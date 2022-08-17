Agency Revolution Acquires Forge3 to Become Undisputed Leader of Marketing Solutions for the Insurance Industry

Agreement expands Agency Revolution's website capabilities and cements their position as the premier end-to-end marketing solution for insurance agencies and agents

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agency Revolution , the leading provider of digital marketing solutions for the insurance industry, today announced its acquisition of Forge3 , the highest-rated, fastest-growing insurance agency website platform.

"Forge3 has a tremendous reputation in the industry with a 9.9 out of 10 post-launch client rating and five stars on Google," said Scott White, CEO of Agency Revolution. "They've pioneered the use of interactive website designs to provide insurance agencies with the tools to get found, close business, and deliver a seamless client experience. Forge3's products and team will remain intact as we combine what they are loved for, high converting insurance websites, with the power of Agency Revolution's robust marketing automation and workflow capabilities. The result of this partnership is a one-stop solution that meets all the marketing needs for insurance agents."

With this agreement, Agency Revolution will combine its best-in-class marketing automation platform, Fuse™ , with Forge3's innovative ActiveAgency website platform creating an unparalleled marketing system for the insurance industry. Agency Revolution, known as the pioneer in marketing automation for insurance agents in both personal and commercial lines of business, enables personalized, multi-touch, cross-channel communications at pivotal points in the customer journey.

"We're incredibly proud of the website platform we've built and the reputation we've established over many years working with well over 1,200 independent insurance agencies," said Jeff Teschke, founder and CEO of Forge3. "Looking forward, we're excited to combine our proven, best-in-class website platform with Agency Revolution's leading marketing, content, and communication solution. It's a powerful combination unlike anything else in the industry."

About Agency Revolution

Agency Revolution , an FMG company, has served the insurance industry for more than 25 years with a marketing platform to help independent insurance agents and brokers automate their communications, build deeper, more meaningful client relationships, and grow their agencies and brokerages. From professionally designed websites backed by an award-winning content library to a collection of marketing, communication, and relationship-building tools, Agency Revolution empowers the modern insurance agency with the services and solutions to advance how they do business and grow. Learn more .

About Forge3

Founded in 2004, Forge3's ActiveAgency website platform is now used by well over 1,200 independent insurance agencies across the country. Forge3 has pioneered the industry's most innovative and powerful sales tools, including Clickable Coverage, Hello Producer, Power Panels, and more, while also earning an incredible reputation within the industry. They are known for their human-powered, people-first approach combined with innovative technology and solutions. ActiveAgency is the highest-rated, fastest-growing insurance agency website platform in the industry, focused on enabling agencies to look amazing, get found, sell more, and service better.

