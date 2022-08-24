36Kr Holdings Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. ("36Kr" or the "Company" or "We") (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Second Quarter 2022 Highlights
- Number of followers[1] as of June 30, 2022 reached 25.1 million, an increase of 20.0% from 20.9 million as of June 30, 2021.
- Total revenues increased by 13.4% to RMB81.7 million (US$12.2 million) in the second quarter of 2022, from RMB72.1 million in the same period of 2021.
- Revenues from online advertising services increased by 11.8% to RMB57.8 million (US$8.6 million) in the second quarter of 2022, from RMB51.7 million in the same period of 2021.
- Enterprise value-added services revenues were RMB14.3 million (US$2.1 million) in the second quarter of 2022, remaining stable compared with the same period of 2021.
- Revenues from subscription services increased by 58.2% to RMB9.5 million (US$1.4 million) in the second quarter of 2022, from RMB6.0 million in the same period of 2021.
- Gross profit increased by 23.0% to RMB50.9 million (US$7.6 million) in the second quarter of 2022, from RMB41.4 million in the same period of 2021. Gross profit margin further improved to 62.3% in the second quarter of 2022, from 57.4% in the same period of 2021.
- Net income was RMB9.0 million (US$1.3 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to net loss of RMB34.3 million in the same period of 2021.
- As of June 30, 2022, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of RMB194.3 million (US$29.0 million), compared to RMB171.1 million as of March 31, 2022 and RMB149.6 million as of June 30, 2021.
[1] "Number of followers" refers to the aggregate number of followers across the official accounts we own and/or operate on various social media and online platforms, including but not limited to Weixin, Weibo, Zhihu, Toutiao, Xinhua Net, Douyin and Bilibili.
Selected Operating Data
For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
2021
2022
Online advertising services
Number of online advertising services end customers
188
212
Average revenue per online advertising services end
275.2
272.8
Enterprise value-added services
Number of enterprise value-added services end customers
50
48
Average revenue per enterprise value-added services end
286.1
298.8
Subscription services
Number of individual subscribers
581
105
Average revenue per individual subscriber (RMB)[4]
1,420.0
119.2
Number of institutional investors
87
154
Average revenue per institutional investor (RMB'000)[5]
59.7
61.7
[2] Equals revenues generated from online advertising services for a period divided by the number of online advertising services end customers in the same period.
[3] Equals revenues generated from enterprise value-added services for a period divided by the number of enterprise value-added services end customers in the same period.
[4] Equals revenues generated from individual subscription services for a period divided by the number of individual subscribers in the same period.
[5] Equals revenues generated from institutional investor subscription services for a period divided by the number of institutional investors in the same period
Mr. Dagang Feng, Co-chairman and CEO of 36Kr, commented, "In the second quarter of 2022, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 resurgence and macroeconomic headwinds, we delivered robust double-digit revenue growth while also achieving profitability for the third consecutive quarter. Bolstered by our ever-growing brand influence and record-setting performance in user engagement, our followers exceeded 25 million as of the end of the second quarter, representing an increase of 20% year-over-year. Moreover, our 36Kr Enterprise Service Review platform continued to see a strong uptick in operational metrics and its commercialization also gradually started to kick in. These stellar results speak to 36K's relentless efforts to optimize our New Economy-focused content matrix, to diversify our products and service offerings, and to foster our ecosystem for entrepreneurs, investment communities as well as our user base. Moving forward, capitalizing on the immense and multiplying growth prospects brought by the era of digital transformation, we believe that we are well poised to create even more value in China's New Economy sector and empower more industry participants to achieve greater success."
Ms. Lin Wei, Chief Financial Officer of 36Kr, added, "Against the backdrop of pandemic and macroeconomic uncertainties, we achieved solid top-line growth in the second quarter, with a 13% year-over-year increase in total revenues, a strong testament to our businesses' resilience and vitality. Notably, our advertising revenues continued to soar, up 12% year-over-year to RMB58 million. In addition, through our multiple efforts to navigate the impact of stringent COVID-19 related prevention measures nationwide, we were able to maintain our enterprise value-added services revenues at stable level compared to a year ago, while our subscription services revenue recorded a remarkable growth of 58% year-over-year as we proactively executed certain services through online and virtual scenarios. Furthermore, as we continually optimized our cost structure and operation efficiency, we improved our gross profit margin to 62% in the second quarter and delivered yet another sequential quarter of profitability. Looking ahead, we will continue to hone our core capabilities and explore diversified growth avenues to drive monetization, while also strengthening our longstanding commitment to cultivating a compelling value proposition for more customers, users and investors."
Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Total revenues increased by 13.4% to RMB81.7 million (US$12.2 million) in the second quarter of 2022, from RMB72.1 million in the same period of 2021.
- Online advertising services revenues increased by 11.8% to RMB57.8 million (US$8.6 million) in the second quarter of 2022, from RMB51.7 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to more innovative marketing solutions we provided to our customers as well as proactive sales strategies we adopted to navigate the challenging environment during the quarter.
- Enterprise value-added services revenues were RMB14.3 million (US$2.1 million) in the second quarter of 2022, largely flat compared with the second quarter of 2021 as we were able to maintain a relative stable level of enterprise value-added services despite the resurgence of the pandemic during the second quarter.
- Subscription services revenues were RMB9.5 million (US$1.4 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to RMB6.0 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to our continuous efforts to offer high-quality subscription products to our subscribers.
Cost of revenues was RMB30.8 million (US$4.6 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to RMB30.7 million in the same period of 2021.
Gross profit increased by 23.0% to RMB50.9 million (US$7.6 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to RMB41.4 million in the same period of 2021. Gross profit margin was 62.3% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 57.4% in the same period of 2021.
Operating expenses were RMB64.6 million (US$9.6 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to RMB75.3 million in the same period of 2021.
- Sales and marketing expenses were RMB27.4 million (US$4.1 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to RMB33.4 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease in payroll-related expenses, share-based compensation expenses, marketing expenses and business travel related expenses.
- General and administrative expenses were RMB23.8 million (US$3.6 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to RMB29.9 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease in allowance for credit losses and professional fees, partially offset by the increase in payroll-related expenses.
- Research and development expenses were RMB13.4 million (US$2.0 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to RMB12.0 million in the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in payroll-related expenses, as we bolstered our research and development capabilities, especially for 36Kr Enterprise Review Platform.
Share-based compensation expenses recognized in cost of revenues, sales and marketing expenses, research and development expenses, as well as general and administrative expenses totaled RMB2.6 million (US$0.4 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to RMB3.3 million in the same period of 2021.
Other income was RMB22.7 million (US$3.4 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to other expenses of RMB0.4 million in the same period of 2021. The fluctuation was primarily attributable to investment income arising from fair value changes of long-term investments and more government grant received in the second quarter of 2022.
Income tax credit was RMB10.0 thousand (US$1.5 thousand) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to income tax expenses of RMB1.0 thousand in the same period of 2021.
Net income was RMB9.0 million (US$1.3 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to net loss of RMB34.3 million in the same period of 2021. Non-GAAP adjusted net income[6] was RMB11.6 million (US$1.7 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to adjusted net loss of RMB31.0 million in the same period of 2021.
Net income attributable to 36Kr Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders was RMB8.0 million (US$1.2 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to net loss attributable to 36Kr Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB34.1 million in the same period of 2021.
Basic and diluted net income per ADS were both RMB0.195 (US$0.029) in the second quarter of 2022, compared to basic and diluted net loss per ADS of RMB0.834 in the same period of 2021.
[6] Non-GAAP adjusted income/(loss) represents net income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses
Certain Balance Sheet Items
As of June 30, 2022, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of RMB194.3 million (US$29.0 million), compared to RMB171.1 million as of March 31, 2022. The increase was mainly attributable to positive cash flow from operating activities.
About 36Kr Holdings Inc.
36Kr Holdings Inc. is a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China with the mission of empowering New Economy participants to achieve more. The Company started its business with high-quality New Economy-focused content offerings, covering a variety of industries in China's New Economy with diverse distribution channels. Leveraging traffic brought by high-quality content, the Company has expanded its offerings to business services, including online advertising services, enterprise value-added services and subscription services to address the evolving needs of New Economy companies and upgrading needs of traditional companies. The Company is supported by comprehensive database and strong data analytics capabilities. Through diverse service offerings and the significant brand influence, the Company is well-positioned to continuously capture the high growth potentials of China's New Economy.
For more information, please visit: http://ir.36kr.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In evaluating its business, the Company considers and uses two non-GAAP measures, adjusted net income/(loss) and adjusted EBITDA, as supplemental measures to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of these two non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the Company's management to evaluate its operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company also believes that the use of these non-GAAP measures facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.
These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect our operations. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.
The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company performance. The Company encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
Adjusted net loss represents net loss excluding share-based compensation expenses.
Adjusted EBITDA represents adjusted net income/(loss) before interest income, interest expenses, income tax expense/(credit), depreciation of property and equipment and amortization of intangible assets.
For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this press release.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to Renminbi are made at a rate of RMB6.6981 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board on of June 30, 2022.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goal and strategies; the Company's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; relevant government policies and regulations relating to our business and industry; the Company's expectations regarding the use of proceeds from this offering; the Company's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its services; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; the Company's ability to provide high-quality content in a timely manner to attract and retain users; the Company's ability to retain and hire quality in-house writers and editors; the Company's ability to maintain cooperation with third-party professional content providers; the Company's ability to maintain relationship with third-party platforms; general economic and business condition in China; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
36Kr Holdings Inc.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
2022
RMB'000
RMB'000
US$'000
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
128,387
135,512
20,231
Short–term investments
42,713
58,796
8,778
Accounts receivable, net
184,330
163,719
24,443
Receivables due from related parties
1,563
464
69
Prepayments and other current assets
41,927
40,331
6,022
Total current assets
398,920
398,822
59,543
Non–current assets:
Property and equipment, net
2,942
2,641
394
Intangible assets, net
778
1,057
158
Long-term investments
88,210
119,747
17,878
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
11,199
7,843
1,171
Total non–current assets
103,129
131,288
19,601
Total assets
502,049
530,110
79,144
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
43,114
46,664
6,967
Salary and welfare payables
32,961
42,892
6,404
Taxes payable
10,540
9,838
1,469
Deferred revenue
33,982
32,353
4,830
Amounts due to related parties
10
54
8
Accrued liabilities and other payables
17,156
18,449
2,754
Short-term bank loan
5,000
5,000
746
Operating lease liabilities
16,537
16,533
2,468
Total current liabilities
159,300
171,783
25,646
Non-current liabilities:
Operating lease liabilities
625
588
88
Other non-current liabilities
-
2,000
299
Total non-current liabilities
625
2,588
387
Total liabilities
159,925
174,371
26,033
Shareholders' equity
Ordinary shares
694
695
104
Treasury stock
(13,598)
(12,967)
(1,936)
Additional paid-in capital
2,054,947
2,056,897
307,087
Accumulated deficit
(1,695,170)
（1,687,137)
(251,883)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(9,154)
(7,155)
(1,068)
Total 36Kr Holdings Inc.'s shareholders' equity
337,719
350,333
52,304
Non-controlling interests
4,405
5,406
807
Total shareholders' equity
342,124
355,739
53,111
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
502,049
530,110
79,144
36Kr Holdings Inc.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2022
2022
2021
2022
2022
RMB'000
RMB'000
US$'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
US$'000
Revenues:
Online advertising services
51,742
57,844
8,636
84,972
95,440
14,249
Enterprise value-added services
14,304
14,342
2,141
21,200
23,679
3,535
Subscription services
6,019
9,522
1,422
9,434
12,195
1,821
Total revenues
72,065
81,708
12,199
115,606
131,314
19,605
Cost of revenues
(30,683)
(30,792)
(4,597)
(50,848)
(54,681)
(8,164)
Gross profit
41,382
50,916
7,602
64,758
76,633
11,441
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing expenses
(33,431)
(27,415)
(4,093)
(69,131)
(57,099)
(8,525)
General and administrative expenses
(29,914)
(23,818)
(3,556)
(50,073)
(13,814)
(2,062)
Research and development expenses
(11,969)
(13,353)
(1,994)
(20,943)
(27,122)
(4,049)
Total operating expenses
(75,314)
(64,586)
(9,643)
(140,147)
(98,035)
(14,636)
Loss from operations
(33,932)
(13,670)
(2,041)
(75,389)
(21,402)
(3,195)
Other income/(expenses):
Share of (loss)/income from equity method investments
(1,943)
1,040
155
(3,924)
354
53
Gain on disposal of a subsidiary
-
-
-
-
38,019
5,676
Long-term investment income
-
18,464
2,757
-
18,464
2,757
Short-term investment income
411
558
83
1,391
1,186
177
Government grant
389
1,644
245
2,175
2,435
364
Others, net
772
1,008
150
982
2,604
389
(Loss)/income before income tax
(34,303)
9,044
1,349
(74,765)
41,660
6,221
Income tax (expenses)/credit
(1)
(10)
(1)
5
(5)
(1)
Net (loss)/income
(34,304)
9,034
1,348
(74,760)
41,655
6,220
Net loss/(income) attributable to non-controlling interests
233
(1,001)
(149)
1,160
(640)
(96)
Net (loss)/income attributable to 36Kr Holdings Inc.'s
(34,071)
8,033
1,199
(73,600)
41,015
6,124
Net (loss)/income
(34,304)
9,034
1,348
(74,760)
41,655
6,220
Other comprehensive (loss)/income
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(884)
1,999
298
(546)
1,832
274
Total other comprehensive (loss)/income
(884)
1,999
298
(546)
1,832
274
Total comprehensive (loss)/income
(35,188)
11,033
1,646
(75,306)
43,487
6,494
Net loss/(income) attributable to non-controlling interests
233
(1,001)
(149)
1,160
(640)
(96)
Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to 36Kr
(34,955)
10,032
1,497
(74,146)
42,847
6,398
Net (loss)/income per ordinary share (RMB)
Basic
(0.033)
0.008
0.001
(0.072)
0.040
0.006
Diluted
(0.033)
0.008
0.001
(0.072)
0.040
0.006
Net (loss)/income per ADS (RMB)
Basic
(0.834)
0.195
0.029
(1.794)
0.996
0.149
Diluted
(0.834)
0.195
0.029
(1.794)
0.996
0.149
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in
Basic
1,024,200,699
1,029,808,877
1,029,808,877
1,026,791,094
1,029,197,448
1,029,197,448
Diluted
1,024,200,699
1,029,808,877
1,029,808,877
1,026,791,094
1,029,197,448
1,029,197,448
Weighted average number of ADS used in per ADS
Basic
40,968,028
41,192,355
41,192,355
41,071,644
41,167,898
41,167,898
Diluted
40,968,028
41,192,355
41,192,355
41,071,644
41,167,898
41,167,898
36Kr Holdings Inc.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2021
June 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
June 30,
2021
June 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
RMB'000
RMB'000
US$'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
US$'000
Net (loss)/income
(34,304)
9,034
1,348
(74,760)
41,655
6,220
Share-based compensation expenses
3,332
2,581
385
5,999
6,693
999
Non-GAAP adjusted net (loss)/income
(30,972)
11,615
1,733
(68,761)
48,348
7,219
Interest income, net
(236)
(108)
(16)
(341)
(241)
(36)
Income tax expenses/(credit)
1
10
1
(5)
5
1
Depreciation and amortization expenses
652
471
70
1,306
944
141
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA
(30,555)
11,988
1,788
(67,801)
49,056
7,325
