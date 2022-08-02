Forbes' 2022 "Best-In-State Financial Security Professionals" List Recognizes 26 Chicago-area Northwestern Mutual Advisors

CHICAGO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual announced today the Chicago-area advisors who have been named to the Forbes 2022 "Best-In-State Financial Security Professionals" list. With over 270 Northwestern Mutual advisors recognized in total, 26 of them are in the greater Chicago area, with two ranking in the Top 100.

Northwestern Mutual. (PRNewsFoto/Northwestern Mutual) (PRNewswire)

The Forbes list recognizes the nation's top-performing financial advisors who provide holistic financial planning, focusing on risk mitigation, wealth management and a personal planning experience. Honorees are selected using a broad set of criteria that includes production and premiums, assets under management, client retention rates and exhibition of best practices.

The Best-in-State Financial Security Professionals ranking follows the recognition of more than 120 Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management advisors on Forbes' "Best-In-State Wealth Advisors" list and 10 advisors on Barron's "Top 1,200 Financial Advisors" ranking. Leading industry publications including Financial Planning, Financial Advisor, ThinkAdvisor and InvestmentNews consistently rank Northwestern Mutual Investment Services as a top independent broker-dealer by total revenue.

The Chicago-area Northwestern Mutual advisors recognized as 2022 Best-In-State Financial Security Professionals are:

*indicates advisors honored in the Top 100

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With more than $560 billion in combined company and client assets, $34 billion in revenues, and $2.1 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to nearly five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 97 on the 2022 FORTUNE 500 and was recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2022.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.

