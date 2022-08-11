RANDON REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Randon S.A – Implementos e Participações (B3 - RAPT3 and RAPT4), reports its results for the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), ended in 06/30/2022. The financial and operating information of the Company, except when otherwise stated, are consolidated in accordance with the international standards of IFRS – International Financial Reporting Standards and the monetary values are denominated in Reais.

HIGHLIGHTS

The main highlights of the 2Q22 are as follows:

Consolidated Net Revenue amounted to R$ 2.8 billion in 2Q22, 31.2% up from 2Q21.

International market revenues amounted to US$ 112.5 million in 2Q22, 57.7% up from the same period in 2021.

Consolidated EBITDA reached R$ 362.0 million in 2Q22, 12.2% up from 2Q21, with a consolidated EBITDA margin of 13.1% .

Net Profit amounted to R$ 104.5 million , with net margin of 3.8% in 2Q22.

VIDEO CONFERENCE CALL RESULTS

August 12, 2022, Friday 11:00 AM Brasília, 10:00 AM New York and 3:00 PM London Access Link: https://tenmeetings.com.br/ten-events/#/webinar?evento=ConferenciadeResultados2T22-Randon_634

