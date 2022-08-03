InventHelp Inventor Develops New Toss/Target Game (NJD-2447)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun, entertaining and competitive activity that can be played at home with the whole family or at parties and other gatherings," said an inventor, from Ewing, N.J., "so I invented the CISCO DISC. My design can be enjoyed indoors or outdoors and it could help to promote social interaction."

The patent-pending invention provides a fun game for individuals of all ages. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional toss/target games. As a result, it enhances entertainment and it could spark friendly competition. It also could help to reduce the number of hours children spend playing electronic video games and it could encourage children to spend fun quality time with parents, grandparents, friends, etc. The unique and colorful game design would be fun, attractive, entertaining and easy to understand and play. Additionally, a larger version can be produced for restaurants and bars to offer rewards for customers such as half-price drinks, appetizers, etc. A prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NJD-2447, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

