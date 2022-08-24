Creatd Ventures Successfully Completes its Fourth CPG Brand Acquisition

Creatd Ventures closes acquisition of healthy breakfast brand, Brave, with 100% stake in the brand, the transaction will be immediately accretive to Creatd's revenues.

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), the parent company of Creatd Ventures, a creator-first holding company, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Brave , a plant-based food company that provides convenient and healthy breakfast food products that don't compromise on taste and quality. With the close of the transaction, Creatd will officially recognize Brave's revenues in its consolidated financial statements, increasing the overall value of Creatd Ventures' portfolio. Creatd's acquisition of 100% ownership in Brave marks the fourth majority ownership acquisition for Creatd Ventures, the arm of the Company focused on scaling creator-led eCommerce brands.

Commented CEO of Creatd Ventures Thomas Punch, "This acquisition marks another exciting step towards the expansion of Creatd Ventures: Brave's health-oriented superfood breakfast mixes are a natural fit within our portfolio as a wellness-rooted brand with multiple opportunities to develop new and innovative SKUs and expand our product offerings for new and existing subscribers. Creatd Ventures has fully consolidated its supply chain and continues to expand both its online and brick-and-mortar distribution channels for all of its recurring-revenue-based brands."

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) is a creator-first technology holding company and the parent company of the Vocal platform. Our mission is to empower creators, entrepreneurs, and brands through technology and partnership. We accomplish this through Creatd's four business pillars: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios.

Forward-Looking Statements

