OLAPLEX #OLAFLEX Hashtag reached over 3 Billion Views in 72 Hours

The #OLAFLEX Challenge Asks Fans Their Hair Woes of the Past and Celebrates Their Healthy Hair Journey of Today with OLAPLEX

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OLAPLEX, the brand that singlehandedly created the bond building hair category and has gone viral by amassing over 1.2 billion views with #OLAPLEX on TikTok, is excited to announce its first TikTok hashtag challenge which already reached over 3 billion views in 72 hours. OLAPLEX is challenging its loyal fans to share their wildest, craziest hair from the past, compared to their healthy hair today that they got by using OLAPLEX by using the hashtag #OLAFLEX. The campaign taps into the nostalgia trends that are gaining momentum on TikTok and will rally passionate salon professionals and consumers around the mutual fact that while everyone has made hair mistakes in the past, OLAPLEX has helped them on their journey to healthy hair.

OLAPLEX #OLAFLEX Challenge (PRNewswire)

OLAPLEX partnered with Felix Cartal, an EDM DJ and producer to create a TikTok original track for the campaign. Cartal has two million Spotify followers and is known on TikTok for his unofficial remixes of popular TV show theme songs. OLAPLEX specifically selected Cartal due to his connectivity to pop culture and what is trending, as well as his incredible talent, creating positive and uplifting music. The original track follows his personal style as well as provides an upbeat and fun theme for the campaign.

"TikTok is the perfect platform to engage with our loyal OLAPLEX users, who've helped build our organic momentum on the platform, going from twenty-four million views to more than one billion in less than 30 months," said Charlotte Watson, CMO for OLAPLEX. "We view this challenge as a fun way to help educate on OLAPLEX's original patented bond-building technology to relink hair bonds to repair and strengthen from the inside for healthier hair."

"OLAPLEX is a prime example of a brand leaning into their organic momentum with the TikTok community and amplifying that success to build deeper engagement through a hashtag challenge. We know music and sound plays a huge role on our platform, so we loved getting to see the community co-create with the custom track OLAPLEX created with Felix Cartal. From stylists to mother daughter duos, we saw over 400 creator videos made in a 3-day period to reach unique corners of the diverse hair community on TikTok," said Ross Wakeham, Group Vertical Director of Growth, Global Business Solutions, TikTok.

OLAPLEX has a track record of user-generated content on the platform from organic, authentic relationships with mega and micro influencers. The #OLAFLEX TikTok challenge will be supported by over 400 influencers with the majority being micro influencers who will help amplify the campaign through their own original content, including Clara (@ClaraGrugz), Molly (@Scarlettohair) and Cyrus (@Cyrusveyssi). OLAPLEX Ambassadors Tracey Cunningham, Chad Kenyon, Christin Brown and others will also create content for the campaign.

OLAPLEX worked with integrated full-service social media agency Kubbco on this campaign.

All OLAPLEX products contain a revolutionary bond-building technology with over 100 worldwide patents that created the bond-building hair care category and is exclusive to OLAPLEX. This technology penetrates the hair shaft working on the entire hair structure to rebuild the hair throughout. It builds a permanent bridge between the disulfide bonds. At the same time, it lessens and/or eliminates damage caused by molecules that eat protein from the hair by working faster than the damage can occur.

Since its founding, OLAPLEX has been proud to be non-toxic, cruelty-free, and vegan. OLAPLEX is free of over 50 questionable ingredients including Sulfates (SLS & SLES), Parabens, Phthalates, Phosphates. All OLAPLEX products have The Clean at Sephora seal and are proud of their continued commitment to reduce their secondary packaging and not add to their carbon footprint.

100% free of sulfates, phthalates, parabens, or gluten. Vegan. Color-safe.

ABOUT FELIX CARTAL

Felix Cartal is an EDM DJ and Producer from Canada. He has racked up a string of hits and won a JUNO Award in his native Canada in 2020, with his club-ready dance tracks and expansive electronic pop. His fourth album – Expensive Sounds For Nice People – finds the DJ, producer and songwriter displaying the duality at his music's core. Folk-tinged, dance-pop anthem, Mine – co-written with LA-born singer Sophie Simmons – is one of two singles on the album to have gone platinum in Canada. The other, Love Me – with fellow Canadian, Lights – won a JUNO for Best Dance Recording in 2020.

ABOUT KUBBCO

Kubbco is how great social content gets made and distributed. They replace your lead creative agency, your media agency, your influencer marketing agency, and your social media agency. They are a global integrated full-service team that delivers creative social media campaigns and content and distributes across paid media channels. Their team of international strategists, media planners and buyers, creatives, content creators, community managers, and project managers are experts in social media. Their campaigns have been featured in AdWeek, The Drum, and AdAge, and have reached over 1 billion people.

ABOUT OLAPLEX

Our humble beginnings started in a California garage, and since 2014, the brand quickly became a global sensation, paving the way for a completely new category of haircare called "bond-building." Today, OLAPLEX is one of the largest independent hair care brands in the world with over 100 worldwide patents. Our exclusive scientifically proven bond-building technology restores damaged and compromised hair by repairing it from the inside out. Simply put, this first-of-its-kind ingredient works two-fold to protect the hair from damage while simultaneously also being able to re-link the disulfide bonds back together. For all hair types, it provides immediate results to repair the 5 types of damage including chemical services, heat styling, mechanical damage, environmental damage and lifestyle or physiological changes.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OLAPLEX