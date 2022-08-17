WHO WILL BE THIS YEAR'S 'PICK OF THE LITTER'?

Call for Entries to Open for the 2023 VETTY Awards Creative Marketing Competition

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC), today announced the entry period for its annual VETTY Awards will open on September 1, 2022. The prestigious VETTY Awards program is the only competition dedicated to recognizing marketing excellence in the animal healthcare industry.

Veterinary industry marketing teams and agencies are invited to submit their projects for consideration during this year's VETTY Awards program. Eligible work must have been produced between January 1, 2022 and November 15, 2022. Entry divisions are comprised of a variety of marketing mediums, including print, advertising, event, digital, social media and much more. For VETTY Awards entry information, click here .

Award winners will be announced on January 16, 2023 at the NAVC's annual Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX) which takes place January 14-18 in Orlando. A list of winners also will be posted on the VETTY Awards website and featured in the VMX Expo Hall.

"The VETTY Awards are a highlight of our annual VMX conference where attendees can see and celebrate marketing excellence in the veterinary and animal healthcare industry," said NAVC CEO Gene O'Neill. "We look forward to seeing who will be the 'pick of the litter' among entries that are submitted by talented creatives who are dedicated to promoting products and services that help animals everywhere live better, longer lives."

The early bird deadline for VETTY Award submissions is 11:59 PM EST on Friday, November 4, 2022. The final deadline for submissions is at 11:59 PM EST on Tuesday, November 15. Winners will be notified in December, prior to the VMX event, so that arrangements can be made to attend.

The NAVC, the world's leading nonprofit dedicated to supporting the global veterinary health community, introduced The VETTY Awards program in 2017 to recognize and reward marketing and advertising excellence that helps fuel the rapidly growing animal health industry.

VMX is the world's largest gathering of veterinary industry professionals. VMX offers hundreds of hours of continuing education and program tracks over the course of five days for veterinarians and animal healthcare professionals. It features one of the largest veterinary industry expos as well as world class entertainment and networking events.

For more information about the VETTY Awards program, visit thevettys.com or email info@thevettys.com .

About the NAVC

The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) association organization dedicated to supporting and advancing veterinary professionals worldwide. The world's leading provider of veterinary continuing education, the NAVC delivers essential training, tools and resources for veterinary professionals to stay abreast of advances in animal medicine and provide the best medical care for animals everywhere. Through its commitment to innovation and excellence, the NAVC has developed a diverse portfolio of products and services, including: educational events, headlined by VMX, the world's largest, most comprehensive continuing education conference and launchpad for new products and innovations within the veterinary industry; a robust digital platform for virtual learning and engagement; the veterinary industry's largest and award-winning portfolio of trade publications; and an advocacy arm which unites the veterinary community and pet lovers. The NAVC was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL. Since 2017, the NAVC has been recognized annually as one of the Top Workplaces by the Orlando Sentinel. To learn more about the NAVC's products and brands, visit navc.com . To see our schedule of upcoming events, visit navc.com/calendar .

