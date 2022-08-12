Ideanomics Receives Anticipated Notice of Additional Filing Delinquency from Nasdaq

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company"), a global company focused on accelerating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles (EV), today announced that, as expected, the Company received an additional notice of non-compliance from the Listing Qualifications Staff (the "Staff") of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") due to the Company's failure to timely file the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as required by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). As previously disclosed, the Company earlier received notices from Nasdaq regarding its non-compliance with the Rule with respect to the Forms 10-K and 10-Q for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and quarter ended March 31, 2022, respectively. The Company plans to regain compliance with the filing requirement by no later than September 12, 2022, which is the deadline in order to remain compliant with Nasdaq requirements. In the event that such deadline is not met then the Company will apply to Nasdaq for a hearing panel.

