Forbes Publishes Yalla President's Opinion on Digital Entertainment Startups in MENA

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yalla Group Limited ("Yalla" or the "Company") (NYSE: YALA), the leading voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), today announced that the Group's president, Mr. Saifi Ismail, has published an article on Forbes.com, one of the best-known business authorities in the world.

Mr. Ismail is a respected voice in the technology industry and widely regarded as an expert in the MENA region. His Forbes.com article, which focuses on growth opportunities for digital entertainment startups in MENA, highlights his deep experience in MENA and his comprehensive understanding of the region's unique culture, traditions and values. Furthermore, Mr. Ismail shares his astute perception of the macro landscape and investing trends among both local and international players in MENA's online entertainment sector.

Since joining Yalla in 2019, Mr. Ismail has worked to advance Yalla's vision of building the most popular destination for online social networking and entertainment activities in MENA. In 2022, Mr. Ismail was also selected to the Forbes Business Council, an invitation-only, professional organization for CEOs and other entrepreneurs. As a member of the Forbes Business Council, Mr. Ismail will work with Forbes' professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and contribute to published Q&A panels with other respected industry leaders.

About Yalla Group Limited

Yalla Group Limited is the largest voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA). The Company operates two flagship mobile applications, Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform, and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application featuring online versions of board games, popular in MENA, with in-game voice chat and localized Majlis functionality. Building on the success of Yalla and Yalla Ludo, the Company has expanded its content, creating a regionally-focused, integrated ecosystem dedicated to fulfilling MENA users' evolving online social networking and entertainment needs. The ecosystem includes YallaChat, an IM product tailored for Arabic users; Waha, a social networking product designed for the metaverse; and games such as Yalla Baloot and 101 Okey Yalla, developed to sustain vibrant local gaming communities in the region. Yalla is also actively exploring outside of MENA, having launched Yalla Parchis, a Ludo game designed for the South American markets. Yalla's mobile applications deliver a seamless experience that fosters a sense of loyalty and belonging, establishing highly devoted and engaged user communities through close attention to detail and localized appeal that profoundly resonates with its users. In addition, through its holding subsidiary, Yalla Game Limited, the Company has expanded its capabilities in mid-core and hard-core game distribution in the MENA region, leveraging its local expertise to bring exciting new content to its users.

