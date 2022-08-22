Diebold Nixdorf Names Joe Myers as Executive Vice President, Global Banking

Photo available at https://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/en-us/about-us/leadership/

HUDSON, Ohio, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in automating, digitizing and transforming the way people bank and shop, today announced that Joe Myers has joined the company as executive vice president, Global Banking. Myers will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Octavio Marquez and will lead the company's Banking business, overseeing sales, related service and solutions delivery and key strategies. He will also serve as a member of the company's senior leadership team.

Octavio Marquez, Diebold Nixdorf president and chief executive officer, said: "I am extremely pleased to welcome Joe to the company. His intense focus on customer insights and building best-in-class teams to deliver positive results will further sharpen our go-to-market approach and ensure best practices across our Banking business. His leadership and industry relationships will be instrumental in our efforts to enable leading-edge technology that facilitates consumer journeys and differentiates solutions for our clients."

Myers has more than 20 years of experience leading high-performance sales, marketing and business teams to successfully execute plans that drive best-in-class customer advocacy. Most recently, he served as chief revenue officer and president of North America for Atlanta-based Elavon, a wholly owned subsidiary of U.S. Bank and a global leader in payments processing. At Elavon, Myers was responsible for the company's growth strategy, business development and all revenue-related activities. He also led implementation and customer success teams, including solution engineering, presales and sales support. Before joining Elavon in 2011, Myers held various high-profile leadership roles in the payments industry, including general manager of the automotive division at Experian.

Myers earned his degree in Marketing and Business Management from Damelin Business School in South Africa and currently serves on the board of directors for Junior Achievement of Georgia.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

