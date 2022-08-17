Gemini XIII Joins Forces With 18-Time New York Times Bestselling Author Jane Green to Launch Emerald Audio, a New Female-Led Podcast Network

Emerald Audio to Release Two New Podcasts, Jane Green's "Rainbow Girl," and Jenna Blum's "The Key of Love"

Premium Podcast Network Offers Original Audio Content Curated by Nationally Recognized Storytellers

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini XIII, the podcasting and radio industries' new home for premium audio content and services, announces it has partnered with Jane Green, author of 18 New York Times bestselling books and a global household name in commercial women's fiction, to form Emerald Audio, a new premium podcast network creating connection and community through authentic female-led storytelling.

Emerald introduces a new chapter in digital audio by telling great scripted stories combining two of the most intimate mediums: the written word and the power of audio. The network will feature original scripted audio content by a collection of nationally recognized storytellers. The first podcast to be produced by Emerald Audio is Jane Green's Rainbow Girl, the story of a crumbling rock star marriage mired in drugs, infidelities, and black magic, set in 1979 and based on the characters from Green's newest book, "Sister Stardust," which was released in April.

Emerald Audio's second release will be The Key of Love by Jenna Blum, New York Times and international bestselling author of "Those Who Save Us" and "The Lost Family". The Key of Love is a love story set in Boston's historic Back Bay during the height of WWII, when Europe is embroiled, and America is entering the war.

Jane Green, Co-Founder, Emerald Audio, commented: "In today's world, there are so many more ways for people to tell their stories outside of traditional publishing. To be focused on female-driven stories in the podcast medium is the most exhilarating thing I have worked on in years. Fiction, particularly female-driven fiction, is at the very beginning of its growth in that area, and there are so many opportunities for strong, powerful stories aimed at women. I couldn't be more honored, and excited to work with Spencer, Charles and the entire team at Gemini XIII."

Spencer Brown, CEO, Gemini XIII, said: "We believe that media companies with a clear niche focus are the best way to reach targeted audiences. Emerald Audio will build upon Jane's success in the publishing world and create narrative fiction stories that will entertain listeners around the world. We are excited that Jenna Blum will be writing Emerald's second release and look forward to adding other talented authors to our platform."

For more information, visit: emeraldaudio.net.

About Jane Green

Jane Green is the author of 21 novels, including 18 New York Times bestsellers. She has over 10 million books in print, is published in over 25 languages, and has several books in development for film and tv. Her new book, Sister Stardust (Hanover Square Press), is her first foray into biographical fiction, telling the story of Talitha Getty in Marrakech in the late sixties. For more information, visit: https://www.janegreen.com/.

About Gemini XIII

Gemini XIII serves the audio industry with premium content, production, and marketing services for podcasting and radio. The company is based in New York, with offices in Dallas and Sydney, Australia. For more information about Gemini XIII, visit www.gemini13media.com .

