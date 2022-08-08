Sabre appoints Chadwick Ho as its next Chief Legal Officer

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, today announced that seasoned legal executive, Chadwick Ho, will be joining the company next month as its Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer. Ho will report to Sean Menke, the company's chair of the board and CEO. Ho will oversee all aspects of legal, including governance, business transactions, commercial matters, litigation, public policy, and government affairs.

"Chad is a proven leader and business partner in the technology industry and we are excited to welcome him to the leadership team at such an important time for the company," said Menke. "We are executing against a clear set of strategic priorities that we believe position Sabre well for long-term profitable growth. I am confident that Chad's legal and business acumen will be critically important as we continue on our path to become the premier global technology platform in travel."

With over 20 years of experience, Ho brings expertise in counseling technology companies in connection with their strategy, operations, products and services. He joins Sabre from The Walt Disney company where he served as Associate General Counsel overseeing legal across the business operations of Disney's television networks and streaming services. Prior to that, Ho had been the long-time General Counsel of Hulu and part of its executive management team from 2007 until 2021 where he helped grow the business from a pre-revenue stage to its current success.

"This is a great time to be joining Sabre," said Ho. "While the company is a well-established and trusted technology partner in travel, the team isn't resting on that success and has a bold vision for strategic growth that we believe will deliver compelling innovation to the travel ecosystem and deliver more value to customers and travelers."

Ho graduated from Harvard Law School and holds a B.A. from Stanford University.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

