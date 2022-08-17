This award is based on nominations from customers and reflects the value Baxter Planning delivers to Service Supply Chains.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baxter Planning, a pioneer and recognized leader in Service Supply Chain parts planning, optimization, and execution software solutions, today announced that the company has been selected as one of SupplyChainBrain's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners for the 18th time, and will be featured in the August 2022 issue of SupplyChainBrain magazine.

Baxter Planning Recognized With SupplyChainBrain’s 100 Great Supply Chain Partners Award for the 18th Time (PRNewswire)

"For twenty years running, SupplyChainBrain has published our much-anticipated list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners: a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services. Our six-month online poll of supply chain professionals requires a qualified response, asking them to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have made a significant impact on their company's efficiency, customer service, and overall supply chain performance. This year's field of nominees was highly competitive and overall excellent, coming from all sectors of supply chain management. Your company should be proud to be on this list! Baxter Planning will appear in the 2022 August issue of SupplyChainBrain magazine and on SupplyChainBrain.com as an honored member of this year's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners." – Brad Berger, Publisher, SupplyChainBrain

Over the past year, Baxter Planning has grown significantly, driven by a combination of customer growth and their first acquisition in November 2021 of Entercoms' Supply Chain Technology business unit. The company has also grown its executive team, expanded its number of global office locations, joined with ServiceMax in a strategic partnership, and increased investment to accelerate their vision for the Predictive Service Supply Chain.

Baxter Planning is also expanding its portfolio of products with the launch of LynX to provide Service Supply Chains with increased resilience to deliver better customer experiences. Additional products are on the roadmap based on feedback from BaxterNext, its product advisory group composed of leaders who ensure parts are available to maximize asset uptime for many Global 2000 companies.

Baxter Planning's innovative and collaborative approach to Service Parts Planning continues to provide value to their customers while repeatedly earning accolades throughout the industry and in publications like SupplyChainBrain, as well as their position in the Leaders category of the most recent IDC MarketScape report for Service Parts Management.

"The Baxter Planning team does a tremendous job generating value for market-leading companies around the globe, evident by Leader recognition from analysts and the organization's reputation in the market," stated Mårten Gustafsson, the new Chief Revenue Officer of Baxter Planning. "Our Service Supply Chain expertise is enabled by a culture driven by passion for delivering customers value with our growing portfolio of products."

About SupplyChainBrain

SupplyChainBrain, the world's most comprehensive supply chain management information resource, is accessed year-round through a wide range of ever-evolving multi-media formats by hundreds of thousands of senior level industry executives. In addition to addressing the fundamental principles of supply chain management, SupplyChainBrain identifies emerging trends, technologies and best practices, forward-thinking ideas, and cutting-edge solutions, continuing to write and report about them as they evolve. Learn more at www.supplychainbrain.com.

About Baxter Planning

Founded in 1993, Baxter Planning became the first company to provide a dedicated global Service Supply Chain software and service solution. Their software is developed based on proven best practices, industry expertise, and a partnership with customers to automate inventory planning. Their Total Cost Optimization methodology replaces spreadsheets and manual processes to deliver the best service level at the lowest possible cost. As a worldwide leader in Service Supply Chain software, Baxter Planning helps customers plan billions in service parts inventory every day. For more information, visit www.baxterplanning.com.

