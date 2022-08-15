TradePMR Named as one of Florida's Best Companies to Work For

The RIA technology and custodial services provider ranked 13th among midsized companies in the Sunshine State.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. and TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TradePMR, a technology and custodial services provider for Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), has been named as one of Florida's Best Companies to Work For. This is the first time the growing company has been named to the list featured in the August 2022 issue of Florida Trend magazine. TradePMR ranked 13th among mid-sized companies.

"At TradePMR, we keep it fairly simple. We want all of our team members to feel valued, and respected and to have pride in their purpose. From the day I hired my first employee, I wanted each employee to have a place to grow," said Robb Baldwin, Founder, and CEO of TradePMR. "I appreciate all of the team members that voiced their opinions and work to make TradePMR what it is today."

Most recently the company implemented an Education Assistance Program which

provides tuition reimbursement, as well as supports other certification and professional growth programs. In 2021, the firm formalized its employee-led philanthropy program, providing each employee with a dollar-for-dollar match-back program during the height of the pandemic. The monetary program was added to an existing Philanthropy Paid Time Off program that began in 2018.

"I am incredibly proud of our employee-led philanthropy programs at TradePMR," continued Baldwin. "We are clearly a service-led organization – both to our clients and our communities."

In 2020, TradePMR expanded its corporate footprint to the Greater Tampa Bay area to continue to attract and retain top talent in the technology and financial services industries. Since the expansion, the company has grown nearly 30 percent in employee size.

To participate, companies or government entities were required to have at least 15 workers in Florida and to be in operation for at least one year. Companies that chose to participate underwent an evaluation of their workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The process also included a survey to measure employee satisfaction. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

The Best Companies To Work For In Florida program is managed by Florida Trend and Workforce Research Group and is endorsed by the HR Florida State Council. Workforce Research Group managed the registration, survey and analysis and determined the final rankings. For a list of the 100 Best Companies To Work For In Florida, go to FloridaTrend.com/BestCompanies.

For more information about beginning your career at TradePMR visit TradePMR.com/careers. Resumes are accepted at hr@tradepmr.com.

About TradePMR



For more than two decades, TradePMR has worked with growth-minded independent registered investment advisors (RIAs), providing innovative technology tools and support designed to transform their businesses. The privately-held brokerage and custodian services provider (Member FINRA/SIPC), based in Gainesville, Fla., works to streamline fee-only investment advisors' operations through comprehensive custodial, operational, and trading support. For more information, visit www.TradePMR.com.

About Florida Trend



Florida Trend business magazine is read by 270,000 influential business executives, civic leaders and government officials each month. Its award-winning reporting covers regional and statewide business news, industry executives and the business sectors they represent, as well as information on Florida's lifestyle, arts and culture scene. FloridaTrend.com offers eNews alerts, covering daily morning and afternoon breaking news; Business Beat, a weekly video newscast highlighting Florida's top business news stories; and weekly eNewsletters providing information, insight and details on Florida's growing industry sectors including health care, education, real estate, small business and movers and influencers. FloridaTrend.com attracts nearly a million pageviews and over 140,000 unique visitors each month.

About Workforce Research Group



Workforce Research Group works with partners worldwide to establish and manage "Best Places to Work," "Best Companies" and "Best Employers" programs. Through its thorough workplace assessment, utilizing employer questionnaires and employee-satisfaction surveys, WRG identifies and recognizes companies that have been successful in creating and maintaining workplace excellence. For more information, visit www.WorkforceRG.com.

TradePMR is named one of the Best Companies to Work For in Florida. (PRNewswire)

