CFP Board Appoints Financial Services Executive and Workforce Authority Kate Healy as Managing Director for CFP Board Center for Financial Planning

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) announced today that it has named Kate Healy, a financial services executive with substantive experience in workforce programs, as Managing Director for CFP Board Center for Financial Planning ("Center").

Healy is one of the financial services industry's most recognized advocates for diversity, equity and inclusion, and is an authority on workforce sustainability. In this position, she will lead the Center's strategic direction to elevate the financial planning profession through programs in diversity and inclusion, workforce development and knowledge creation. She will also lead fundraising efforts to ensure the ongoing viability and success of these programs.

Based in CFP Board's Washington, D.C. headquarters, she will report to CFP Board Chief Executive Officer Kevin R. Keller, CAE. She joins the organization on September 1.

"Kate is a respected leader in the financial planning profession and has been a valuable contributor of her time and talent to the Center since its inception in 2015," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "Her decades of experience in financial services and nonprofit organizations will facilitate the excellent work of the Center in creating a more diverse and sustainable financial planning profession."

Healy joins CFP Board after 13 years at TD Ameritrade Institutional where she most recently was Managing Director for Generation Next, leading advocacy efforts to expand the number of diverse advisors in critical market segments. She facilitated a record increase of women, Black and Hispanic CFP® professionals through partnerships with academia and industry, while strengthening educational efforts for students and advisory firms. Prior to TD Ameritrade, Healy spent 20 years in financial services marketing and program development roles in a variety of business models.

"I have enjoyed my nearly decade-long volunteer experiences with CFP Board, first as an inaugural member of the Women's Initiative in 2013 and then with the launch of the Center serving on several of its advisory groups. This opportunity seemed like a natural career progression to build upon my passion for workforce and diversity issues," said Healy. "I am excited to join CFP Board and work closely with the Center's many volunteers, dedicated staff, firm partners and other stakeholders to build the 21st century financial planner workforce."

Healy recently served as Board Chair for the Foundation for Financial Planning. The Foundation is the nation's leading charity devoted to expanding access to pro bono financial planning for people in crisis or need. She currently serves on the executive committee of the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation, which recognizes advisors and firms making a difference by donating time and money to charitable causes in communities across the country and around the world.

She has contributed to leading financial publications, including Barron's, InvestmentNews, Financial Planning, WealthManagement, ThinkAdvisor and the Financial Planning Association's NexGen Planner. She has received numerous trade and organization awards and recognitions including 2019 "Savvy Ladies" Change Maker Award, 2018 WealthManagment.com Ten to Watch, 2016 Investment Advisor IA 25 New Influencers and 2015 InvestmentNews Women to Watch.

Healy holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from the Rutgers College, New Brunswick, NJ, and an Executive Certificate from SIFMA Securities Industry Institute at The Wharton School, Philadelphia, PA.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by the public, advisors and firms as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by nearly 93,000 people in the United States.



