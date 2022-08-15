Legal-Bay Lawsuit Pre-Settlement Funding Announces Expanded Funding for Medical Malpractice Cases

Leading legal funding company seeing uptick in malpractice applications in recent months; expects trend to continue

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Legal-Bay Pre Settlement Funding Company announced today that they are seeing an increase in the number of medical malpractice funding applications. More complex than a typical personal injury lawsuit, these cases are aimed specifically toward negligent medical providers such as doctors, EMTs, nurses, and/or anyone who has caused a patient physical or emotional harm. Hospitals and surgery centers can also be targeted for compensation by patients who've received less-than-exemplary service. Basically, medical malpractice is a form of lawsuit that applies when there is personal injury inflicted on a patient while receiving medical care.

Legal-Bay LLC Logo (PRNewsFoto/Legal-Bay LLC) (PRNewswire)

Legal-Bay has vast experience with medical malpractice lawsuits, and is why they are considered one of the best lawsuit funding companies in the industry. Whether you've already filed suit or need a lawyer in order to start the process, Legal-Bay can help.

Chris Janish, CEO of Legal-Bay commented, "Resolution for malpractice cases can take years to resolve. In the meantime, these patients who've been harmed may be out of work due to their injuries, yet still need some sort of financial assistance before they can even begin to get on with their lives. Many plaintiffs frustrated with the sluggish judicial process are choosing to apply for lawsuit cash advances rather than wait indefinitely for their cases to see the inside of a courtroom."

Legal-Bay PreSettlement Funding can offer immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse lawsuit loans —sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuit or loans on settlement—are risk-free, as the money does not need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the lawsuit loan isn't really a loan, but rather a cash advance. Legal-Bay funds all types of settlement loans including personal injury, car, truck, or boat accidents, commercial litigation, and more.

