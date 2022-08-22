GARY SINISE FOUNDATION (GSF) ANNOUNCES THE DEPARTURE OF CEO DR. MIKE THIRTLE

GSF's Chief Philanthropy Officer, Donna Palmer, will assume day-to-day leadership of the Foundation

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gary Sinise Foundation announced today the departure of Dr. Mike Thirtle, an accomplished business and non-profit executive and retired member of the U.S. Air Force, who has served as the organization's Chief Executive Officer since July 2021, leading the foundation through a swift and significant relocation of its headquarters from Woodland Hills, California to Franklin, Tennessee.

"We faced a tough set of competing tasks in growing the foundation to another level while also relocating our first-rate team," said Founder and Chairman Gary Sinise. "The board and I will be forever grateful to Mike for his work in helping the Foundation through this transition."

GSF's Chief Philanthropy Officer, Donna Palmer, will assume day-to-day leadership of the Foundation. Palmer has had a distinguished career in philanthropy, helping to grow and guide a number of our nation's leading nonprofits, including St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, The American Diabetes Association, and the LIVESTRONG Foundation. She has been instrumental in the foundation's rapid growth over the past year and will serve as the interim executive director.

Established in 2011 by award-winning actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise, the Gary Sinise Foundation's mission is to serve our nation by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need. The Foundation achieves its mission through programs and initiatives designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen, and build communities. For more information, please visit GarySiniseFoundation.org.

