Go nuts for Pilot Flying J's fall coffee lineup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fall flavors are making their debut and this year, Pilot Flying J guests can savor a little 'Déjà brew' with the return of Cinnabon pumpkin spice cappuccino and bourbon pecan drip coffee, fan favorites from 2021.

Pilot Flying J is bringing back Bourbon Pecan coffee for a limited time as part of its fall coffee lineup. (PRNewswire)

"I don't know who needs to hear this, but the bourbon pecan coffee is the best coffee on the road," raved Adam K., a Pilot Flying J guest who first tried the limited time coffee last fall.

Knowing its guests go nuts for the bourbon pecan coffee, the travel center network is introducing a new southern pecan cold brew with all-natural flavors and the perfect touch of nutty sweetness. Additional fall offerings include a special edition, single origin, bean-to-cup coffee called Machu Picchu, Peru, and a pumpkin spice creamer to keep any cup perfectly pumpkin. These limited time fall flavors will be available at more than 650 participating Pilot and Flying J travel centers starting September 6 through October until supplies last.

"This fall, we are branching out and going beyond pumpkin with several autumn-inspired coffees to keep you going during your travels," said Jonathan Braatvedt, VP of food and beverage for Pilot Flying J. "The bourbon pecan was a hit, and we are excited to bring it back along with the classics and some new flavors so there is something for everyone to enjoy."

Guests can discover their new favorite autumn-inspired coffee and save with the myRewards PlusTM app, which includes weekly deals and discounts to help them go further on everything from gas to beverages. Now through October 31, myRewards PlusTM members can save 10 cents on every gallon of gas at participating Pilot and Flying J travel centers.* Members can also save on their daily coffee run with a $1 Any Size Coffee deal lasting through August 21.

To access these offerings and more deals, or to find the nearest Pilot or Flying J travel center, download the myRewards PlusTM app.**

*Data rates may apply. Participating locations only. Void where prohibited (not valid in Wisconsin and New Jersey). Other terms and conditions may apply. Visit pilotflyingj.com/rewards for details.

**Data rates may apply. Participating locations only. Other terms and conditions may apply.

About Pilot Flying J

Pilot Travel Centers LLC ("Pilot Flying J"), the largest network of travel centers in North America, is committed to connecting people and places with comfort, care, and a smile at every stop. The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. Details on locations, amenities and rewards are available in the myRewards PlusTM app . More information on Pilot Flying J is available at www.pilotflyingj.com .

Pilot Flying J is part of the Pilot Company family of brands. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 7 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 28,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com .

(PRNewsfoto/Pilot Flying J) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pilot Flying J