Volition Appoints Mickie Henshall as an Independent Director

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company, has announced the appointment of Mickie Henshall to its board of directors effective August 15, 2022. Ms. Henshall was also appointed as a member of the Compensation Committee and the Nominations and Governance Committee.

Mickie is a seasoned marketing executive with over 20 years of experience in developing and implementing marketing and sales strategies within the IVD, clinical, and life science industries. Early on in her career, Ms. Henshall served as Associate Director of Diagnostics Marketing at Illumina, Inc. and has subsequently led global marketing operations at Biotix, Inc., Accriva Diagnostics, Inc. (acquired by Werfen Life), Agena Bioscience, Inc., and WGA (Genomic Life, Inc.). Mickie is currently Chief Marketing Officer at REALM IDx, Inc., a pioneering integrated diagnostics company.

Dr. Martin Faulkes, Executive Chairman of Volition, said, "We're delighted to have attracted someone of Mickie's caliber to Volition's board. Mickie's global marketing skill set and expertise, within the life sciences sector, will be vital to us as we progress towards full commercialization and bring our transformational Nucleosomics™ technology to market."

Commenting on her appointment, Mickie Henshall said, "I'm joining Volition at a significant stage in the company's development with the Nu.Q® Vet test recently licensed to Heska, an industry leader, and Nu.Q® NETs achieving CE marking. I believe that there is enormous potential for Volition to revolutionize the diagnosis of life-altering diseases through its Nu.Q® product portfolio. I look forward to supporting the board and senior leadership team in realizing Volition's mission."

Volition is developing simple, easy-to-use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases including cancer in both humans and animals. For more information about Volition's Nu.Q® technology go to: www.volition.com

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company that applies its Nucleosomics™ platform through its subsidiaries to develop simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis such as sepsis and COVID-19. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential to not only prolong the life of patients but also improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of Nucleosomics™, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present. Volition is primarily focused on human diagnostics and monitoring but also has a subsidiary focused on animal diagnostics and monitoring.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and additional offices in London and Singapore.

