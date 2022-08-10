Keralia Joins the Tetra Partner Network to Help Scientists Dramatically Improve Research Productivity and Drive Innovation in Scientific Outcomes

BOSTON, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TetraScience , the Scientific Data Cloud company, announced today that Keralia , provider of an open cloud platform that combines a collaborative digital notebook and automates resource management and workflows, has joined the Tetra Partner Network so that customers can use Tetra Data to accelerate scientific insights while increasing productivity.

The pharma industry desires to move faster, more efficiently, and more effectively. When customers combine the laboratory connectivity of the Tetra Data Platform with Keralia's digital workplace, scientific acceleration and effective use of resources is simple.

"As pharmaceutical companies increasingly adopt the Tetra Scientific Data Cloud(™), it offers significant opportunities to enhance applications such as resource management and workflows through the use of Tetra Data," said Simon Meffan-Main, Ph.D., VP, Tetra Partner Network. "We are thrilled to partner with Keralia so that scientists can more easily set up new workflows and speed time to operational and scientific value using Tetra Data."

Research has revealed that 65,000 full-time equivalents, or 3% of the overall European research capacity, are lost annually due to researchers wasting time searching for and booking instruments needed for their experiments(1). Keralia's newLab(™) platform powerfully counteracts this problem by connecting researchers with their experiments, resources, data, and teammates, anytime, anywhere. newLab provides a modern, intuitive interface for ease of use and is powered by ServiceNow®, an easily customizable, low-code technology.

Experimental data is fragmented within incompatible systems, creating time-consuming consolidation and documentation, before analysis can even begin. By using Tetra Data, which engineers raw and primary data from hundreds of unique data formats into a universally adoptable data model, scientists can easily search, share, collaborate, and move scientific data between applications and workflows in newLab.

"Keralia shares TetraScience's deep commitment to creating unrestricted innovation for scientists," said Pierre Merea, CEO, Keralia. "We are delighted to join the Tetra Partner Network so that together we can make significant contributions to lab operations and scientists so that they can unleash the power of their research."

"We applaud Keralia's leadership in championing the necessity of an open ecosystem where data moves unrestrictedly in laboratories throughout the pharma pipeline," says Patrick Grady, Chairman and CEO of TetraScience. "We welcome them to the Tetra Partner Network and look forward to accelerating the delivery of life-enhancing and life-saving therapeutics."

(1) Keralia/Science & Medicine Group Survey, 2019

About TetraScience

TetraScience is the Scientific Data Cloud company with a mission to accelerate scientific discovery and improve and extend human life. The Scientific Data Cloud is the only open, cloud-native platform purpose-built for science that connects lab instruments, informatics software, and data apps across the biopharma value chain and delivers the foundation of harmonized, actionable scientific data necessary to transform raw data into accelerated and improved scientific outcomes. Through the Tetra Partner Network, market-leading vendors access the power of our cloud to help customers maximize the value of their data. For more information, please visit tetrascience.com .

About Keralia

Keralia is a French startup, on a mission to create a cloud platform to digitize research workflows and transform work in the labs. Our multidisciplinary team, combining scientists and software experts, is driven by passion, enthusiasm, and a real willingness to enable more efficient research by leveraging cutting-edge cloud technology. Keralia develops newLab®, our cloud platform built for research, powered by ServiceNow®.

Media Contacts

