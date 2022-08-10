THE NEW DIAMONDBACK HEALTHCARE CENTER OPENS ITS HIGH-ACUITY REHABILITATION CENTER IN PHOENIX

PHOENIX, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamondback Healthcare Center announces the opening of the Valley's newest luxury high-acuity rehabilitation facility. The 18,704-square-foot care center located in the Algodon Center adjacent to Banner Estrella Medical Center caters to those recovering from surgeries, orthopedic fractures and cardiac events, and others who require 24/7 skilled nursing and therapeutic recovery. Diamondback is one of the few subacute rehabilitation facilities in the Phoenix metropolitan area that can accept very high acuity patients, with a respiratory wing for those needing specialized ventilator and tracheostomy services, and has an on-site dialysis suite, all in an upscale setting.

Diamondback Healthcare Center (PRNewswire)

Staffing the facility has been smooth, and the center has filled all nursing positions, with more on retainer for when occupancy exceeds 75%. "The state-of-the-art facility has attracted many clinical and administrative applicants," said CEO Rodney D. Bailey, LNHA, MSW, Ph.D. The majority of staff at Diamondback were recruited for their outstanding high acuity care and senior living experience.

Diamondback has partnered with nationally renowned dialysis, physical therapy and respiratory therapy care providers to ensure the highest-quality treatments available. Well-known and highly regarded Dr. William Nassour serves as medical director of Diamondback Healthcare Center, and Goodyear, Arizona-based LeadingMDs medical group provides specialty physicians, including podiatry, wound care and psychotherapy.

Diamondback Healthcare Center features several patient-centric amenities. Bailey calls it "a place where privacy, dignity and first-class comfort come standard for every patient." Among the amenities are private single-occupancy rooms for all patients, which include built-in closets, smart TVs, lounge recliners, multiple emergency call stations in each room and private restrooms with roll-in showers.

"Coming to a rehabilitation center after a lengthy hospital stay or surgery is often a tough decision, especially for our seniors. People just want to go home where they can have privacy and comfort. The goal here is to create an environment where patients would stay longer if they could because we make their comfort as high of a priority as their care," Bailey said.

During the past several months, Diamondback Healthcare Center staff has also focused on preparing for clinical success. They recently received deficiency-free survey visits from the Arizona Department of Health Services, including examinations of clinical capability, life safety and emergency preparedness, as well as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Diamondback is committed to maintaining this excellence by hiring consultants who perform thorough, impromptu reviews on patient care, record keeping and kitchen management.

For now, Diamondback Healthcare Center will focus on taking referrals for Medicare patients and expects to see a variety of insurance contracts in place within the next 30 to 60 days. "Now that we have our Medicare certification, we are working diligently to secure other insurance contracts so we can serve as many patients as possible," Bailey said. With a full nursing roster and beds available, Diamondback is ready to set a new standard of care. It has begun receiving referrals from many area hospitals and physicians excited about the facility opening.

"The future of Diamondback is indeed exciting. We are all collaborating as a team to create one of the best centers in the state, one we are proud to recommend to our own family, friends and neighbors," Bailey said.

Diamondback Healthcare Center is a new skilled nursing facility offering subacute rehabilitation and unique skilled nursing level memory care located at 91st Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix. The 70-bed subacute rehabilitation center provides physical, occupational, speech and recreational therapies and respiratory care for those relying on ventilators and tracheostomies. Their on-site dialysis removes the hassle of traveling for treatment while patients rest and recover. The therapy gym is furnished with the industry's best equipment, including a full-size occupational therapy kitchen, bathroom, washer and dryer for patients to practice returning home. Private, single-occupancy suites, full-service dining rooms, lounge areas, outside courtyards and the trendy Bistro91 add to the restorative atmosphere.

The center includes the 10,317-square-foot memory care pavilion, a long-term residential neighborhood providing residents with highly specialized 24/7 nursing care and a Montessori-inspired living program. The expansive Diamondback Pavilion features private one-bedroom and studio apartments while limiting the occupancy to only 24 to 26 residents. Pavilion residents enjoy amenities including a large outdoor recreational area, interactive Snoezelen multisensory room, dementia-friendly library, family gathering room and full-service salon. The Pavilion is projected to begin accepting residents in fall 2022.

For more information, patients can visit diamondbackhealth.com or call 623-303-2882.

