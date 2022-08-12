ALLIANZ PARTNERS EXHIBITS AT 2022 GBTA CONVENTION

Travel Insurance and Assistance Provider to Exhibit at its First GBTA Conference

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allianz Partners USA, a leader in travel insurance and travel assistance, will exhibit at the Global Business Travel Association convention scheduled for August 14 to 17 in San Diego. This is Allianz Partners' first time exhibiting at the annual conference, which is expected to draw thousands of travel industry professionals at its 53rd iteration. The company is attending the event to provide information to attendees on travel protection products that offer travel brands increased customer satisfaction and brand loyalty as well as significant opportunities for ancillary revenue.

(PRNewsfoto/Allianz Partners) (PRNewswire)

Travel protection has become increasingly important to both businesses and their traveling employees as the COVID pandemic has increased attention on the corporate duty of care for travelers as well as the increased trend in "bleisure" travel. A 2021 survey of business travelers and travel managers found that almost a third of business travelers (31 percent) would ask to limit travel if their company does not implement policies or measures to help protect their health and safety and 89 percent say they will add personal vacation time to their business trips over the next 12 months.

Travel protection products* from Allianz Partners can provide protection against financial losses that result from trips that are canceled or interrupted due to a reason covered by the policy, as well as provide coverage for medical emergencies while on your trip. Allianz's 24/7 travel assistance team can help with almost any travel-related problem, including health and safety issues. The company's medical assistance team can help arrange emergency medical transportation if deemed necessary, consult with a traveler's treating medical professional to make sure the patient receives appropriate care, relay updates to family members and more.

"We're thrilled to be exhibiting at the 2022 Global Business Travel Association's annual convention," said Richard Aquino, Vice President and Head of Sales at Allianz Partners USA. "Since the pandemic began in 2020, travel protection has risen to the top of traveler checklists. We look forward to meeting with industry professionals who want to learn more about how we can protect business travelers' trips."

Allianz Partners offers a number of different products to match the needs of travelers, including per trip and annual insurance products. Some products include coverage for rental car damage or theft.

Allianz Partners is located at booth 2050, directly across from the SkyTeam + Delta Partners booth.

About Allianz Partners: In the United States, Allianz Partners USA (AGA Service Company) offers Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans and serves millions of customers each year. In addition to travel protection, the company offers event ticket protection, registration protection for endurance events and unique travel assistance services such as international medical assistance and concierge services. AGA Service Company is doing business as Allianz Global Assistance Insurance Agency in California (License # 0B01400) and Massachusetts. Allianz Partners USA is part of the Allianz Partners group. Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health and life, travel insurance, mobility and assistance. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech, high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Present in over 75 countries, our 19,400 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 58 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer peace of mind to our customers around the world.

Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply to all plans. Plans are available only to U.S. residents. Not all plans are available in all jurisdictions. Products may not include all benefits or covered reasons described here. Benefits, coverage, exclusions, and limits vary by plan and by state. All benefits are subject to maximum limits of liability, which may in some cases be subject to sublimits and daily maximums. Rental Car Damage Protector does not provide coverage for vehicles driven in Jamaica; other location-based restrictions may apply, see your plan for details. Rental Car Damage Protector provides benefits that may cover loss, damage or theft to the insured's rental car, subject to the plan's terms, conditions and exclusions. It does not provide bodily injury or property damage liability coverage or comply with any financial responsibility laws or laws mandating motor vehicle coverage. Rental Car Damage and Theft Coverage, when purchased as part of an annual plan, is not available to KS, TX, and NY residents. For WA residents, Rental Car Damage and Theft Coverage may not be available in all plans. For a complete description of the coverage and benefit limits offered under your specific plan, carefully review your plan's Letter of Confirmation/Declarations and Certificate of Insurance/Policy. Insurance coverage is underwritten by BCS Insurance Company (OH, Administrative Office: Oakbrook Terrace, IL), rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Co., under BCS Form No. 52.201 series or 52.401 series, or Jefferson Insurance Company (NY, Administrative Office: Richmond, VA), rated "A+" (Superior) by A.M. Best Co., under Jefferson Form No. 101‐C series or 101‐P series, depending on state of residence. A+ (Superior) and A (Excellent) are the 2nd and 3rd highest, respectively, of A.M. Best's 13 Financial Strength Ratings. Except as otherwise specified, AGA Service Company d/b/a Allianz Global Assistance is the licensed producer and administrator of Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans in the U.S. and an affiliate of Jefferson Insurance Company. Allianz Global Assistance and Allianz Partners are marks of AGA Service Company or its affiliates. The insured shall not receive any special benefit or advantage due to the affiliation between Allianz Global Assistance and Jefferson Insurance Company. Plans include insurance and assistance services. Noninsurance benefits/products are provided and serviced by Allianz Global Assistance.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allianz Partners