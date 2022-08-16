The University of Melbourne Pivots its Cloud Digital Strategy Through Partnership with Talend

Australia's leading university embarks on cloud data migration journey to improve operations, mitigate risk, and identify opportunities to improve student experiences

SYDNEY, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend , a global leader in data integration and management, today announced that the University of Melbourne (UoM) has selected Talend Data Fabric for its cloud data platform, helping the public-spirited institution respond to the changing needs of the business by moving and managing healthy data in cloud, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments.

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, higher education organizations turned quickly to remote and hybrid learning, resulting in an unprecedented economic impact for the institutions with declining student enrolment and commercial revenue. To deal with the significant effects on their business, The UoM was determined to attract students with an improved customer experience and new offerings and resources through insight from their data.

"Last year, The UoM's integration platform strategy was set to transition the university's current hybrid integration platform to a target-state cloud integration platform," said Daniel Buttigieg, Director, Enterprise Technology, Business Services, The University of Melbourne. "With our new data ecosystem powered by Talend, we can address the current gaps in toolsets, pain-points to support the future strategic projects, and rationalize the integration platform."

The UoM decided to decommission its legacy on-premises data platform favouring a cloud-based solution to address the gaps and the new requirements identified within the university's strategy, this includes compliance with the UoM's cybersecurity team's needs, and the native support of multiple connectors aligned with applications in the university ecosystem.

By selecting Talend Data Fabric, The UoM can deliver a streamlined data integration process with support for cloud-based data integration to ensure it meets the needs of the strategic SaaS direction of the university. Talend removes technological and skills-based barriers enabling a larger base of users to work effectively with data across the entire organization. Talend Data Fabric will enable the delivery of various on-premises to on-premises, cloud to on-premises, and cloud-to-cloud data integration needs, including large-scale data migration activities such as advanced CRM and ERP implementations.

"By rapidly transforming itself, the academic community has demonstrated its resilience and capacity for digital transformation during a very challenging time," said Mark Fazackerley, Regional Vice President, Australia and New Zealand, Talend. "The University of Melbourne is making the proper choice by focusing on its data to move into the post-pandemic world. We are extremely proud that Talend has been selected to support them in this strategy to achieve organization-wide data health."

Earlier this year, The University of Melbourne joined the Talend University Alliance program, a higher education program that addresses the shortage of skilled data workers and the rising demand for data integration expertise. The university program provides free software technologies and comprehensive data integration coursework that can be applied to students' future professional careers in data analysis and data research.

