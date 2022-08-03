Nabors Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Industries Ltd. ("Nabors" or the "Company") (NYSE: NBR) today reported second quarter 2022 operating revenues of $631 million, an increase of approximately 11%, compared to operating revenues of $569 million in the first quarter of 2022. The net loss from continuing operations attributable to Nabors shareholders for the quarter was $83 million, or $9.41 per share. This compares to a loss of $184 million, or $22.51 per share, in the first quarter. The second quarter results included a non-cash charge of $22 million, or $2.42 per share, related to mark-to-market treatment of Nabors' warrants, while the first quarter included a non-cash charge for the warrants of $72 million, or $8.63 per share. Second quarter adjusted EBITDA was $158 million, a 21% increase, compared to $131 million in the previous quarter.

Anthony G. Petrello, Nabors Chairman, CEO and President, commented, "All of our operating segments contributed to the strong adjusted EBITDA growth in the second quarter. Results in U.S. Drilling reflect improved performance in the Lower 48 market, where our daily adjusted gross margin continued to grow on higher average pricing for the fleet. Daily margin and EBITDA also improved in our international markets. In Rig Technologies, sequential revenue growth of 23% helped drive that segment's EBITDA increase.

"In the Lower 48 market, our daily margin reflects the strong pricing momentum and our success in capturing these higher rates. Our average daily revenue of $25,566 represents an increase of more than $2,500 versus the prior quarter. Leading-edge day rates remain at least $8,000 higher than the second quarter's average dayrates, and continued to increase in July.

"Growth in Lower 48 oilfield activity remains robust. The industry drilling rig count in this market grew 13% in the second quarter, and recently totaled more than 700. The commodity price environment remains supportive of additional increases in this activity, and most of our largest U.S. customers indicate they will add rigs by the end of the year. In addition, several of our larger customers have initiated discussions on further rig additions for 2023 and for longer contract term. We expect to reach 100% utilization in our high specification rigs relatively early next year and we anticipate a significantly tighter Lower 48 market for the industry.

"In our key International markets, tendering activity for additional rigs has increased. We remain optimistic for awards resulting in growth in these geographies. Already in the third quarter, our rig count in Saudi Arabia has increased, due to the deployment of the first newbuild rig in our SANAD joint venture with Saudi Aramco and we expect additional rig awards and deployments in Latin America within the next few months."

Consolidated and Segment Results

The U.S. Drilling segment reported $87.4 million in adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2022, an 18% increase from the prior quarter. Nabors' average Lower 48 rig count, at 89.3, increased by nearly six rigs. Daily adjusted gross margin in the Lower 48 market averaged $8,706, more than 13% higher than the prior quarter.

International Drilling adjusted EBITDA totaled $82.4 million, a 16% increase from the prior quarter. Improved performance in Saudi Arabia and Latin America led the growth. The International rig count averaged 74.3 rigs, up more than two rigs from the prior quarter. Daily adjusted gross margin for the second quarter averaged $14,331, up $1,197 from the prior quarter.

In Drilling Solutions, adjusted EBITDA increased by 14% to $22.8 million, mainly reflecting increasing activity in the U.S. with higher volumes in performance drilling software and managed pressure drilling. Adjusted gross margin as a percentage of revenue in Drilling Solutions reached 52%, a record high since the segment's inception.

In Rig Technologies, adjusted EBITDA improved by $4.4 million in the second quarter. Revenue increased by 23% sequentially, to $45 million, mainly due to higher aftermarket sales and equipment rentals.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Capital Discipline

Adjusted free cash flow totaled $57 million in the second quarter. This result was primarily driven by higher financial results in the business, lower interest payments, and improved days sales outstanding. Capital expenditures for the second quarter totaled $99 million, including $27 million for the SANAD newbuilds.

In the second quarter, net debt was $2,184 million, a $33 million reduction as compared to the first quarter. Free cash flow generated in the quarter drove the improvement in net debt.

William Restrepo, Nabors CFO, stated, "During the second quarter, activity increased across our segments, fueling a significant step up in our financial results. Our adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue increased by 200 basis points to more than 25%. We expect similar improvement in the third quarter. Utilization for our high-spec Lower 48 rigs currently stands at 81%. With the current market tightness, pricing is rising rapidly. Margins are expanding, a trend we expect to continue in coming quarters. The accelerating market and our pricing momentum in the Lower 48, as well as stronger than expected fundamentals in the International segment, have significantly outpaced the estimates embedded in our previous EBITDA outlook for 2022 and 2023. We plan to provide an update for our 2023 expectations once our budget process is finalized.

"We once again made progress reducing our net debt in the second quarter. We expect further material improvement over the balance of 2022. For the full year 2022, we expect to generate adjusted free cash flow well in excess of $100 million. Outstanding debt maturing through 2024 now totals $251 million. At the end of the quarter our cash and short-term investments stood at $418 million, and our $350 million credit facility was undrawn. With our experience in managing liquidity, our demonstrated willingness to access the capital markets well ahead of debt maturities, and the healthy cash generation we are targeting over the next two years, we remain confident in our ability to manage our debt profile and materially improve our leverage."

Mr. Petrello added, "Once again, we made progress on each of our five keys to excellence:

In our Lower 48 business, rig count and financial results continued their upward trends, with excellent prospects for further growth.

Financial results in our International segment improved across several major markets, and most recently we deployed the first In-Kingdom newbuild rig in Saudi Arabia .

The financial performance of our high-tech Drilling Solutions and Rig Technologies segments strengthened. Market adoption of our innovation portfolio, especially our automation solutions, is accelerating.

We made additional progress to de-lever, reducing net debt and total debt, while generating free cash flow.

We further expanded our Energy Transition efforts, recently completing investments in three companies focusing on sodium-based battery technology, emissions monitoring, and innovative ultra-capacitor solutions. We also made additional progress in our internal initiatives including fuel management, energy storage, hydrogen, and carbon capture."

Outlook Summary for the Third Quarter of 2022

Nabors expects the following quarterly metrics:

U.S. Drilling

An increase in average Lower 48 rig count of 3 to 4 rigs over the second quarter average

Lower 48 adjusted gross margin per day of approximately $10,400 - $10,600

An additional rig and higher average dayrates in Alaska ; Offshore in-line with second quarter levels

International

Rig count approximately in line with the second quarter average

Adjusted gross margin per day of approximately $14,400

Drilling Solutions

Adjusted EBITDA up by approximately 12% over the second quarter level

Rig Technologies

Adjusted EBITDA up by approximately $2 million over the second quarter level

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures between $110 million and $120 million

Capital expenditures for the full year 2022 of approximately $380 million

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow approximately breakeven

Free cash flow for the full year 2022 well above $100 million

Mr. Petrello concluded, "Nabors' second quarter financial results, and our future outlook, demonstrate the value of the strategies we've implemented over the past several years. In particular, our development and successful deployment of a robust, industry-leading portfolio of advanced process automation, robotization, and digitalization solutions have driven demand across the Nabors spectrum, including rigs, apps, services, and equipment. Our clients increasingly realize value from this expanding suite, by driving their productivity higher.

"Looking ahead, with a constructive commodity price environment, we see significant potential for our portfolio across global markets. Our focus includes the third-party drilling rig market, which is fertile for the adoption of many of our technologies, and international expansion. In short, our prospects today are more favorable than they have been in many years. We are well positioned today to capitalize on this environment. We look forward to reporting our progress."

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) is a leading provider of advanced technology for the energy industry. With presence in more than 20 countries, Nabors has established a global network of people, technology and equipment to deploy solutions that deliver safe, efficient and responsible energy production. By leveraging its core competencies, particularly in drilling, engineering, automation, data science and manufacturing, Nabors aims to innovate the future of energy and enable the transition to a lower-carbon world. Learn more about Nabors and its energy technology leadership: www.nabors.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The information included in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, as disclosed by Nabors from time to time in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, Nabors' actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect management's estimates and beliefs as of the date of this press release. Nabors does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Disclaimer

This press release presents certain "non-GAAP" financial measures. The components of these non-GAAP measures are computed by using amounts that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Adjusted operating income (loss) represents income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, investment income (loss), and other, net. Adjusted EBITDA is computed similarly, but also excludes depreciation and amortization expenses. In addition, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) exclude certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. Net debt is calculated as total debt minus the sum of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

Adjusted free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets. Management believes that adjusted free cash flow is an important liquidity measure for the company and that it is useful to investors and management as a measure of the company's ability to generate cash flow, after reinvesting in the company for future growth, that could be available for paying down debt or other financing cash flows, such as dividends to shareholders.

Management believes that this non-GAAP measure is useful information to investors when comparing our cash flows with the cash flows of other companies. Each of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and therefore should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income (loss), net debt, and adjusted free cash flow, because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors also use these measures as some of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. Reconciliations of consolidated adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, net debt to total debt, and adjusted free cash flow to net cash provided by operations, which are their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures, are included in the tables at the end of this press release.

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)



























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

2022

2021

2022

2022

2021

























Revenues and other income:





















Operating revenues

$ 630,943

$ 489,333

$ 568,539

$ 1,199,482

$ 949,844

Investment income (loss)

822

(62)

163

985

1,201

Total revenues and other income

631,765

489,271

568,702

1,200,467

951,045

























Costs and other deductions:





















Direct costs

403,797

312,466

372,712

776,509

603,120

General and administrative expenses

58,167

51,580

53,639

111,806

106,240

Research and engineering

10,941

7,965

11,678

22,619

15,432

Depreciation and amortization

162,015

174,775

164,359

326,374

352,051

Interest expense

42,899

41,714

46,910

89,809

84,689

Other, net

14,528

66,455

80,401

94,929

73,801

Total costs and other deductions

692,347

654,955

729,699

1,422,046

1,235,333

























Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

(60,582)

(165,684)

(160,997)

(221,579)

(284,288)

Income tax expense (benefit)

9,353

24,719

13,671

23,024

34,444

























Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

(69,935)

(190,403)

(174,668)

(244,603)

(318,732)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

8

-

-

27

























Net income (loss)

(69,935)

(190,395)

(174,668)

(244,603)

(318,705)

Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(12,982)

(5,614)

(9,828)

(22,810)

(14,390)

Net income (loss) attributable to Nabors

(82,917)

(196,009)

(184,496)

(267,413)

(333,095)

Less: Preferred stock dividend

-

-

-

-

(3,653)

Net income (loss) attributable to Nabors common shareholders $ (82,917)

$(196,009)

$(184,496)

$ (267,413)

$(336,748)

























Amounts attributable to Nabors common shareholders:





















Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ (82,917)

$(196,017)

$(184,496)

$ (267,413)

$(336,775)

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

-

8

-

-

27

Net income (loss) attributable to Nabors common shareholders $ (82,917)

$(196,009)

$(184,496)

$ (267,413)

$(336,748)

























Earnings (losses) per share:





















Basic from continuing operations

$ (9.41)

$ (26.59)

$ (22.51)

$ (31.34)

$ (46.90)

Basic from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

-

Total Basic

$ (9.41)

$ (26.59)

$ (22.51)

$ (31.34)

$ (46.90)

























Diluted from continuing operations

$ (9.41)

$ (26.59)

$ (22.51)

$ (31.34)

$ (46.90)

Diluted from discontinued operations

-

-

-

-

-

Total Diluted

$ (9.41)

$ (26.59)

$ (22.51)

$ (31.34)

$ (46.90)

















































Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:





















Basic

9,081

7,460

8,311

8,696

7,281

Diluted

9,081

7,460

8,311

8,696

7,281

















































Adjusted EBITDA

$ 158,038

$ 117,322

$ 130,510

$ 288,548

$ 225,052

























Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ (3,977)

$ (57,453)

$ (33,849)

$ (37,826)

$(126,999)



NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS































June 30,

March 31,

December 31, (In thousands)

2022

2022

2021



(Unaudited)



ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and short-term investments

$ 417,978

$ 394,039

$ 991,488 Accounts receivable, net

278,112

297,209

287,572 Other current assets

227,290

236,820

222,749 Total current assets

923,380

928,068

1,501,809 Property, plant and equipment, net

3,186,849

3,261,574

3,348,498 Other long-term assets

690,754

667,524

675,057 Total assets

$ 4,800,983

$ 4,857,166

$ 5,525,364













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Current portion of debt

$ -

$ -

$ - Other current liabilities

524,058

513,445

525,228 Total current liabilities

524,058

513,445

525,228 Long-term debt

2,601,510

2,610,092

3,262,795 Other long-term liabilities

394,210

375,070

343,120 Total liabilities

3,519,778

3,498,607

4,131,143













Redeemable noncontrolling interest in subsidiary

680,403

677,829

675,283













Equity:











Shareholders' equity

453,200

543,616

590,656 Noncontrolling interest

147,602

137,114

128,282 Total equity

600,802

680,730

718,938 Total liabilities and equity

$ 4,800,983

$ 4,857,166

$ 5,525,364

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT REPORTING

(Unaudited)

























The following tables set forth certain information with respect to our reportable segments and rig activity:



































































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended







June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

(In thousands, except rig activity)

2022

2021

2022

2022

2021



























Operating revenues:























U.S. Drilling

$ 253,008

$ 161,606

$ 217,583

$ 470,591

$ 303,905



Canada Drilling

-

12,313

-

-

33,302



International Drilling

296,320

255,282

279,030

575,350

502,120



Drilling Solutions

55,879

39,111

54,182

110,061

74,817



Rig Technologies (1)

45,094

34,552

36,736

81,830

60,300



Other reconciling items (2)

(19,358)

(13,531)

(18,992)

(38,350)

(24,600)



Total operating revenues

$ 630,943

$ 489,333

$ 568,539

$ 1,199,482

$ 949,844



























Adjusted EBITDA: (3)























U.S. Drilling

$ 87,371

$ 59,784

$ 74,265

$ 161,636

$ 118,570



Canada Drilling

(15)

3,008

(19)

(34)

12,667



International Drilling

82,446

71,322

71,248

153,694

133,933



Drilling Solutions

22,751

12,796

20,000

42,751

24,254



Rig Technologies (1)

3,364

2,035

(1,044)

2,320

1,502



Other reconciling items (4)

(37,879)

(31,623)

(33,940)

(71,819)

(65,873)



Total adjusted EBITDA

$ 158,038

$ 117,322

$ 130,510

$ 288,548

$ 225,052



























Adjusted operating income (loss): (5)























U.S. Drilling

$ 8,288

$ (20,869)

$ (5,851)

$ 2,437

$ (44,205)



Canada Drilling

(15)

(2,608)

(19)

(34)

1,299



International Drilling

4,605

(8,439)

(6,327)

(1,722)

(27,071)



Drilling Solutions

18,260

6,524

14,709

32,969

11,234



Rig Technologies (1)

2,127

(692)

(2,751)

(624)

(3,261)



Other reconciling items (4)

(37,242)

(31,369)

(33,610)

(70,852)

(64,995)



Total adjusted operating income (loss)

$ (3,977)

$ (57,453)

$ (33,849)

$ (37,826)

$ (126,999)



























Rig activity:





















Average Rigs Working: (7)























Lower 48

89.3

63.5

83.4

86.3

59.9



Other US

7.1

5.7

6.9

7.0

5.0



U.S. Drilling

96.4

69.2

90.3

93.3

64.9



Canada Drilling

-

8.2

-

-

10.9



International Drilling

74.3

68.3

72.0

73.2

66.5



Total average rigs working

170.7

145.7

162.3

166.5

142.3



























Daily Rig Revenue: (6),(8)























Lower 48

$ 25,566

$ 21,015

$ 23,030

$ 24,348

$ 21,314



Other US

70,181

78,215

72,089

71,116

80,624



U.S. Drilling (10)

28,852

25,694

26,781

27,856

25,890



Canada Drilling

-

16,512

-

-

16,813



International Drilling

43,808

41,102

43,065

43,445

41,704



























Daily Adjusted Gross Margin: (6),(9)























Lower 48

$ 8,706

$ 7,017

$ 7,694

$ 8,220

$ 7,694



Other US

36,300

48,657

37,236

36,759

51,385



U.S. Drilling (10)

10,738

10,424

9,953

10,361

11,064



Canada Drilling

-

4,993

-

-

6,968



International Drilling

14,331

13,420

13,134

13,746

13,176





















(1) Includes our oilfield equipment manufacturing activities.

















(2) Represents the elimination of inter-segment transactions related to our Rig Technologies operating segment.

















(3) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, other, net and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to net income (loss), which is the most closely comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table set forth immediately following the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Net Income (Loss)".

















(4) Represents the elimination of inter-segment transactions and unallocated corporate expenses.

















(5) Adjusted operating income (loss) represents net income (loss) before income (losses) from discontinued operations, net of tax, income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense and other, net. Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to net income (loss), which is the most closely comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table set forth immediately following the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Net Income (Loss)".

















(6) Rig revenue days represents the number of days the Company's rigs are contracted and performing under a contract during the period. These would typically include days in which operating, standby and move revenue is earned.

















(7) Average rigs working represents a measure of the average number of rigs operating during a given period. For example, one rig operating 45 days during a quarter represents approximately 0.5 average rigs working for the quarter. On an annual period, one rig operating 182.5 days represents approximately 0.5 average rigs working for the year. Average rigs working can also be calculated as rig revenue days during the period divided by the number of calendar days in the period.

















(8) Daily rig revenue represents operating revenue, divided by the total number of revenue days during the quarter.

















(9) Daily adjusted gross margin represents operating revenue less direct costs, divided by the total number of rig revenue days during the quarter.

















(10) The U.S. Drilling segment includes the Lower 48, Alaska, and Gulf of Mexico operating areas.

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT







(Unaudited)































































Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (In thousands)

U.S.

Drilling

Canada Drilling

International

Drilling

Drilling

Solutions

Rig

Technologies

Other

reconciling

items

Total





























Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 8,288

$ (15)

$ 4,605

$ 18,260

$ 2,127

$ (37,242)

$ (3,977) Depreciation and amortization

79,083

-

77,841

4,491

1,237

(637)

162,015 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 87,371

$ (15)

$ 82,446

$ 22,751

$ 3,364

$ (37,879)

$ 158,038































































Three Months Ended June 30, 2021



U.S.

Drilling

Canada

Drilling

International

Drilling

Drilling

Solutions

Rig

Technologies

Other

reconciling

items

Total





























Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ (20,869)

$ (2,608)

$ (8,439)

$ 6,524

$ (692)

$ (31,369)

$ (57,453) Depreciation and amortization

80,653

5,616

79,761

6,272

2,727

(254)

174,775 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 59,784

$ 3,008

$ 71,322

$ 12,796

$ 2,035

$ (31,623)

$ 117,322































































Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (In thousands)

U.S.

Drilling

Canada

Drilling

International

Drilling

Drilling

Solutions

Rig

Technologies

Other

reconciling

items

Total





























Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ (5,851)

$ (19)

$ (6,327)

$ 14,709

$ (2,751)

$ (33,610)

$ (33,849) Depreciation and amortization

80,116

-

77,575

5,291

1,707

(330)

164,359 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 74,265

$ (19)

$ 71,248

$ 20,000

$ (1,044)

$ (33,940)

$ 130,510































































Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (In thousands)

U.S.

Drilling

Canada

Drilling

International

Drilling

Drilling

Solutions

Rig

Technologies

Other

reconciling

items

Total





























Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 2,437

$ (34)

$ (1,722)

$ 32,969

$ (624)

$ (70,852)

$ (37,826) Depreciation and amortization

159,199

-

155,416

9,782

2,944

(967)

326,374 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 161,636

$ (34)

$ 153,694

$ 42,751

$ 2,320

$ (71,819)

$ 288,548































































Six Months Ended June 30, 2021



U.S. Drilling

Canada

Drilling

International

Drilling

Drilling

Solutions

Rig

Technologies

Other

reconciling

items

Total





























Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ (44,205)

$ 1,299

$ (27,071)

$ 11,234

$ (3,261)

$ (64,995)

$ (126,999) Depreciation and amortization

162,775

11,368

161,004

13,020

4,763

(878)

352,051 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 118,570

$ 12,667

$ 133,933

$ 24,254

$ 1,502

$ (65,873)

$ 225,052





























Adjusted EBITDA by segment represents adjusted income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization.













NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN BY SEGMENT TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)





































































































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

March 31,

June 30, (In thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2022

2021























Lower 48 - U.S. Drilling





















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ (937)

$ (31,721)

$ (14,596)

$ (15,533)

$ (62,743)

Plus: General and administrative costs

4,740

4,396

4,445

9,185

8,676

Plus: Research and engineering

1,611

732

1,638

3,250

1,375

GAAP Gross Margin

5,414

(26,593)

(8,513)

(3,098)

(52,692)

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

65,312

67,119

66,245

131,556

136,040

Adjusted gross margin

$ 70,726

$ 40,526

$ 57,732

$ 128,458

$ 83,348























Other - U.S. Drilling





















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 9,225

$ 10,852

$ 8,745

$ 17,970

$ 18,538

Plus: General and administrative costs

307

550

383

691

1,076

Plus: Research and engineering

139

100

132

270

183

GAAP Gross Margin

9,671

11,502

9,260

18,931

19,797

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

13,771

13,534

13,873

27,644

26,734

Adjusted gross margin

$ 23,442

$ 25,036

$ 23,133

$ 46,575

$ 46,531























U.S. Drilling





















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 8,288

$ (20,869)

$ (5,851)

$ 2,437

$ (44,205)

Plus: General and administrative costs

5,047

4,946

4,828

9,876

9,752

Plus: Research and engineering

1,750

832

1,770

3,520

1,558

GAAP Gross Margin

15,085

(15,091)

747

15,833

(32,895)

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

79,083

80,653

80,118

159,200

162,774

Adjusted gross margin

$ 94,168

$ 65,562

$ 80,865

$ 175,033

$ 129,879























Canada Drilling





















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ (15)

$ (2,608)

$ (19)

$ (34)

$ 1,299

Plus: General and administrative costs

15

681

18

33

1,048

Plus: Research and engineering

-

33

-

-

85

GAAP Gross Margin

-

(1,894)

(1)

(1)

2,432

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

-

5,617

2

2

11,369

Adjusted gross margin

$ -

$ 3,723

$ 1

$ 1

$ 13,801























International Drilling





















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ 4,605

$ (8,439)

$ (6,327)

$ (1,722)

$ (27,071)

Plus: General and administrative costs

13,056

10,621

12,483

25,539

22,027

Plus: Research and engineering

1,433

1,406

1,369

2,802

2,682

GAAP Gross Margin

19,094

3,588

7,525

26,619

(2,362)

Plus: Depreciation and amortization

77,842

79,761

77,574

155,416

161,005

Adjusted gross margin

$ 96,936

$ 83,349

$ 85,099

$ 182,035

$ 158,643

























Adjusted gross margin by segment represents adjusted operating income (loss) plus general and administrative

costs, research and engineering costs and depreciation and amortization.







NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NET INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30, (In thousands)

2022

2021

2022

2022

2021





















Net income (loss)

$ (69,935)

$ (190,395)

$ (174,668)

$ (244,603)

$ (318,705) (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

-

(8)

-

-

(27) Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

(69,935)

(190,403)

(174,668)

(244,603)

(318,732) Income tax expense (benefit)

9,353

24,719

13,671

23,024

34,444 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

(60,582)

(165,684)

(160,997)

(221,579)

(284,288) Investment (income) loss

(822)

62

(163)

(985)

(1,201) Interest expense

42,899

41,714

46,910

89,809

84,689 Other, net

14,528

66,455

80,401

94,929

73,801 Adjusted operating income (loss) (1)

(3,977)

(57,453)

(33,849)

(37,826)

(126,999) Depreciation and amortization

162,015

174,775

164,359

326,374

352,051 Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$ 158,038

$ 117,322

$ 130,510

$ 288,548

$ 225,052



(1) Adjusted operating income (loss) represents net income (loss) before income (losses) from discontinued operations, net of tax, iincome tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, and other, net. Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.





















(2) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, income tax expense (benefit), investment income (loss), interest expense, other, net and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently.

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET DEBT TO TOTAL DEBT



















June 30,

March 31,

December 31, (In thousands)

2022

2022

2021



(Unaudited)

















Current portion of debt

$ -

$ -

$ - Long-term debt

2,601,510

2,610,092

3,262,795 Total Debt

2,601,510

2,610,092

3,262,795 Less: Cash and short-term investments

417,978

394,039

991,488 Net Debt

$ 2,183,532

$ 2,216,053

$ 2,271,307

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW TO NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30, (In thousands)

2022

2022

2022













Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 120,796

$ 41,354

$ 162,150 Capital expenditures

(76,632)

(84,258)

(160,890) Proceeds from sales of assets

12,760

3,671

16,431 Adjusted free cash flow

$ 56,924

$ (39,233)

$ 17,691



Adjusted free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of assets. Management believes that adjusted free cash flow is an important liquidity measure for the company and that it is useful to investors and management as a measure of the company's ability to generate cash flow, after reinvesting in the company for future growth, that could be available for paying down debt or to return to shareholders through dividend payments or share repurchases. Adjusted free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, cash flow from operations reported in accordance with GAAP.

