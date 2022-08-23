Shift Paradigm Named One of Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies for 2022

Announces new clients, new partnerships, and sustained growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shift Paradigm , a marketing and revenue operations consultancy focused on helping organizations align people, processes and technology around growth, announced today that it has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The Texas-based consultancy ranked 1914 on this year's list with a revenue growth rate of 316%.

"It's been an exciting year at Shift Paradigm helping B2B and B2C technology and revenue teams harness the power of data to reveal truth and create experiences that drive trusted relationships with their customers," said Elizabeth Ross, chief executive officer at Shift Paradigm. "While operating in the vanguard of strategy, technology and process is not for the faint of heart, the rapidly changing landscape drives us to think more creatively than ever to ensure our customers outperform their competition, in any market climate. This award is validation that our unique approach to integrated services is working, that our customers are growing, and that our outlook is bright."

Shift Paradigm's sustained growth comes from expanded capabilities, strategic acquisitions and partnerships, coupled with a truth through data mindset. The company's year over year growth rate currently paces at 23% over last year's record growth figures. Notable new clients include growth-focused organizations such as NEC, Freeman, Spring Health and SHI International.

In addition to team and revenue growth, Shift Paradigm has continued to forge key partnerships with leading technology providers in established, as well as emerging spaces. Recent entrants in the Shift Paradigm partner ecosystem include Tealium, Blueconic, Braze, Fivetran, and Segment. With the addition of these partners also comes purpose built service offerings, designed not only to drive success with these powerful technologies, but also the connective tissue necessary to amplify their potential across a comprehensive revenue stack.

