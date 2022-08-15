Edward Jones Builds Financial Resilience Through Financial Fitness Program

Nearly halfway to goal of educating 1 million adults and youth by the end of 2025

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial-services firm Edward Jones today announced progress on its commitment to build financial knowledge and confidence through its Financial Fitness program. On the heels of National Financial Awareness Day on Sunday, August 14th, the firm has officially reached more than 400,000 learners, nearly halfway towards its set goal to reach 1 million learners by the end of 2025.

The need for financial education comes at a pivotal time with back-to-school season approaching. Against a backdrop of climbing inflation, continued socio-economic pressure and other financial worries, Edward Jones' 2022 529 Awareness Survey found that nearly half of Americans (45%) say they do not feel they are saving enough to cover future education expenses.

"This year's back-to-school season is coupled with heightened anxiety – emphasizing the importance of educating families and students on how they can save and plan for education expenses," said Vanessa Okwuraiwe, Principal at Edward Jones. "We know these dynamics can be daunting so giving individuals tangible tools to increase financial resilience for themselves and their families will create opportunities to achieve financial success."

The Financial Fitness program is designed to address these concerns, giving students, clients, and associates the tools to build financial knowledge and confidence by understanding personal finance concepts through a digital education platform and learning experience. Since 2020, Edward Jones has reached more than 47,000 high-school students in more than 1,000 schools, 53% of which are considered high-need.

Through the Financial Fitness program, students in the 2021-2022 school year reported:

An increase in knowledge, with 55% having higher assessment scores

More confidence, with 63% feeling 'likely' or 'very likely' to invest in the future

More than half (54%) feel more resilient or prepared to accomplish long-term financial goals

"Investing in our youth, in our communities, is key to building economic equity and creating a sound financial future from the start," said Okwuraiwe. "Creating access and knowledge allows young people to be more prepared and confident to make smarter financial decisions as they enter adulthood."

The Financial Fitness program is part of Edward Jones' ongoing efforts to partner for a positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better its communities and society. Most recently, Edward Jones' Grassroots Task Force met with US legislators in July to advocate and discuss the benefits of financial education to build a stable financial future for more Americans.

