All Star Auto Lights Acquires Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions

Transformative acquisition cements All Star's position in the auto aftermarket parts industry; Newly-created Wheels Division includes Blackburn, Jante Wheel, and Perfection Wheel

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All Star Auto Lights ("All Star"), a specialty distributor of alternative automotive parts and a portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital ("ASC"), announced today the acquisition of Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions, a leading supplier of new and refurbished original equipment manufacturer (OEM) steel and alloy wheels for the automotive aftermarket. This is All Star's third acquisition in the aftermarket original equipment wheel space since 2021 and transforms All Star beyond its traditional auto lights business and into a leading automotive aftermarket equipment supplier.

Blackburn is one of the leading distributors of OEM wheels in the U.S. and provides OEM wheels (steel & alloy), wheel covers (hubcaps), and center caps in brand new, refinished, and used condition. Blackburn houses the largest breadth of inventory and is headquartered outside of Cleveland in Macedonia, OH. Visit www.blackburnwheels.com.

Matt Immerfall, Chief Executive Officer of All Star, commented, "This acquisition significantly increases our capacity to manufacture and supply OEM wheels through our growing nationwide network. Combined with our existing family of brands acquired in 2021, Jante Wheel and Perfection Wheel, the addition of Blackburn quickly doubles our impact in the automotive wheels sector and offers our customers a more comprehensive selection and faster delivery while solidifying All Star's wheel division to better serve its customer base."

Phil Druce, Partner of Atlantic Street Capital, added, "We are excited to add Blackburn to All Star's family of brands. With 13 sites and over 400 employees, All Star is positioned as a national player with collision and body shops, tire and service centers, rental car, and auction house customers to profitably repair cars faster with the highest value OEM alternative replacement parts."

Mr. Immerfall continued, "Blackburn has a great industry reputation for quality and customer service that is consistent with what All Star stands for. Maximizing the amazing business that Blackburn has built over the last 30+ years with All Star's capabilities is a true privilege. It's exciting for the All Star Team to round out our newly formed wheel division with Blackburn. Our ability to partner manufacturing and supply to take care of our customers on a national level is an incredible opportunity that we are thrilled about."

About All Star Auto Lights

Founded in 2004 and based in Orlando, Florida, All Star is a distributor of replacement alternative lighting products and wheels to independent auto body shops and multi-site operators of collision repair centers. All Star has a nationwide distribution network through its 13 facilities and sells like-kind-and-quality recycled and refurbished original equipment manufacturer parts and certified aftermarket products, including headlamps, tail lamps, park lamps, fog lamps, and side view mirrors, in addition to a full line of reconditioned OEM and OER wheels, wheel covers and center caps for foreign and domestic vehicles. For more information, visit https://allstarautolights.com/.

About Atlantic Street Capital

ASC is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market companies poised for the next level of growth. The firm targets entrepreneurial management partners and fundamentally sound companies with between $4 million and $25 million of EBITDA that will benefit from capital investment and ASC's value-added strategic and operational support. As a result, ASC works closely with management to unlock their business' underlying value and help them succeed. For more information, visit www.atlanticstreetcapital.com.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

View original content:

SOURCE All Star Auto Lights