrial

1,117

899

218

24 %















Transportation

1,105

1,032

73

7 %















External Sales

4,640

4,120

520

13 %















Inter-segment

1,065

855

210

25 %















Total Sales

$ 5,705

$ 4,975

$ 730

15 %

















































Segment Profit



















Second

Quarter 2022

Second

Quarter 2021

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 659

$ 738

$ (79)

(11 %)















Segment Profit Margin

11.6 %

14.8 %

(3.2 pts)























































Energy & Transportation's total sales were $5.705 billion in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $730 million, or 15%, compared with $4.975 billion in the second quarter of 2021. Sales increased across all applications and inter-segment sales.

Oil and Gas – Sales increased due to higher sales of reciprocating engine aftermarket parts and engines used in well servicing and gas compression applications, primarily in North America , partially offset by lower sales for turbines and turbine-related services.

Power Generation – Sales rose due to higher sales volume in small reciprocating engine applications, reciprocating engine aftermarket parts and turbines and turbine-related services.

Industrial – Sales were up due to higher sales volumes across all regions.

Transportation – Sales increased in reciprocating engines aftermarket parts and rail services.

Energy & Transportation's profit was $659 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $79 million, or 11%, compared with $738 million in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to unfavorable manufacturing costs and higher SG&A/R&D expenses, partially offset by favorable price realization and higher sales volume. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected higher material and freight costs. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was primarily driven by investments aligned with strategic initiatives and higher short-term incentive compensation expense.

FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT (Millions of dollars)































Revenues by Geographic Region



















Second

Quarter 2022

Second

Quarter 2021

$ Change

% Change















North America

$ 505

$ 488

$ 17

3 %















Latin America

87

65

22

34 %















EAME

97

96

1

1 %















Asia/Pacific

109

125

(16)

(13 %)















Total Revenues

$ 798

$ 774

$ 24

3 %

















































Segment Profit



















Second

Quarter 2022

Second

Quarter 2021

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 217

$ 243

$ (26)

(11 %)



















































Financial Products' segment revenues were $798 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $24 million, or 3%, compared with $774 million in the second quarter of 2021.The increase was primarily due to a favorable impact from returned or repossessed equipment in North America and higher average financing rates in Latin America, partially offset by lower average earning assets in Asia/Pacific.

Financial Products' segment profit was $217 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $26 million, or 11%, compared with $243 million in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to an unfavorable impact from equity securities in Insurance Services and a higher provision for credit losses at Cat Financial, partially offset by a favorable impact from returned or repossessed equipment.

At the end of the second quarter of 2022, past dues at Cat Financial were 2.19%, compared with 2.58% at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in past dues was mostly driven by the Caterpillar Power Finance, EAME and North America portfolios. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were less than $1 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared with $54 million for the second quarter of 2021. As of June 30, 2022, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $376 million, or 1.41% of finance receivables, compared with $357 million, or 1.29% of finance receivables at March 31, 2022. The increase in allowance for credit losses included a higher reserve for the Russia and Ukraine portfolios. The allowance for credit losses at year-end 2021 was $337 million, or 1.22% of finance receivables.

Corporate Items and Eliminations

Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $213 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $269 million from the second quarter of 2021, primarily driven by lower expenses due to timing differences, favorable impacts of segment reporting methodology and a favorable change in fair value adjustments related to deferred compensation plans, partially offset by higher corporate costs.

Notes

i. Glossary of terms is included on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx .

ii. Sales of equipment to end users is demonstrated by the company's Rolling 3 Month Retail Sales Statistics filed in a Form 8-K on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

iii. Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix on page 13.

iv. Some amounts within this report are rounded to the millions or billions and may not add.

Caterpillar will conduct a teleconference and live webcast, with a slide presentation, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, to discuss its 2022 second-quarter results.

About Caterpillar

With 2021 sales and revenues of $51.0 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For nearly 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/en/news/social-media.html.

Caterpillar's latest financial results are also available online:

https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx

https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx (live broadcast/replays of quarterly conference call)

APPENDIX

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of one significant item in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. This item consists of (i) restructuring costs, which were incurred to generate longer-term benefits. The company does not consider this item indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results. The company intends to discuss adjusted profit per share for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022, excluding mark-to-market gains or losses for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans along with any other discrete items.

Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows:

(Dollars in millions except per share data)

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit

Margin

Profit

Before

Taxes

Provision

(Benefit) for

Income

Taxes

Effective

Tax Rate

Profit

Profit per

Share





























Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 - U.S. GAAP

$ 1,944

13.6 %

$ 2,096

$ 427

20.4 %

$ 1,673

$ 3.13 Restructuring costs

28

0.2 %

28

2

10.0 %

26

$ 0.05 Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 - Adjusted

$ 1,972

13.8 %

$ 2,124

$ 429

20.2 %

$ 1,699

$ 3.18 Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 - U.S. GAAP

$ 1,789

13.9 %

$ 1,870

$ 470

25.1 %

$ 1,413

$ 2.56 Restructuring costs

25

0.2 %

25

3

15.0 %

22

$ 0.04 Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 - Adjusted

$ 1,814

14.1 %

$ 1,895

$ 473

25.0 %

$ 1,435

$ 2.60































Supplemental Consolidating Data

The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:

Consolidated – Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) – The company defines ME&T as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products.

Financial Products – The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.

Consolidating Adjustments – Eliminations of transactions between ME&T and Financial Products.

The nature of the ME&T and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business.

Pages 14 to 24 reconcile ME&T and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.

Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions except per share data)



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Sales and revenues:













Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 13,539

$ 12,193

$ 26,425

$ 23,384 Revenues of Financial Products 708

696

1,411

1,392 Total sales and revenues 14,247

12,889

27,836

24,776















Operating costs:













Cost of goods sold 9,975

8,881

19,534

16,893 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,425

1,364

2,771

2,603 Research and development expenses 480

446

937

820 Interest expense of Financial Products 120

116

226

241 Other operating (income) expenses 303

293

569

616 Total operating costs 12,303

11,100

24,037

21,173















Operating profit 1,944

1,789

3,799

3,603















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 108

120

217

262 Other income (expense) 260

201

513

526















Consolidated profit before taxes 2,096

1,870

4,095

3,867















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 427

470

896

945 Profit of consolidated companies 1,669

1,400

3,199

2,922















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 4

14

11

23















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 1,673

1,414

3,210

2,945















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests —

1

—

2















Profit 1 $ 1,673

$ 1,413

$ 3,210

$ 2,943































Profit per common share $ 3.15

$ 2.58

$ 6.03

$ 5.38 Profit per common share — diluted 2 $ 3.13

$ 2.56

$ 5.99

$ 5.33















Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)













– Basic 531.0

547.9

532.6

547.1 – Diluted 2 534.1

552.1

536.1

551.8

















1 Profit attributable to common shareholders. 2 Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.

Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)



June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,014

$ 9,254 Receivables – trade and other 8,393

8,477 Receivables – finance 8,922

8,898 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,772

2,788 Inventories 15,881

14,038 Total current assets 41,982

43,455







Property, plant and equipment – net 11,744

12,090 Long-term receivables – trade and other 1,197

1,204 Long-term receivables – finance 12,372

12,707 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 2,121

1,840 Intangible assets 889

1,042 Goodwill 6,195

6,324 Other assets 4,607

4,131 Total assets $ 81,107

$ 82,793







Liabilities





Current liabilities:





Short-term borrowings:





-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ —

$ 9 -- Financial Products 5,002

5,395 Accounts payable 8,092

8,154 Accrued expenses 3,782

3,757 Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 1,772

2,242 Customer advances 1,608

1,087 Dividends payable 633

595 Other current liabilities 2,333

2,256 Long-term debt due within one year:





-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation 124

45 -- Financial Products 5,617

6,307 Total current liabilities 28,963

29,847







Long-term debt due after one year:





-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation 9,589

9,746 -- Financial Products 16,630

16,287 Liability for postemployment benefits 5,160

5,592 Other liabilities 5,006

4,805 Total liabilities 65,348

66,277







Shareholders' equity





Common stock 6,464

6,398 Treasury stock (29,501)

(27,643) Profit employed in the business 41,263

39,282 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,499)

(1,553) Noncontrolling interests 32

32 Total shareholders' equity 15,759

16,516 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 81,107

$ 82,793

Caterpillar Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021 Cash flow from operating activities:





Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 3,210

$ 2,945 Adjustments for non-cash items:





Depreciation and amortization 1,110

1,173 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (283)

68 Other 49

(20) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:





Receivables – trade and other 283

(343) Inventories (2,003)

(1,179) Accounts payable 427

893 Accrued expenses (80)

22 Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits (445)

618 Customer advances 514

49 Other assets – net 86

(47) Other liabilities – net (322)

(133) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 2,546

4,046 Cash flow from investing activities:





Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others (586)

(419) Expenditures for equipment leased to others (688)

(681) Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 468

636 Additions to finance receivables (6,705)

(6,203) Collections of finance receivables 6,519

5,580 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 21

27 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (36)

(398) Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) 1

28 Proceeds from sale of securities 1,204

276 Investments in securities (2,118)

(500) Other – net 32

(63) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (1,888)

(1,717) Cash flow from financing activities:





Dividends paid (1,187)

(1,126) Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued 4

123 Common shares repurchased (1,924)

(251) Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months) 4,015

4,906 Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months) (4,246)

(5,966) Short-term borrowings – net (original maturities three months or less) (553)

1,460 Other – net —

(2) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (3,891)

(856) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (7)

3 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,240)

1,476 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 9,263

9,366 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 6,023

$ 10,842

Cash equivalents primarily represent short-term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of generally three months or less.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 13,539

$ 13,539

$ —

$ —

Revenues of Financial Products 708

—

828

(120) 1 Total sales and revenues 14,247

13,539

828

(120)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 9,975

9,978

—

(3) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,425

1,261

167

(3) 2 Research and development expenses 480

480

—

—

Interest expense of Financial Products 120

—

120

—

Other operating (income) expenses 303

16

307

(20) 2 Total operating costs 12,303

11,735

594

(26)



















Operating profit 1,944

1,804

234

(94)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 108

108

—

—

Other income (expense) 260

180

(14)

94 3

















Consolidated profit before taxes 2,096

1,876

220

—



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 427

374

53

—

Profit of consolidated companies 1,669

1,502

167

—



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 4

7

—

(3) 4

















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 1,673

1,509

167

(3)



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests —

—

3

(3) 5

















Profit 6 $ 1,673

$ 1,509

$ 164

$ —



1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products. 3 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 4 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 5 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 6 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 12,193

$ 12,193

$ —

$ —

Revenues of Financial Products 696

—

796

(100) 1 Total sales and revenues 12,889

12,193

796

(100)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 8,881

8,884

—

(3) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,364

1,210

159

(5) 2 Research and development expenses 446

446

—

—

Interest expense of Financial Products 116

—

116

—

Other operating (income) expenses 293

—

307

(14) 2 Total operating costs 11,100

10,540

582

(22)



















Operating profit 1,789

1,653

214

(78)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 120

120

—

—

Other income (expense) 201

445

28

(272) 3

















Consolidated profit before taxes 1,870

1,978

242

(350)



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 470

415

55

—

Profit of consolidated companies 1,400

1,563

187

(350)



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 14

17

—

(3) 4

















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 1,414

1,580

187

(353)



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1

1

3

(3) 5

















Profit 6 $ 1,413

$ 1,579

$ 184

$ (350)



1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products. 3 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 4 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 5 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 6 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 26,425

$ 26,425

$ —

$ —

Revenues of Financial Products 1,411

—

1,641

(230) 1 Total sales and revenues 27,836

26,425

1,641

(230)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 19,534

19,538

—

(4) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,771

2,443

339

(11) 2 Research and development expenses 937

937

—

—

Interest expense of Financial Products 226

—

226

—

Other operating (income) expenses 569

(12)

621

(40) 2 Total operating costs 24,037

22,906

1,186

(55)



















Operating profit 3,799

3,519

455

(175)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 217

217

—

—

Other income (expense) 513

337

1

175 3

















Consolidated profit before taxes 4,095

3,639

456

—



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 896

786

110

—

Profit of consolidated companies 3,199

2,853

346

—



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 11

15

—

(4) 4

















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 3,210

2,868

346

(4)



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests —

—

4

(4) 5

















Profit 6 $ 3,210

$ 2,868

$ 342

$ —



1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products. 3 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 4 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 5 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 6 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Results of Operations For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 23,384

$ 23,384

$ —

$ —

Revenues of Financial Products 1,392

—

1,584

(192) 1 Total sales and revenues 24,776

23,384

1,584

(192)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 16,893

16,897

—

(4) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,603

2,324

283

(4) 2 Research and development expenses 820

820

—

—

Interest expense of Financial Products 241

—

241

—

Other operating (income) expenses 616

26

621

(31) 2 Total operating costs 21,173

20,067

1,145

(39)



















Operating profit 3,603

3,317

439

(153)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 262

262

—

—

Other income (expense) 526

676

47

(197) 3

















Consolidated profit before taxes 3,867

3,731

486

(350)



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 945

827

118

—

Profit of consolidated companies 2,922

2,904

368

(350)



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 23

29

—

(6) 4

















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 2,945

2,933

368

(356)



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 2

2

6

(6) 5

















Profit 6 $ 2,943

$ 2,931

$ 362

$ (350)



1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products. 3 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 4 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 5 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 6 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Financial Position At June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery, Energy & Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,014

$ 5,213

$ 801

$ —

Receivables – trade and other 8,393

3,422

541

4,430 1,2 Receivables – finance 8,922

—

13,499

(4,577) 2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,772

2,706

320

(254) 3 Inventories 15,881

15,881

—

—

Total current assets 41,982

27,222

15,161

(401)



















Property, plant and equipment – net 11,744

7,852

3,892

—

Long-term receivables – trade and other 1,197

324

398

475 1,2 Long-term receivables – finance 12,372

—

12,877

(505) 2 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 2,121

2,644

109

(632) 4 Intangible assets 889

889

—

—

Goodwill 6,195

6,195

—

—

Other assets 4,607

3,801

2,005

(1,199) 5 Total assets $ 81,107

$ 48,927

$ 34,442

$ (2,262)



















Liabilities















Current liabilities:















Short-term borrowings $ 5,002

$ —

$ 5,002

$ —

Accounts payable 8,092

8,008

231

(147) 6 Accrued expenses 3,782

3,398

384

—

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 1,772

1,737

35

—

Customer advances 1,608

1,608

—

—

Dividends payable 633

633

—

—

Other current liabilities 2,333

1,865

745

(277) 4,7 Long-term debt due within one year 5,741

124

5,617

—

Total current liabilities 28,963

17,373

12,014

(424)



















Long-term debt due after one year 26,219

9,619

16,630

(30) 8 Liability for postemployment benefits 5,160

5,160

—

—

Other liabilities 5,006

4,179

1,517

(690) 4 Total liabilities 65,348

36,331

30,161

(1,144)



















Shareholders' equity















Common stock 6,464

6,464

919

(919) 9 Treasury stock (29,501)

(29,501)

—

—

Profit employed in the business 41,263

37,029

4,223

11 9 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,499)

(1,430)

(1,069)

—

Noncontrolling interests 32

34

208

(210) 9 Total shareholders' equity 15,759

12,596

4,281

(1,118)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 81,107

$ 48,927

$ 34,442

$ (2,262)



1 Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products. 2 Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables. 3 Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products. 4 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction. 5 Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products. 6 Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products. 7 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities. 8 Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products. 9 Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Financial Position At December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery, Energy & Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,254

$ 8,428

$ 826

$ —

Receivables – trade and other 8,477

3,279

435

4,763 1,2 Receivables – finance 8,898

—

13,828

(4,930) 2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,788

2,567

358

(137) 3 Inventories 14,038

14,038

—

—

Total current assets 43,455

28,312

15,447

(304)



















Property, plant and equipment – net 12,090

8,172

3,918

—

Long-term receivables – trade and other 1,204

375

204

625 1,2 Long-term receivables – finance 12,707

—

13,358

(651) 2 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 1,840

2,396

105

(661) 4 Intangible assets 1,042

1,042

—

—

Goodwill 6,324

6,324

—

—

Other assets 4,131

3,388

1,952

(1,209) 5 Total assets $ 82,793

$ 50,009

$ 34,984

$ (2,200)



















Liabilities















Current liabilities:















Short-term borrowings $ 5,404

$ 9

$ 5,395

$ —

Accounts payable 8,154

8,079

242

(167) 6 Accrued expenses 3,757

3,385

372

—

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 2,242

2,186

56

—

Customer advances 1,087

1,086

1

—

Dividends payable 595

595

—

—

Other current liabilities 2,256

1,773

642

(159) 4,7 Long-term debt due within one year 6,352

45

6,307

—

Total current liabilities 29,847

17,158

13,015

(326)



















Long-term debt due after one year 26,033

9,772

16,287

(26) 8 Liability for postemployment benefits 5,592

5,592

—

—

Other liabilities 4,805

4,106

1,425

(726) 4 Total liabilities 66,277

36,628

30,727

(1,078)



















Shareholders' equity















Common stock 6,398

6,398

919

(919) 9 Treasury stock (27,643)

(27,643)

—

—

Profit employed in the business 39,282

35,390

3,881

11 9 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,553)

(799)

(754)

—

Noncontrolling interests 32

35

211

(214) 9 Total shareholders' equity 16,516

13,381

4,257

(1,122)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 82,793

$ 50,009

$ 34,984

$ (2,200)



1 Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products. 2 Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables. 3 Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products. 4 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction. 5 Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products. 6 Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products. 7 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities. 8 Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products. 9 Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Cash Flow For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Cash flow from operating activities:















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 3,210

$ 2,868

$ 346

$ (4) 1 Adjustments for non-cash items:















Depreciation and amortization 1,110

715

395

—

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (283)

(232)

(51)

—

Other 49

(54)

(93)

196 2 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:















Receivables – trade and other 283

(32)

12

303 2,3 Inventories (2,003)

(2,003)

—

—

Accounts payable 427

396

11

20 2 Accrued expenses (80)

(89)

9

—

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits (445)

(428)

(17)

—

Customer advances 514

515

(1)

—

Other assets – net 86

(44)

(25)

155 2 Other liabilities – net (322)

(323)

149

(148) 2 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 2,546

1,289

735

522

Cash flow from investing activities:















Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others (586)

(583)

(5)

2 2 Expenditures for equipment leased to others (688)

(11)

(683)

6 2 Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 468

43

433

(8) 2 Additions to finance receivables (6,705)

—

(7,175)

470 3 Collections of finance receivables 6,519

—

6,896

(377) 3 Net intercompany purchased receivables —

—

615

(615) 3 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 21

—

21

—

Net intercompany borrowings —

—

3

(3) 4 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (36)

(36)

—

—

Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) 1

1

—

—

Proceeds from sale of securities 1,204

1,014

190

—

Investments in securities (2,118)

(1,724)

(394)

—

Other – net 32

58

(26)

—

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (1,888)

(1,238)

(125)

(525)

Cash flow from financing activities:















Dividends paid (1,187)

(1,187)

—

—

Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued 4

4

—

—

Common shares repurchased (1,924)

(1,924)

—

—

Net intercompany borrowings —

(3)

—

3 4 Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days 4,015

—

4,015

—

Payments on debt > 90 days (4,246)

(13)

(4,233)

—

Short-term borrowings – net < 90 days (553)

(141)

(412)

—

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (3,891)

(3,264)

(630)

3

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (7)

—

(7)

—

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,240)

(3,213)

(27)

—

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 9,263

8,433

830

—

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 6,023

$ 5,220

$ 803

$ —



1 Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 2 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting. 3 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory. 4 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.

Caterpillar Inc. Supplemental Data for Cash Flow For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) (Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Cash flow from operating activities:















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 2,945

$ 2,933

$ 368

$ (356) 1,5 Adjustments for non-cash items:















Depreciation and amortization 1,173

772

401

—

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes 68

111

(43)

—

Other (20)

74

(169)

75 2 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:















Receivables – trade and other (343)

(206)

11

(148) 2,3 Inventories (1,179)

(1,180)

—

1 2 Accounts payable 893

871

2

20 2 Accrued expenses 22

93

(71)

—

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 618

593

25

—

Customer advances 49

49

—

—

Other assets – net (47)

(154)

15

92 2 Other liabilities – net (133)

(157)

97

(73) 2 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 4,046

3,799

636

(389)

Cash flow from investing activities:















Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others (419)

(417)

(7)

5 2 Expenditures for equipment leased to others (681)

(13)

(670)

2 2 Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 636

49

595

(8) 2 Additions to finance receivables (6,203)

—

(6,680)

477 3 Collections of finance receivables 5,580

—

6,095

(515) 3 Net intercompany purchased receivables —

—

(78)

78 3 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 27

—

27

—

Net intercompany borrowings —

1,000

2

(1,002) 4 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (398)

(398)

—

—

Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) 28

28

—

—

Proceeds from sale of securities 276

35

241

—

Investments in securities (500)

(225)

(275)

—

Other – net (63)

26

(89)

—

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (1,717)

85

(839)

(963)

Cash flow from financing activities:















Dividends paid (1,126)

(1,126)

(350)

350 5 Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued 123

123

—

—

Common shares repurchased (251)

(251)

—

—

Net intercompany borrowings —

(2)

(1,000)

1,002 4 Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days 4,906

494

4,412

—

Payments on debt > 90 days (5,966)

(1,902)

(4,064)

—

Short-term borrowings – net < 90 days 1,460

(6)

1,466

—

Other – net (2)

(2)

—

—

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (856)

(2,672)

464

1,352

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 3

(5)

8

—

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,476

1,207

269

—

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 9,366

8,822

544

—

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 10,842

$ 10,029

$ 813

$ —



1 Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 2 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting. 3 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory. 4 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products. 5 Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and ME&T.

