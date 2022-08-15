Fall in Love with New Designs from James Avery

Inspired by football, bright skies, adorable trick-or-treaters and more

KERRVILLE, Texas, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, announces the launch of its fall 2022 collection. The new collection offers classic designs customers know and love, including statement silver chains as well as designs inspired by faith, love and nature. New collection additions include 14K gold and sterling silver sunflowers, a new heart drops anklet that pairs perfectly with the necklace and earrings and more.

"We hope these designs remind our customers of their favorite fall activities – Friday night lights, exploring their scenic Texas surroundings, stargazing and celebrating the fall holidays with family and friends," says Sarah Herr, Director of Design at James Avery. "We're excited about this release, and we hope our customers are too!"

New charms include an adorable trick-or-treater in a pumpkin costume, an engravable football, a faith-based charm featuring Psalms 46:5 and a "Love my Clogs" Charm. The clog charm is a new version of an earlier, much-requested classic James Avery charm that was originally released in 2008. The company added hearts for an extra bit of connection to fond memories of wearing your clogs throughout the house, to work or school, and on adventures. Our designer was inspired by memories of rain showers and puddle walks with his daughter.

