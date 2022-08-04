ProMedia Deploys Advanced Audience Ratings and Impressions Solution

MIAMI, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMedia , a Miami-based tech-enabled ad agency, has announced the deployment of its advanced audience ratings and impressions solution, continuing their efforts to innovate on an industry-wide push to reach consumers at the right time across linear and digital channels. The effort capitalizes on a data-driven platform for building advanced audience profiles and enhancing targeting to identify cross channel opportunities, drive incremental reach on digital, increase brand awareness among target audiences, and drive inquiries based on campaign specifics.

The solution leverages ProMedia's patent-pending technology along with data and software solutions from advertising measurement and optimization platform, VideoAmp . By leveraging VideoAmp's commingled TV viewership dataset to create advanced audience metrics across more than 60 million devices, ProMedia is able to provide clients in the direct-to-consumer space with actionable insights that enable more efficient media spending. This solution is a new and welcomed enhancement to current capabilities around real-time reporting and metrics as it relates to response attribution and media analytics.

"By tapping VideoAmp and tying in advanced audience metrics, ProMedia is staying ahead of the curve in leveraging a more accurate currency for ratings and impressions. In doing so, clients can understand and target their ideal consumer more effectively, and further enhance ROI efficiencies in the direct-to-consumer space," says Chris Bishouty, ProMedia's Chief Operating Officer.

According to a case study published by VideoAmp, ProMedia has already used their new solution to identify "an opportunity for $7 million in savings in Q42021 by understanding off-target and over-frequency investments, enabling the prioritization of more efficient media spending."

Now and in the future, ProMedia will continue using this solution to:

Build advanced audiences from commingled data from over 60 million devices.

Create data-driven strategies that enable clients to seize new audiences across linear and digital channels and understand their consumer better.

Provide real-time campaign tracking and optimization of media placements and performance.

About ProMedia:

ProMedia is a full-service, tech enabled advertising agency specializing in cost-per-action (CPA), direct response, and alternative media. ProMedia leverages patent pending technology to serve clients in healthcare, financial services, legal services, product and other industries in the direct-to-consumer space.

About VideoAmp:

VideoAmp is an advertising measurement and optimization platform increasing the value of advertising by redefining how media is valued, bought and sold. The VideoAmp platform automates advertising workflows, deduplicates audiences across traditional TV, streaming video, digital media and walled gardens and connects media exposures to an advertiser's sales. By unlocking new value for the entire ecosystem, our platform allows the world's largest advertisers, agencies and publishers to align on VideoAmp's independent measurement as a new media currency to transact against. To learn more, visit videoamp.com .

ProMedia Contact:

Chris Bishouty

305.495.9175

chris@promedia.com

