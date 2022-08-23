THE ACCLAIMED HOLIDAY THEATRICAL "TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE…" BY CIRQUE DU SOLEIL

Will Run at Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie November 25 – December 11, 2022

Tickets Go On Sale Friday, August 26 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com

DALLAS, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The acclaimed family holiday theatrical – "'Twas the Night Before…" by Cirque du Soleil – is making its Dallas debut at the Texas C. U. Theater from Friday, November 25 – Sunday, December 11, 2022. The production will run for 25 performances.

Twas Header (PRNewswire)

Tickets start at $44 and will go on sale Friday, August 26th at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Group tickets of 10 or more will be available at texasgrouptickets.com, via email at christina@texasgrouptickets.com or by calling (281) 367-9717 beginning August 26 at 10 a.m.

"'Twas the Night Before…," Cirque du Soleil's exhilarating spin on the beloved Christmas tale, is about the wonders of sharing and friendship. The production marks Cirque du Soleil's first-ever Christmas show and is a flurry of Christmas cheer – rip-roaring fun with hugely lovable characters that will introduce audiences to the magic of Cirque du Soleil.

Performance Schedule:

Friday, Nov. 25 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 1 p.m., 4 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27 12 noon, 3 p.m. & 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 1 p.m., 4 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 12 noon, 3 p.m. & 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 1 p.m., 4 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 12 noon, 3 p.m. & 6 p.m.

The production has enchanted close to 300,000 fans since its 2019 debut in Chicago and New York. It has become a new holiday tradition and has created national and local media buzz:

"'Twas the Night Before… delivers terrific holiday entertainment that should delight children and adults alike." – The Hollywood Reporter

"The acrobats are all glamour and athleticism, the skaters all speed and daring." – The New York Times

"Five Stars." – New York Theater Guide

"Cirque du Soleil unwraps a happy new holiday gift for family audiences with its 'Twas the Night Before…., a cheerful high-performance show." – New York Stage Review

"'Twas the Night Before… is the perfect antidote to the frenzy of the season and will enrapture, enchant and entertain anyone with breath in their body and joy in their heart. I left the theater feeling like a kid again, enwrapped once more in the awe and wonder of my youth. There is no better feeling than that!" – Around The Town Chicago

"'Twas the Night Before… A nice fresh take on a holiday production that features acrobats and visual wonders that you would expect from a Cirque du Soleil show, amazing dancing, really fun, and truly people of all ages will enjoy this show!" – WGN Radio Chicago

Location:

Texas Trust CU Theatre

1001 Texas Trust Way

Grand Prairie, TX 75050

About Cirque du Soleil

'Twas the Night Before… is the 49th original Cirque du Soleil production, part of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. Cirque du Soleil has redefined how the world views the circus; from small town talent to a household name. Based in Montréal (Qc), the Canadian organization went on to become a global leader in live entertainment with the creation of world-class immersive and iconic experiences, across 6 continents. Cirque du Soleil connects with audiences by being genuine, human, and inclusive. Privileged to work with artists from 90 countries to bring their creativity to life on stages around the world, the company aims to make a positive impact on people, communities, and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. Over the years, more than 215 million people have been inspired, in over 70 different countries. For more information, visit cirquedusoleil.com.

