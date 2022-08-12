Teleperformance Named Second Largest Global Third Party Provider in the Everest Group BPS Top 50 for All Industries

Teleperformance ranks as a worldwide top 2 third party business services provider, across all industries, based on revenue and year-on-year growth for the second consecutive year

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, held its spot at number two on the Everest Group BPS Top 50™ for the second year in a row and was among the top five fastest-growing companies in the burgeoning business services industry. The BPS Top 50 is a global list of the 50 largest third-party business provider services (BPS), released each year as a reference point for the industry. Everest Group is a renowned research firm focused on strategic IT, engineering services, business services and sourcing.

To determine the rankings, Everest Group ranked providers based on their overall business process services revenue and year-on-year growth. On the basis of growth, it has two sub-parameters: absolute growth (a change in BPS revenue, in USD) and percentage growth (percentage change in BPS revenue).[1] In its report, Everest Group recognized Teleperformance's key BPS offerings: contact center capabilities, F&A, HR, financial services, and insurance.

The overall BPS industry is currently valued at more than $225 billion USD, with each year presenting many opportunities for growth. The BPS industry is experiencing tremendous growth as it continues to evolve due to the influx of new technologies which have contributed to boosting the value of services. As digital transformation expands, BPS providers must be proactive when it comes to aligning existing operating models to ensure the exploration of new areas that promote growth.

In the official announcement Rajesh Ranjan, partner and global head, BPS, at Everest Group, noted: "First, as we predicted, 2021 was a great year for the BPS industry, with Top 50 providers growing at 12.5 to 13% versus 1 to 2% in 2020. Providers that managed the COVID crisis well and continued to invest in next-gen capabilities anchored around the BPS 4.0 value proposition grew significantly above the market average."

For over four decades, Teleperformance's global best practices and proven solutions continue to improve business results for our clients and their customers all around the world. Today, we continue to strengthen our commitment to innovation to meet changing expectations in the face of disruption.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-end digital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high touch, high tech approach. Nearly 420,000 employees, based in 88 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and around 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2021, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €7,115 million (US$8.4 billion, based on €1 = $1.18) and net profit of €557 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

