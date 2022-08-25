EMC Outdoor Appoints Christie Massey as President

Long-standing Out of Home specialist agency EMC Outdoor has promoted industry veteran Christie Massey to the position of President to help lead the agency into the future.

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EMC Outdoor is pleased to announce the promotion of Christie Massey to the position of President. Massey has been with the agency since 2005 and previously served as Director of Client Services since 2017.

Massey has 17 years of experience in the industry including traditional Out of Home, Trade Show Marketing, and Experiential Activation. During that time her responsibilities included Production, Vendor Relations, Media Planning and Buying, Account Management, and Executive Leadership. She has been a member of the agency's Senior Leadership Team since 2014 and helped drive major growth.

In her previous position, Massey led the Account and Media teams in the development, delivery, and activation of client plans.

CEO Betsy McLarney said, "Having worked with Christie for many years I'm excited to see her take this next step in guiding our agency into the future. Christie is a natural leader, fosters strong relationships, and focuses on positive results. Her leadership will be instrumental to our core focus in driving strategy, value, and measurement."

Song Heo, SVP Media Strategy & Client Partnerships added, "I'm extremely excited about our future-focused leadership and thrilled to have Christie as our new President. After many years working alongside Christie I have great respect for her poise, strategic thinking, work ethic, and leadership skills."

Over her years in Media Planning and Account Management, Massey has overseen national campaigns for brands like Smile Direct Club, Minted, Chobani, Subway, Famous Footwear, Boost Mobile, and others.

Regarding the change, Massey said, "I'm thrilled to step into this new role and begin leading our agency into a future where strategic Out of Home can hold a stronger position in advertisers' media plans. We thrive on providing concierge-level service and bringing new brands into the Out of Home space. It's an exciting time for our Industry for many reasons, including new tools for data-centric planning and measurement. I can't wait to see what's next."

In her new role, Massey will focus on key aspects of positioning the agency for future growth, overseeing delivery of best-in-class service, and driving strategy, value, and positive outcomes for clients.

