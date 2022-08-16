Full Circle Insights Awarded Patent for an Attribution Software Solution Inside a CRM System

Full Circle's third patent recognizes the unique technology that enables marketers to accurately capture, preserve and report campaign attribution data inside their company's CRM system

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Circle Insights today announced that the company was awarded its third patent, U.S. Patent 11,341,166, for its attribution software solution inside a CRM system. The patented technology was invented by Full Circle founders Daniel S. Appleman, Roan Bear, Bonnie Crater and Andrea Wildt. It powers features across multiple Full Circle products that enable users to generate insight from campaign attribution data inside their company's CRM system.

Full Circle Insights Logo (PRNewsFoto/Full Circle Insights, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"The ability to accurately attribute pipeline and revenue to marketing campaigns is essential for top B2B marketers," said Bonnie Crater, President and CEO of Full Circle Insights. "This technology enables precise attribution inside the CRM, using customer activity data, attribution models and an algorithm to calculate pipeline and revenue impact. Marketers can monitor performance on dashboards and generate reports to defend marketing spend and optimize marketing budgets for greater efficiency."

Full Circle's patented attribution technology plugs into the customer's CRM system and powers attribution capabilities in Full Circle's funnel metrics and in products like Campaign Attribution, Matchmaker and Digital Source Tracker. The technology delivers unprecedented insight via metrics that are displayed on dashboards inside the CRM and can be used to generate marketing reports that are useful in driving greater marketing efficiency. Primary features of the technology include the ability to:

Use data objects in a CRM instance in conjunction with preset attribution models to measure the impact of marketing campaigns on pipeline and revenue

Capture, preserve and display customer activity history recorded inside the CRM in response to campaigns, including data that would otherwise be lost

Support multiple models and calculate attribution as a score or percentage of revenue

Indicate which campaigns are effective early or later in the sales cycle

The fact that attribution analysis takes place inside the CRM lets marketers leverage reporting and dashboard tools they and their sales colleagues already use. This enables marketers to invest budget dollars more efficiently, and it also allows closer alignment between marketing and sales as potential buyers move through the funnel. Collaboration is critical because buyer behavior has changed in the B2B space, so marketers need to collaborate with sales to influence revenue throughout the funnel.

As noted by Forrester, "To achieve high performance and reduce the cost of sales, all disciplines within the revenue engine (marketing, sales, customer success) must operate as a single, cohesive unit, with each discipline performing its core competencies to engage and close revenue opportunities." - Marketing Operations: Planning Assumptions 2022, September 7, 2021.

The present invention provides a synchronization that normalizes the reporting and sales process across different objects, including Leads, Contacts, Campaigns, and Opportunities, to allow for a unified reporting on sales performance, revenue attribution, and campaign performance.

About Full Circle Insights

Full Circle Insights delivers marketing and sales performance measurement solutions to optimize a company's marketing mix and drive more revenue. The company offers multi-touch attribution, comprehensive funnel metrics, and lead management technology. Built 100% on the Salesforce Platform, Full Circle Insights products complement leading marketing automation solutions. Founded by former Salesforce executives, CRM implementation veterans, and marketing automation specialists, the Full Circle Insights industry pioneers are seasoned in creating marketing measurement foundations to grow revenue.

Salesforce, Salesforce AppExchange, and others are trademarks of salesforce.com, inc. Microsoft, Bing, and others are trademarks of Microsoft Corporation.

