JACKSON THERAPY PARTNERS WINS CLEARLYRATED'S 2022 BEST OF STAFFING CLIENT AND TALENT AWARDS FOR SERVICE EXCELLENCE

Fewer than two percent of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada earn Best of Staffing designations

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Therapy Partners, a leading therapy and allied staffing agency, today announced that it won the 2022 Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to its clients and candidates. Presented in partnership with Indeed and Talent.com, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. On average, clients of winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied, and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

Jackson Therapy Partners' Net Promoter® Score from its clients came in over two times higher than the industry average in 2021.

"We're deeply honored to be recognized as one of the top therapy and allied staffing agencies in the country, particularly as we continue to grow to meet our clients' needs through COVID-19 and beyond," commented Bobbi Henson, president of Jackson Therapy Partners. "These awards are especially meaningful to us because they were voted on by the clients and healthcare professionals we work with every day. Their commitment to patient care drives everything we do."

"Winners of the 2022 Best of Staffing award have demonstrated their commitment to delivering exceptional service, even as COVID-19 has forced them to reimagine and rebuild their approach to business," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have kept the client, talent, and employee experience at the heart of their business strategy, and it's my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2022 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients on ClearlyRated.com!"

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/ .

About Jackson Therapy Partners

Ensuring continuity of care for over 1,300 facilities nationwide, Jackson Therapy Partners provides highly skilled therapists and allied healthcare professionals to schools, outpatient clinics, hospitals, skilled nursing, and rehab facilities. Clients of Jackson Therapy Partners receive customizable and scalable workforce solutions on a seasonal or annual basis that can include travel contracts, teletherapy, contract-to-hire, or direct-hire options. Jackson Therapy Partners is part of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies, one of the largest healthcare staffing organizations in the U.S. Learn more at www.jacksontherapy.com.

