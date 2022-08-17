Operational Intelligence Pioneer TruOI Helps Restaurant Chains and Franchises Manage Labor Costs Better During Busy Summer Months

Troy, Mich., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TruOI helps franchise and chain CEOs gain efficiencies needed to manage high labor costs during the busy summer months and increase profitability.

Franchise and chain CEOs need to effectively navigate their complex operations to maximize profitability during the busy summer season. With multiple locations and disconnected people and systems, it's difficult to get all teams working optimally within cost control guidelines. The result can be a performance gap between what leaders want to happen and what unit-level managers are delivering.

The TruOI Operational Intelligence (OI) Platform overcomes these challenges by integrating and automating all your systems, data, locations, and people in real time – using your existing technology – under the umbrella of the TruOI Operational Intelligence Platform.

TruOI is like autopilot for your business. For controlling labor costs, having everything connected within the TruOI Platform allows issues like timecard violations or unauthorized overtime to be detected automatically in real-time, and resolved with automatic activity triggers.

TruOI founder and CEO Shadan Malik adds, "After years of working with multi-location business CEOs to improve their operations, it was clear these guys all have the same problem. They have great know-how, business systems, and management tools, but none of them talk to each other. TruOI fixes that by linking everything and everyone under one system with a single login. Everything is so much easier".

TruOI gives CEOs the ability to automate many of their day-to-day operating activities with triggers driven by key performance indicators or scheduled timing. To keep everyone focused on the right priorities, TruOI connects both corporate and location team members with real-time coaching, performance management alerts, and detailed measurements based on organizational goals and operational needs.

For franchises and chains with 5 locations or 10,000, TruOI is accessible from any location, on any computer or mobile device, and makes real-time management of all aspects of a business a reality for CEOs and their teams.

Visit www.TruOI.com to see how TruOI helps franchises and Chain business leaders take their next big step.

About TruOI: TruOI offers a real-time Operational Intelligence platform for franchises and chains that integrates all of a company's software, measurement, coaching, and training systems under one umbrella application and automates business activity to increase profitability and growth. More than 5,000 organizations have leveraged TruOI technology to drive success and innovation.

