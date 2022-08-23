Interos Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Accomplished corporate financial executive Aida Sukys joins fast-growing operational resilience company's drive to protect and secure vulnerable supply chains around the world

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interos, the leading AI technology company solving the most challenging supply chain problems worldwide, is accelerating its market leadership as the premier operational resilience authority by announcing the addition of Aida Sukys as Chief Financial Officer.

Interos (www.Interos.net) provides eco-system mapping and supply chain risk solutions. (PRNewsfoto/Interos) (PRNewswire)

Aida joins Interos from leading HR technology company Justworks, where she led the company to an IPO-ready state. Her appointment bolsters an expanding and seasoned executive leadership team that has positioned Interos as the dominant player in the operational resilience space. The company provides high-profile customers such as the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA, and a host of Fortune 500 companies with the advanced supply chain transparency technology and counsel needed to detect and respond to crises before they happen.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Aida to our leadership team at Interos," says Founder and CEO, Jennifer Bisceglie. "Aida shares our vision to deliver the world's most powerful operational resilience technology to our discerning – and growing – customer base of procurement and other supply chain professionals worldwide. Her extraordinary financial acumen, keen strategic focus, and proven track record to scale growth are perfectly aligned with where we are on our journey in providing our customers the technology from which to build trust and operational resilience with their extended third parties."

With more than 20 years of financial leadership experience, Aida also served as the Group CFO & Global Head of Financial Business Services at Willis Towers Watson, the Fortune 500 risk-management and insurance advisor. There she led efforts to scale the business through strategic acquisitions and organic growth, and closely supported the company's evolution from a private to public organization. Prior to this, Aida held a variety of senior roles with a demonstrated history of success optimizing financial performance, developing investor strategy, leading post-acquisition integrations, and managing risk.

"I'm honored to be joining Interos at this exciting juncture in their history," says Aida. "I can't think of a more important and relevant business to be part of as the world wrestles with so many material supply chain challenges brought on by third party risk. This is an opportunity to be part of a technology disrupter that's led by a talented and passionate team."

About Interos

Interos is the operational resilience company — reinventing how companies manage their supply chains and business relationships — through our breakthrough SaaS platform that uses artificial intelligence to model and transform the ecosystems of complex businesses into a living global map down to any single supplier, anywhere. The Interos Operational Resilience Cloud helps organizations reduce risk, avoid disruptions, and achieve superior enterprise adaptability. Based in Washington, DC, the fast-growing private company is led by CEO Jennifer Bisceglie and supported by investors Kleiner Perkins, NightDragon, and Venrock. www.interos.ai.

Media Contact:

media@interos.ai

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Interos