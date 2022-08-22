3D at Depth Announce Record Growth in First Half of 2022 with New Aberdeen Hub and Two Senior Recruits.

LONGMONT, Colo., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3D at Depth, the global leader in commercial subsea LiDAR laser technology, has appointed two senior staff members at their new Aberdeen base, which is officially being opened this week with a ceremony and technical sessions.

Rob Davidson and Tarry Waterson both joined this month, hitting the ground running to assist with sales and business development of the company's leading asset, Cuvier DEEP™, the World's only deep-water Subsea LiDAR™ providing end-to-end service. With previous roles in DeepOcean, Boskalis, Proserv and Technip; Rob brings over 12 years' experience in the industry, five of which in Senior and Lead roles in the capacity of Project Surveyor. Tarry has over 20 years' experience in the industry; specialising in subsea sonar technology and imaging, with previous roles representing Sulmara for Boskalis Subsea, Imagenex Technology Corp and Subsea 7.

3D at Depths Global Service Manager Ian Ellis comments, "Our unparalleled underwater data solution, Cuvier DEEP™, is a highly specialist technology which is gaining fast traction in the subsea industry due to its ability to provide an end-to-end service offering, from high data capture accuracy to data deliverables. We are pleased to welcome Rob and Tarry as their experience with subsea LiDAR's combined with their meticulous approach for detail and tenacious business acumen, will lend itself to meeting the level of interest we are experiencing."

"We're confident that this expansion will only help to deliver a new level of efficiency, transparency and data quality whilst lowering carbon and vessel time savings from crewed and un-crewed surface vessels.

Ian concludes, "The new office is based at NEO House, in Aberdeen, it's a great location for us and is well known. We're opening, officially this week with a two-day open event complete with technical sessions to showcase the Cuvier DEEP™ and answer any questions to potential partners and clients."

3D at Depth is the World's foremost commercial leader in advanced subsea LiDAR laser technology. Its advanced Subsea LiDAR laser (SL) systems and subsea survey services enable clients to extract more value from underwater 3D data. Through advanced data collection, processing, visualization, and analysis, 3D at Depth provides accurate, repeatable, millimetric 3D point clouds to help measure, map, and evaluate underwater assets and environments. The firm supports customer survey operations globally from its bases in Europe and the United States.

To learn more and gain insight into the range of solutions and services provided by 3D at Depth, visit www.3datdepth.com, LinkedIn, and 3D at Depth on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. For more information visit: https://3datdepth.com/

