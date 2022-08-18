Columbus Family Law Attorneys at Grossman Law Offices Recognized in 2023 Best Lawyers

Six attorneys from Columbus-based Grossman Law Offices were recognized in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® and the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch™.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices had six attorneys selected for inclusion in this year's edition of Best Lawyers. That includes three attorneys named to the prestigious list of The Best Lawyers in America and three named to the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.

Recognition by Best Lawyers is a considerable achievement that speaks to the respect honorees have cultivated amongst their peers. It's also a distinction earned by just 5.3% of all attorneys nationwide.

As a "purely peer review" rating system, Best Lawyers compiles annual listings by soliciting exhaustive feedback from tens of thousands of top-rated lawyers. Attorneys who earn enough votes are named to either the prestigious Best Lawyers list or Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch, which showcases attorneys who are earlier in their careers.

Grossman attorneys named to The Best Lawyers in America:

Andrew S. Grossman – Recognized since 2012

Anthony R. Auten – Recognized since 2015

Tracy A. Younkin – Recognized since 2019

Attorneys named to the "Ones to Watch" list:

John H. Cousins IV – Recognized since 2021

Nadia Khan-Ajam – Recognized since 2021

Jodi R. Smilack – Recognized since 2021

Because Best Lawyers selects listees using a stringent process of nominations, peer review, and third-party evaluations, it's viewed as a meaningful resource for consumers in search of proven and respected counsel.

Grossman Law Offices

Grossman Law Offices is a Columbus-based firm with a regional reach. Comprised of award-winning attorneys, the firm represents clients across Ohio in cases involving divorce, child custody, property division, and other matters of family law.

In addition to having its lawyers recognized by Best Lawyers year after year, Grossman Law Offices also has four attorneys on staff who are Board Certified Family Law Specialists by the Ohio State Bar Association (OSBA). Their insight and expertise equip the firm with the resources to handle complex and highly contested cases. For more information, visit: www.grossmanlawoffices.com.

